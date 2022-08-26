Late stop gives West win over Clinton

CLINTON — It wasn’t until the final seconds drained from the clock at Coan Field that Davenport West’s players and coaches could breathe a sigh of relief.

Clinton quarterback Addison Binnie was stopped three yards short of the end zone with four seconds remaining in Friday’s season opener, and the River Kings were unable to get another play off, allowing the Falcons to escape with a 20-14 victory.

“It definitely makes you sweat a little bit more,” West head coach Brandon Krusey said of the game’s dramatic finish. “Our defense rose up at the end of the game and stopped them when they needed to.”

West (1-0) led 14-0 at halftime, but Clinton roared back in the third quarter. Ajai Russell, who rushed for 82 yards on 20 carries, ran for a 2-yard touchdown, and then Binnie, who ran for 121 yards on 19 attempts, scored from two yards out. Binnie’s two-point conversion run tied the game with 2:04 left in the third.

The Falcons responded with an 18-play, 66-yard touchdown drive. Brady Hansen converted a key fourth down with a quarterback sneak, and then ran for an 8-yard touchdown on third-and-goal, allowing West to regain the lead with 6:39 remaining.

“We just talked about finishing it,” Hansen said. “We knew we had to keep stomping on them. The offensive line was doing its job. Tucker Avis was running the ball great. We were looking for passes, but it wasn’t working as much as we wanted it to, so I used my legs.”

Clinton (0-1) marched down the field behind Binnie and Russell but ran out of time.

"I knew Binnie was probably going to run the ball,” Hansen said of the game’s final play. “It was what they were doing the whole time. I was trying to keep my eyes on him. We had to make a big stop.”

It took West just 14 seconds to take the lead in Friday’s contest. Devon Sanders-Howard returned the opening kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown.

“That was a great way to start it,” Krusey said. “We’ve traditionally started really slow, so that was a great way to kind of pop things off and get rolling.”

Hansen swung a pass to Avis for an 11-yard touchdown on the first play of the second quarter to extend the Falcons’ lead to 14-0. Avis finished with 84 rushing yards on 21 carries.

West scored its most points since a 38-35 win over Burlington on Oct. 11, 2019.

“It’s a good start to our season. It’s always great to get a win,” Krusey said. “But we have lots of things to fix. It was a typical Week 1 ballgame. But we’ll take the win and move on.”

The Falcons will now prepare to face metro rival Davenport North at Brady Street Stadium next Friday.

“This was super exciting. But now it’s on to the next,” Hansen said. “Now we have to focus on North. That’s a big game.”