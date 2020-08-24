Liddle-led Bulldogs aim to take next step

Griffin Liddle was in the starting lineup as a freshman. He has been an all-state selection twice. He has participated in semifinal games at the UNI-Dome. He has committed to play at his dream school, Iowa, next year.
The lineman already has accomplished plenty in a Bettendorf football uniform. There is one more thing he’d like to add to make it complete.
“The main thing is a state title,” the senior said. “We’ve gotten so close but yet been so far away the past three years. We need to get over that hump in the semifinals.
“The end goal is a state championship, and that’s something I’ve always wanted.”
Liddle and the Bulldogs are just grateful to be having a season.
While the COVID-19 pandemic has postponed football to the spring for several states, including neighboring Illinois and Minnesota, Bettendorf — at least right now — is one of 48 schools in Class 4A with a chance to compete for a championship later this fall.
“We’re lucky,” senior Kane Schmidt said. “Everybody knows that, and we’re ready to go.”
The strength of the 2020 Bulldogs is in their front seven on defense.
Liddle and outside linebacker Ryan Cole are returning all-staters and defensive tackle Kaden Klemme is entering his third season as a starter. Schmidt, a linebacker, and end Diego Cortes were productive players in last year’s 9-3 campaign which ended with a semifinal loss to West Des Moines Valley.
“The kids that played for us and that are back from last year, they’re all really, really good football players,” head coach Aaron Wiley said. “They’ve been to the UNI-Dome and understand what it takes. They’re the main part of our leadership.”
The uncertainty is more on offense.
Quarterback Joe Byrne and all-state tailback Harrison Bey-Buie are gone. So too is speedy receiver AJ Douglas, big-target tight end Noah Abbott and three starters on the offensive line.
Junior Tynan Numkena, who had 30 grabs for 356 yards last season, has moved to quarterback. He’s competing with Zach Garton and Christian Kautz for the No. 1 spot.
“(Tynan) is athletic but the learning curve is he’s never played quarterback,” Wiley said. “A lot of our offense has evolved more to a quarterback running the ball like we had with Carter Bell and Joey Byrne.
“For us to do what we want to do on offense, we need an athletic quarterback.”
The 230-pound Schmidt will be among the featured backs along with junior Terry Dunn and senior Austin Barta.
Schmidt still plans to spend time at linebacker.
“Linebacker is like running back of the defense,” Schmidt said. “The plan is to play both ways fully the best I can without getting banged up on either side of the ball.”
Jacob Ripple, who has overcome two knee injuries in his high school career, is expected to be among the top receiving targets along with 6-6 and 235-pound tight end Oliver Bakeris.
Liddle and 270-pound junior Blake DeLeon have solidified spots on the offensive line. There is plenty of competition for the remaining three. In that mix is 325-pound sophomore John Powell.
“The inexperienced kids that haven’t played much have got to perform at a high level,” Wiley said. “In 4A football, you can’t have just six or seven good players. You’ve got to have everybody play at a high level, so getting those guys to the level of play where it needs to be is key.”
That high-end level starts with Liddle, a returning first team all-stater by the Iowa Sports Writers Association who has logged more than 30 varsity starts.
Wiley said the 6-3, 270-pound Hawkeye recruit has been on a different level than anyone he’s seen in preseason camp.
“When he’s on offense in practice, he destroys our defense,” Wiley remarked. “When he’s on defense, he destroys our offense. We’ve had to limit him a little bit. His level is through the roof right now.”
Liddle, coming off a state championship in wrestling last winter, has turned into a mentor for the younger players on the roster.
“I try and teach these guys and tell them what I’ve been through, my mistakes and what I’ve learned,” Liddle said. “Sometimes, I get a little bit vocal, but usually I try and do it through my actions.”
The Bulldogs open the season Friday night at Washington, a game added to the schedule just last week. For much of the last month, Bettendorf thought it might not have an opponent until Week 3.
“We couldn’t find anybody to play,” Wiley said. “We contacted 25 to 30 schools and nobody would play us.
“We were willing to go anywhere or play anybody, so we’re pleased with (Washington). This is a playoff team from last year that has a lot of guys back.”
Like about every other school, Wiley admits his program is further behind with a limited offseason. Liddle believes with some growth on offense, the Bulldogs can be a factor again come late October and November.
“We have a lot of young guys on our offense,” Liddle said. “Once they learn what to do, how to do it and those guys develop, we’ll be just fine and can hold our own with anybody.”
