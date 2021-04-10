Leafs force eight turnovers in rout of Quincy

"He tried to get it, but it popped up and I was right there," said Davison, who along with senior defensive back Clay DeBaillie recorded both a fumble recovery and an interception. "That was a big play. It got the team going in the right direction."

Just over a minute after Davison's touchdown, a fumble recovery by Conner Helke led to the second Geneseo score when senior running back Bruce Moore tallied the first of his three TDs on a 1-yard run. Hunter Clark-Holke's second PAT kick had the hosts up 14-0 less than two minutes in.

Before the first quarter ended, a Moser interception led to a 2-yard TD run by Mason Jones on a fourth-and-goal situation. With 49 seconds left in the period, a 4-yard Quincy punt knocked down by the wind led to Moore's 6-yard touchdown run and a 27-0 Geneseo lead.

"Today was a short turnaround, but we showed how well we can play as a team in both extremes — heat, and then the cold today," said Moore, who finished with 141 yards on 23 carries. "Everything came together, and we made a ton of huge plays on offense and defense.

"Kaden had a huge play on defense to start the game off. We played hard the entire game and did not let up."