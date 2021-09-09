League slate begins Friday for WB6 football teams

Now, the real season begins.
After two weeks of nonconference football games, many of which were not competitive, the grind of Western Big 6 Conference play starts. And, after the shortened, COVID-altered spring season, the teams will play a true round-robin for the first time since 2019.
However, the conference is much different now than it was then. United Township only won one game in 2019, a win total it has already surpassed before week three.
Last Friday, Sterling lost its first nonconference game since joining the Western Big 6, falling to Lombard Montini. While the two-time defending champions figure to contend again, UT, Geneseo, Rock Island and Moline have all proven themselves worthy opponents in the early going as well.
Geneseo has instituted a spread offense, an enormous change from the Wing T-formation that the Maple Leafs have run since at least 1962. Moline is led by senior Matthew Bailey, who already has five touchdowns and over 250 receiving yards in just two games.
Here is a team-by-team breakdown of local Western Big 6 schools before conference play kicks off Friday.
United Township (2-0)
The Panthers come into conference play as the only two remaining undefeated teams in the Western Big 6. UTHS took care of business in its first game against Chicago Lindblom, 46-0, in just two quarters. The game was called at half because of excessive heat and its uncompetitive nature.
After replacing all 11 offensive starters from the spring season, the Panthers have shown no signs of slowing down. The offense has continued to make strides under third year coach Nick Welch, which was evident during the team’s 52-20 win over East Peoria last Friday.
Sophomore quarterback Matthew Kelley has been a force through the air and on the ground. In two career starts Kelley has five passing touchdowns and 247 yards. He has also added 172 yards on the ground — all in just six quarters.
The Panthers are known for their running ability, and that is no different this year. United Township sports a trio of backs including senior Darrell Stewart, senior Loren Arrington and junior Damion Wells. The three combined for 123 rushing yards in the season opener. Arrington has been the most impressive so far this season with five rushing touchdowns and 209 yards. The two-way star has also added two interceptions as a safety.
United Township still have a lot of work to do to prove the doubters wrong, but it has had an almost perfect start for a school that has had a hard time winning this past decade.
Geneseo (2-0)
The next biggest surprise would be Geneseo. The Maple Leafs finished the spring season 3-3 and headed into the fall season with the task of replacing their quarterback. Similar to United Township, it has gone well so far. The revamped Geneseo offense has scored 107 points in its first two weeks, the most in that span since 2015.
The Maple Leafs are led by sophomore quarterback A.J. Weller, who threw for four touchdowns and over 250 passing yards in Geneseo’s 58-7 victory over Sandwich. The Maple Leafs defeated Comer 49-0 in week one.
The defense has also been a strong suit so far, but Geneseo has started strong before and fizzled out in conference play, including most recently in 2019. The Maple Leafs haven’t reached the playoffs since 2017, but a revamped offense and new quarterback could just be what Larry Johnsen Jr.’s squad needs to get over the hump.
A crucial early season showdown between United Township and Geneseo on Friday will be a measuring stick for both teams. The winner will position itself among the league favorites.
Moline (1-1)
Moline has had an up-and-down season so far, losing a tight 23-21 game to a quality Benet Academy team at home after defeating a competitive St. Laurence team 28-7 on the road.
Bailey and quarterback Alec Ponder lead a dynamic passing attack that could be the best combo in the conference. However, turnovers have been an issue for the Maroons. Ponder threw three interceptions in the loss to Benet, a major factor in the defeat. Moline will also need to establish the run with junior back Riley Fuller, who was held to 29 yards on 14 carries against Benet.
Defensively, the Maroons are one of the largest and most physical squads in the Big 6. That was on full display against Benet, with Moline recording two interceptions and numerous tackle for losses. Outside of an opening drive field goal, the Moline defense shut out the Redwings for the remainder of the first half.
Moline faces Quincy on the road to get conference play underway. The Blue Devils are heading into the matchup 1-1 after losing to Quincy Notre Dame to begin the season before bouncing back with a 27-20 win against Alton on the road. The two teams haven’t played since 2019, a 48-21 Maroon victory.
Rock Island (1-1)
The Rocks enter conference play after two widely different results to begin the season. Rock Island was stymied 21-0 by Pekin in week one, allowing 279 rushing yards to Pekin’s Kayne Tyler.
However, week two was much better for coach Ben Hammer’s team. Rock Island traveled to Dunlap and defeated the Eagles 32-14. The offense was able to move the ball against Dunlap thanks to junior back Quonterrion Brooks' two touchdown and nearly 200-yard rushing performance. Senior quarterback Eli Reese is also expected to have a strong season alongside senior receiver Marieon Anderson.
Rock Island will face a winless Alleman team in its Western Big 6 opener.
Alleman (0-2)
The Pioneers have struggled on the field after an offseason full of changes. Fritz Dieudonne was named the Alleman head coach in June and quickly put together an entirely new offensive playbook with a small roster. Results so far have been disappointing.
Alleman fell 62-0 to Assumption in the season opener before stumbling against Quincy Notre Dame on the road, 59-0. Alleman will look to improve on both sides of the ball as the team chemistry strengthens throughout the season.