Leafs air it out in rout of Sandwich

GENESEO, Ill. — Geneseo’s final tune-up before the start of Western Big 6 play turned into target practice Friday night.
Maple Leafs sophomore quarterback AJ Weller completed 22-of-26 passes to lead opportunistic Geneseo to a 58-7 rout of Sandwich at Bob Reade Field.
Weller threw for 356 of the 510 yards the Leafs accumulated, connecting with Jaden Weinzierl for three of his six touchdown passes in the game.
Scoring the game’s final 51 points after falling behind 7-6 on the opening snap of the second quarter, the Maple Leafs blew game open with a 33-point third quarter.
Four of Geneseo’s four scores in the quarter followed Sandwich turnovers.
Weinzierl had extended the Leafs’ 18-7 halftime advantage when he caught a 22-yard pass from Weller to cap the opening drive of the third quarter.
The Indians fumbled on kickoff returns three times and Andrew Cotty intercepted a pass to set up a series of quick, productive drives by Geneseo.
Weinzieri scored the third of his four touchdowns on a four-yard carry following the first fumble and later scored on a 77-yard pass play following Cotty’s pick.
Joshua Steines scored on a two-yard carry following another fumble before Josiah King completed the Maple Leafs’ scoring with a fourth-quarter reception.
As Weller hit 10-of-13 passes in the first half, Geneseo spread the ball around through the air, with Will Taylor catching nine passes for 87 yards.
Receptions of five and 23 yards on the Maple Leafs first two snaps of the game fueled a 10-play, 87-yard drive on Geneseo’s only possession of the first quarter.
Weinzierl finished the drive, wrapping his hands around a 19-yard touchdown pass from Weller.
Sandwich fed the ball to fullback Seven Tornga early and often and the 5-foot-10, 175-pound junior collected the Indians' only touchdown of the first half.
He scored on a one-yard carry on the first snap of the second quarter to give Sandwich a lead, which lasted just over a minute.
A 40-yard carry by Weinzierl moved the ball inside the Indians’ 20 on the first play of the ensuing possession.
After the Maple Leafs were backed up by a holding penalty, Weller hit Weinzieri with a 26-yard pass that set up a five-yard touchdown catch by Cotty.
The second of Weller’s three first-half touchdown passes by Weller pushed Geneseo back in front 12-7 with 10 minutes, 50 seconds remaining in the opening quarter.
The Maple Leafs never looked back.
Geneseo’s defense forced a punt on Sandwich’s next two possessions, stops separated by a 10-play, 80-yard scoring drive.
Weller scrambled for a 19-yard run on a third-and-16 play to keep the drive alive, hitting Calvin Pettit with a 23-yard touchdown strike on the next play to provide the Maple Leafs with an 18-7 lead that Geneseo carried into the locker room at the half.
About the only thing that did not go the Maple Leafs’ way in the opening half was an ability to convert on extra points.
With starting kicker Hunter Clark-Holke away participating in a two-day soccer tourney for Geneseo, the Maple Leafs missed two kicks and had an incomplete pass in PAT attempts in the opening half.