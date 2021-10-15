Linn-Marr ground game plagues Central

The Davenport Central defense has given up big rushing totals these last few weeks.
Things did not improve against a powerhouse offense in Linn-Mar on Friday night.
Led by junior running back Carter Henderson, the Lions rolled up 478 yards on the ground and 659 yards of total offense in a 62-13 win over the Blue Devils at Brady Street Stadium.
The loss officially eliminates Central (3-5), which has lost four in a row, from playoff contention. The season finale will be no treat either as the Blue Devils host Iowa City High on a short week on Thursday night.
Henderson finished with 262 yards on 12 attempts for a better than 21-yards-per-carry average. He also scored on two long touchdown runs.
Linn-Mar quarterback McKade Jelinek threw three touchdown passes and ran for another. Lions receiver Cam Guenther caught TD passes of 53 and 66 yards from Jelinek.
It all ended up being a long night for Central and Blue Devils coach Ben Sacco, who said injuries and team defections have taken a toll on his team down the stretch.
“We are in a tough spot right now,” Sacco said. “We have some low numbers to begin with and we had some guys quit … so we are kind of limping in right now and Linn-Mar is a physical, fundamentally sound football team and we are not.”
Henderson scored barely a minute into the game on a 62-yard touchdown run. But Central responded, getting four first downs to reach the visitors’ 30 yard-line. A penalty ended the drive and forced a punt, but the Lions fumbled away the punt to give the hosts new life at the 12-yard line.
Two plays later, Nate Hummel scored from seven yards out to make it 8-6. The Blue Devils stopped Linn-Mar’s next drive when Alanzo Duarte recovered another Lions fumble.
But after showing some offensive life early in the quarter, the Blue Devils stalled out for most of the rest of the contest.
Central had just three first downs the rest of the game and went 1-for-9 on third down conversions, punting seven more times after the early offensive success. Hummel did have a second rushing TD late in the game from nine yards out. Carter Hurst added the extra point.
Hummel finished with 124 yards rushing on 19 attempts and is closing in on 1,000 yards rushing for the season, according to Sacco. Dontrell Orr had a sack and forced fumble for Central on defense.
Jelinek finished with 181 yards passing. Ben Blackford, Reid Recker and TJ Jackson all contributed rushing touchdowns for the winners.
As for the Blue Devils, Sacco said he hopes the offensive line has a goal of helping Hummel reach the 1,000-yard rushing mark against City High next week.