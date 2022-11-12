Lena-Winslow runs all over Fulton in quarterfinal victory

FULTON — For the second straight season, Lena-Winslow was the Fulton football team's biggest nightmare.

The Panthers ran for 376 yards to end the Steamers’ season as Lena-Winslow cruised to 52-14 victory in the Class 1A quarterfinals Saturday afternoon at Fulton High School.

The Steamers ended the season at 9-3 for the second year in a row. Both regular seasons included a loss to the Panthers before Lena-Winslow, the defending state champions, took out Fulton in the quarterfinals.

“I’m proud that we are in the conversation of teams in the upper echelon in Class 1A, but we have a big hurdle to get over with Lena-Winslow," Fulton coach Patrick Lower said. “But we are going to do everything we can to get over it.

“I couldn’t be more proud of my kids. I know it hurts right now, but when they wake up tomorrow morning they will know they did something special."

Lower was proud of his senior class that won four playoff games the past two seasons.

“We had a lot of question marks coming into this season, but we had a lot of seniors step up and play their tails off,” Lower said. “We got a lot of mileage out of a lot of them. I’m just so proud. These kids work hard and fight to be as good as they can be.”

One of those seniors Saturday was Ethan Price. The senior tight end had four catches for 100 yards.

“He’s probably the best tight end we have ever had at blocking,” Lower said. “He’s very unselfish. He doesn’t get the ball a ton, but he works his tail off. He is a great leader and a great young man.”

Price, a three-sport athlete, sparked Fulton’s (9-3) only score of the first half. Down 30-0, Price broke free down the right sideline and Brayden Dystra hit him in stride without a Panther defender within five yards of the senior.

“My eyes kind of lit up and I just knew I had to get going,” Price said. “I’m not the fastest, so I just wanted to get moving.”

Price rumbled 59 yards to the 12-yard line and three plays later the Steamers’ Joel Ford punched it in from a yard out to make it 30-7 with 3:48 to go before half.

The Steamers forced a quick three-and-out on the Panthers’ next possession and took over 32 yards away from the end zone after a short Lena-Winslow punt, but eventually turned it over on downs.

“That score built a lot of confidence,” Price said. “It helped our team a lot. After we scored, we went back out and got that stop. This game didn’t turn out the way we wanted it too, but there were stretches where we played well.”

However, almost everything else went Lena-Winslow’s (12-0) way.

The Panthers began the game by forcing a punt, and then Lena-Winslow’s Jake Zeal scored from 40 yards on the second play of the drive to make it 8-0 early. Another three-and-out and short punt allowed Zeal to score again — this time from six yards out — to make it 14-0 with 5:54 to go in the first.

Gunar Lobdell then had touchdown runs from 57 and 43 yards on the next two possessions to put the Panthers up 30-0 midway through the second quarter.

“(Lena-Winslow) is so fundamentally sound and what’s frustrating is that you know what is coming, but you still have to stop it,” Lower said. “And that’s hard. They are just such a solid football team and do things the right way.”

After turning over Fulton on downs with the score 30-7, Zeal zig-zagged his way through the Fulton defense for a 59-touchdown.

The Panthers ended the half with a 41-yard touchdown pass to Zeal to make it 44-7. Zeal finished the game with 131 total yards and four touchdowns.

Lena-Winslow out-gained Fulton, 315-153, in the first half.

An early touchdown pass to Jace Flynn put Lena-Winslow ahead 52-7 with 9:40 remaining in the third. From there, a running clocked greeted the final 21:40 of the game.

But Fulton didn’t quit.

Big passes to Price and Baylen Damhoff set up a two-yard touchdown run for Ryan Eads for the 52-14 final.

“At halftime it didn’t look good, but we love this game so much and we respect it that we were going to play it out and play it hard — and our kids did that,” Lower said. “I was very happy with the second half and I thought our kids kept fighting.”