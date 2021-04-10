Leafs force eight turnovers in rout of Quincy

GENESEO — Playing for the second time in six days, the Geneseo football squad faced a challenge not only from Quincy but from extreme weather as well.
After topping Alleman for their first win this past Monday on a warm day at East Moline's Soule Bowl, the Maple Leafs returned to their home turf at Bob Reade Field to contend with Saturday temperatures in the mid-40s, a steady wind and a relentlessly driving rain.
Ultimately, Geneseo conquered both the conditions and the short turnaround time between games. A 27-point first quarter jump-started the Maple Leafs as they rolled to a 42-7 win over the Blue Devils.
"We had a fast turnaround from playing a physical Alleman team on a hot day to this, plus we lost a day to heal up, but I'm proud of our guys. They showed resiliency," said Geneseo coach Larry Johnsen Jr., whose club followed up its 32-21 win over Alleman by evening its Western Big 6 Conference record at 2-2.
"Early in the year, when we were practicing in the snow, or on days that were rainy, cold and windy, we did those things to prepare for a day like this. You can't do anything about the elements."
Two plays into Saturday's contest, the Leafs set the tone when the first of eight Quincy turnovers resulted in a 25-yard fumble return by junior linebacker Kaden Davison for the game's first touchdown. Senior linebacker P.J. Moser had the ball pop out of his hands right into Davison's.
"He tried to get it, but it popped up and I was right there," said Davison, who along with senior defensive back Clay DeBaillie recorded both a fumble recovery and an interception. "That was a big play. It got the team going in the right direction."
Just over a minute after Davison's touchdown, a fumble recovery by Conner Helke led to the second Geneseo score when senior running back Bruce Moore tallied the first of his three TDs on a 1-yard run. Hunter Clark-Holke's second PAT kick had the hosts up 14-0 less than two minutes in.
Before the first quarter ended, a Moser interception led to a 2-yard TD run by Mason Jones on a fourth-and-goal situation. With 49 seconds left in the period, a 4-yard Quincy punt knocked down by the wind led to Moore's 6-yard touchdown run and a 27-0 Geneseo lead.
"Today was a short turnaround, but we showed how well we can play as a team in both extremes — heat, and then the cold today," said Moore, who finished with 141 yards on 23 carries. "Everything came together, and we made a ton of huge plays on offense and defense.
"Kaden had a huge play on defense to start the game off. We played hard the entire game and did not let up."
The Blue Devils (1-3, 1-3 Big 6) tried to mount a comeback bid in the second quarter. Following a partially blocked punt, Quincy went 13 yards in two plays, with Jack Rupert's 2-yard scoring run and Alex Eckhardt's PAT kick closing the gap to 27-7.
But after stopping the Leafs on downs at their 47-yard line with 5:01 left before halftime, the Devils' bid to cut further into the deficit was denied by Davison's interception. That led to Moore's third touchdown, a 26-yard run, and a 35-7 halftime lead for Geneseo.
The Maple Leaf defense capped the scoring late in the third period when junior lineman Connor Shipman fell on a loose ball in the end zone.
"We showed how we play as a team and got a good win," Davison said. "It's definitely good to get back on the winning track."
Following back-to-back losses to Galesburg and Sterling to open its six-game spring campaign, Geneseo is now looking forward to next Friday's trip to Rock Island as it bids for its first winning season since 2017.
"We had a lot of adversity to deal with early on," said Johnsen. "Two weeks ago, we were thumped by more than 40 (by Sterling). We had to look in the mirror and be patient, get confident and play with confidence. We're making strides now. That's all you want."