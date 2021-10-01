Leafs celebrate homecoming with streak-snapping win

GENESEO — With a promising 2-0 start to its season having taken a wrong turn with three straight losses, the Geneseo football team needed to right the ship in the worst way.

Hosting Alleman to celebrate their homecoming Friday night at Bob Reade Field, the Maple Leafs used a 27-point first quarter to get themselves back on track as they rolled to a 48-0 win over the Pioneers.

Now 3-3 after earning their first win in four Western Big 6 Conference games, the Leafs look at next Friday's road trip to Quincy (2-4, 1-3 WB6) as another must-win game in pursuit of their first playoff berth since 2017.

"We're trying to approach every game as a must-win," said Geneseo coach Larry Johnsen Jr., whose club closes the regular season against Rock Island and Big 6 co-leader Moline.

"Our margin for error is not very big. Every game we play, we've got to be on. We're hoping we can get a little better every week. Even with our three losses, there were things we did that we good, and that we learned from."

Geneseo set the tempo on its first possession. Starting in Alleman territory at the 48-yard line, the Leafs used six plays to strike first when Josh Steines scored from a yard out to put the hosts up 6-0.