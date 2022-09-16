Leafs battle past Geneseo for 2-0 start to Big 6 play

GENESEO — After opening Western Big 6 play on a high note last week, the Geneseo High School football squad wanted to stay at a lofty level Friday night.

Hosting Galesburg for both homecoming and Hall of Fame Night at Bob Reade Field, the Maple Leafs also viewed Friday's game as one they wanted to have, with the toughest stretch of their conference schedule lying ahead.

It was not until the Leafs stopped Galesburg on downs at their 34-yard line with 2:04 left to play that they could celebrate a hard-earned 21-7 victory and a 3-1 start that includes a 2-0 Big 6 mark.

"Any game is a big game for us. We know we're going to start getting into the Sterlings and teams like that," said Geneseo coach Larry Johnsen Jr., whose club travels to face Sterling (3-1, 2-0) next Friday. "We're going to really enjoy this win.

"A lot of work went into this week, and a lot of guys stepped up. We had our guys banged up, but one mistake you can make as coaches is to not have everyone prepared."

On their final series, the Silver Streaks (1-3, 0-2) marched to the Geneseo 36-yard line, but senior lineman Tim Stohl sacked Galesburg quarterback Gino Williams for a 17-yard loss.

That sack was crucial as, on fourth and 20, Williams (10 of 14 passing for 111 yards plus 77 yards on 19 carries) came close to moving the chains but was stopped one yard short of the first down, enabling Geneseo to run out the clock.

"That was a huge play," said Johnsen. "Their quarterback did a good job and gave us fits. It was a long dogfight, but it ended up the right way for us."

Up 14-7 at halftime, the Maple Leafs took the second-half kickoff and put together a nine-play, 72-yard drive to double that lead. Junior quarterback A.J. Weller capped that series with a 29-yard touchdown run, with Braeden Possin's PAT kick putting the hosts up by two scores.

With senior standout Jaden Weinzierl seeing very limited action due to a high ankle sprain suffered late in last Friday's 36-13 win at United Township, Weller stepped into the breach with a strong performance.

Leading all rushers with 152 yards and two TDs on 17 carries, he also completed 5-of-7 passes for 65 yards and a touchdown. Junior running back Jeron Neal added 66 yards on 15 totes.

"We just had some guys step up," said Weller. "We played together and battled, and we got the job done."

Both Weller and Johnsen especially praised Neal, who got extra duty when senior running back Conner Helke was sidelined with a hip injury early in the contest.

"Jeron comes in, kind of popped out of nowhere for us, and he did a good job," Johnsen stated. "With Jaden, it's a huge difference between being released (to play) and being ready to go. We've got another week to get him all healed up."

On Galesburg's first possession of the second half, it marched into Geneseo territory, but Alex Pauley recovered a fumble to end that drive. A 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct foul on the Streaks had Geneseo starting at its 49-yard line.

However, the Leafs' bid to capitalize on that break was denied when, on fourth and one at the Galesburg 16, Neal was stopped for no gain.

The Silver Streaks looked primed to cash in on that stop, marching downfield to set up a first and goal at the hosts' 10. But after a holding penalty put Galesburg back to the 31-yard line, Williams' fourth-down pass from the 14 was incomplete.

After being bottled up on its first two possessions, twice being held to three plays and out, the Leafs finally broke through early in the second quarter when Weller broke loose up the middle for a 55-yard touchdown run and a 6-0 Geneseo lead.

That score capped a quick four-play, 72-yard drive that was set up when junior end Luke Johnsen recovered a Galesburg fumble at the Leafs' 28-yard line, ending what had been up to that point the Streaks' most promising drive.

On its series before that, Galesburg had gotten to the Geneseo 42, but a five-yard illegal motion penalty and Ian Leetch's wrapping up of running back Amarie Richardson for a seven-yard loss stalled that march.

After the Leafs got on the scoreboard, the Silver Streaks picked themselves up and responded when Williams scored from seven yards out and Sam Satisky booted the PAT to give Galesburg its first lead at 7-6 with 3:11 left before halftime.

A 15-yard pass interference call on Geneseo had given Galesburg the ball at the hosts' 18-yard line, and an 11-yard Cameron Aguirre run set up Williams' TD scamper in which he eluded a sack attempt and numerous Geneseo defenders to reach the end zone.

Following Galesburg's touchdown, the Leafs put together a 62-yard drive to retake the lead, scoring with eight seconds left on Weller's 13-yard scoring pass to Will Taylor. He then hit Johnsen for the two-point conversion.

After Jacob Rapps fell on a loose ball on the ensuing kickoff, Geneseo came close to adding to its lead before halftime when Weller hit Cooper McKeag over the middle. McKeag broke free and nearly made the goal line, but was ruled down at the one-yard line as time expired.