Liddle-led Bulldogs aim to take next step

Griffin Liddle was in the starting lineup as a freshman. He has been an all-state selection twice. He has participated in semifinal games at the UNI-Dome. He has committed to play at his dream school, Iowa, next year.

The lineman already has accomplished plenty in a Bettendorf football uniform. There is one more thing he’d like to add to make it complete.

“The main thing is a state title,” the senior said. “We’ve gotten so close but yet been so far away the past three years. We need to get over that hump in the semifinals.

“The end goal is a state championship, and that’s something I’ve always wanted.”

Liddle and the Bulldogs are just grateful to be having a season.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has postponed football to the spring for several states, including neighboring Illinois and Minnesota, Bettendorf — at least right now — is one of 48 schools in Class 4A with a chance to compete for a championship later this fall.

“We’re lucky,” senior Kane Schmidt said. “Everybody knows that, and we’re ready to go.”

The strength of the 2020 Bulldogs is in their front seven on defense.