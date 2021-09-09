League slate begins Friday for WB6 football teams

After replacing all 11 offensive starters from the spring season, the Panthers have shown no signs of slowing down. The offense has continued to make strides under third year coach Nick Welch, which was evident during the team’s 52-20 win over East Peoria last Friday.

Sophomore quarterback Matthew Kelley has been a force through the air and on the ground. In two career starts Kelley has five passing touchdowns and 247 yards. He has also added 172 yards on the ground — all in just six quarters.

The Panthers are known for their running ability, and that is no different this year. United Township sports a trio of backs including senior Darrell Stewart, senior Loren Arrington and junior Damion Wells. The three combined for 123 rushing yards in the season opener. Arrington has been the most impressive so far this season with five rushing touchdowns and 209 yards. The two-way star has also added two interceptions as a safety.

United Township still have a lot of work to do to prove the doubters wrong, but it has had an almost perfect start for a school that has had a hard time winning this past decade.

Geneseo (2-0)