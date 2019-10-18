NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa — With possessions at a premium Friday night, Assumption knew it couldn't afford to make mistakes if it was going to beat Iowa City Liberty.
The Knights made one too many.
Assumption muffed a punt in the fourth quarter of a tied game and Liberty took advantage as Max Tafolla scored a 1-yard touchdown run with 3 minutes, 29 seconds left in the game.
The Lightning edged the Knights 14-7 at a windy Iowa City Liberty High School.
"It's a tough play in the wind," Assumption head coach Wade King said. "We expected him to make it. He did what he's supposed to be doing, but it happens. We've lived by the turnover all year, and it cost us one.
"There's a lot of other things we could have done better, too. I hate to put it all on one play."
Kaleb Williams recovered the muffed punt and also intercepted Tyler Kulhanek on the first play of the Knights' ensuing possession. Williams then ended the game with a 12-yard run on 4th and 5, allowing the Lightning to take knees and run out the clock.
"I was just planning to run right by him (on the punt)," Williams said. "I wasn't even thinking, I just dove and got it. Just hustle, hustle. ... We believe in ourselves and pounding the rock, and we're going to do it over and over, whatever it takes."
That "pound the rock" mentality put Assumption in a hole right from the start as Liberty took the first drive of the game 80 yards on 20 running plays, taking 11:23 off the clock. The drive was capped by a 2-yard touchdown run by Tafolla to put Liberty up 7-0.
Tafolla finished with 135 yards on 34 carries for the Lightning (6-2, 3-1)
Liberty did the same thing two weeks ago in a loss to North Scott, but the Lightning offense still proved difficult for the Knights (5-3, 3-1) to prepare for.
"We weren't ready to go, whatsoever," senior Nate Schlichting said. "They punched us in the mouth from the start of the game to the end of the game."
The Knights made adjustments and limited the Lightning to 9 yards on 10 carries the rest of the half, though did give up a 50-yard pass play on a 3rd and 7.
That drive ended with a 35-yard field goal attempt from Ryan Nugent getting blocked by the Knights, who trailed 7-0 at halftime despite being outgained 139-53.
Assumption took a page out of Liberty's book to start the second half with a 14-play, 72-yard drive. Schlichting had all 72 yards on 13 carries, including a 2-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 4:25 in the third quarter.
"We just had to make a big push up the middle," said Schlichting, who had 100 yards on 16 carries. "First drive, we punched them back in the mouth, got some good yards up the middle. It was a success, but after that, we couldn't do anything on offense."
Liberty outgained Assumption 230-136 in the game but more importantly ran 60 plays to the Knights' 30.
Now, Assumption's playoff hopes likely come down to Thursday's game against North Scott at Brady Street Stadium.
"We're not going to worry about playoffs, we've got to worry about playing a good football game," King said. "I think that probably didn't help us this week with people talking about 'We win this, we're a playoff team.' The bottom line is, you've still got to win it. We're just going to focus on playing a good football game next week."