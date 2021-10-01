Leafs celebrate homecoming with streak-snapping win

GENESEO — With a promising 2-0 start to its season having taken a wrong turn with three straight losses, the Geneseo football team needed to right the ship in the worst way.
Hosting Alleman to celebrate their homecoming Friday night at Bob Reade Field, the Maple Leafs used a 27-point first quarter to get themselves back on track as they rolled to a 48-0 win over the Pioneers.
Now 3-3 after earning their first win in four Western Big 6 Conference games, the Leafs look at next Friday's road trip to Quincy (2-4, 1-3 WB6) as another must-win game in pursuit of their first playoff berth since 2017.
"We're trying to approach every game as a must-win," said Geneseo coach Larry Johnsen Jr., whose club closes the regular season against Rock Island and Big 6 co-leader Moline.
"Our margin for error is not very big. Every game we play, we've got to be on. We're hoping we can get a little better every week. Even with our three losses, there were things we did that we good, and that we learned from."
Geneseo set the tempo on its first possession. Starting in Alleman territory at the 48-yard line, the Leafs used six plays to strike first when Josh Steines scored from a yard out to put the hosts up 6-0.
After a stiff southernly wind knocked down a Pioneer punt, the Leafs took over at the Alleman 23 and needed just two plays to go up 13-0 as sophomore quarterback A.J. Weller hit junior running back Jaden Weinzierl with an 18-yard touchdown pass.
"That gave us good momentum for the rest of the game," said Weller. "Getting off to the start we did, that gave us confidence for the rest of the way."
Before the first quarter was over, Will Taylor returned an interception 40 yards to paydirt, and Weller scored on a 23-yard run with 16 seconds on the clock. Coupled with three Hunter Clark-Holke PATs, Geneseo was up 27-0.
"All during practice this past week, we stressed that we need to win these games to get us in the playoffs," said Weinzierl. "We have to play each of these games like it's the playoffs."
Weller completed six of seven passes for 96 yards and added 26 yards on the ground, with Weinzierl notching 90 of his 108 total yards via the run. That included a 59-yard touchdown run just 52 seconds into the third quarter.
Prior to that, the Maple Leafs led 34-0 at halftime following Drayton DeBoef's seven-yard TD run late in the second quarter. A 15-yard TD run by Daniel Thompson in the fourth period closed the scoring for the hosts.
"It's always better to win on homecoming," said Weinzierl, "and have a fun dance."
Meantime, Alleman (0-6, 0-4) remains in search of its first win under first-year coach Fritz Dieudonne. The Pioneers did have several possessions that took them into Geneseo territory but were denied each time.
That included a pair of series in the second quarter during which Alleman worked its way across midfield but ended up losing the ball on downs both times.
"I wish I could will them to a victory," said Dieudonne. "We'd get a spark, something positive, and then we'd have a holding penalty or a negative play. I really feel for them. It's definitely not for lack of trying."