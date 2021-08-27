Leafs begin season-opening home stand impressively

GENESEO — Friday night had a feeling of a return of normalcy as it marked the return of fall football to Bob Reade Field.
Hosting Chicago Noble/Comer in the first game of a season-opening three-game homestand, the Geneseo Maple Leafs could feel the energy in the air and fed off of it.
Scoring on their first possession, the Maple Leafs never let up as they scored 35 first-quarter points and rolled to a 49-0 victory over the Catamounts before a large opening-night crowd.
"Coach (Denny) Diericx told me a long time ago that the first game is always very important," said Geneseo coach Larry Johnsen Jr., referring to his predecessor as the Leafs' gridiron mentor.
"You work so hard and so long to get this game, and it's important to win it. It was important for us to get this win, and it feels good. I'm really happy for our guys."
With Friday's win followed by next week's nonconference tilt with Sandwich and then the Western Big 6 Conference opener with United Township in two weeks, the Geneseo players hope to repeat the opening-night feeling.
"It was amazing, seeing all the people out here," said Geneseo junior running back Jaden Weinzierl. "We missed them a lot (last spring). There's no better feeling seeing your friends out here. It gives you that rush."
The Leafs certainly seemed to feel that rush after taking the opening kickoff and traveling 65 yards on a smoothly executed seven-play drive for the game's first points.
A one-yard touchdown run by Joshua Steines capped the drive, but Weinzierl set the tempo by gaining 46 of his 80 yards on three opening-series carries.
"We wanted to come out strong, which we did," said Weinzierl. "It was a great drive, and it was a great offensive night."
Following a Jonathan Maxwell fumble recovery, Weinzierl scored from 15 yards out. That was followed by a pair of Mason Lovig TD runs totaling 51 yards, the first of which was set up by Nathan VanDeWoestyne's fumble recovery.
"In that first game, you want to have precision," said Johnsen, "guys trying to be sharp and keep things as clean as possible. They all did a good job from the first quarter to the end."
Late in the first quarter, Noble/Comer put together its first drive that carried it deep into Geneseo territory. However, junior defensive back Will Taylor provided what would be the knockout blow.
Not only did Taylor come up with the interception just in front of the goal line, he ended up returning it 99 yards to paydirt. The fifth of Hunter Clark-Holke's six PATs put the finishing touch on the hosts' 35-point opening period.
"I got the ball, I saw a little lane and I took off," said Taylor, whose pick-six was part of a Geneseo defensive effort that forced five turnovers and held the Catamounts to 51 total yards.
"They were putting it together, but getting that pick-six got it back in our favor and sealed things out once and for all."