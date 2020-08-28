Little Hawks' ground assault overwhelms shorthanded Central

Mitchell finished with 153 yards in 24 carries and added another 29 yards receiving, and seemed to be one of the few players on both teams who wasn't exhausted at the finish.

“I just kept pushing because I wanted to win bad,’’ Mitchell said. “It was all gas, no brakes.’’

The Blue Devils hung with the Little Hawks for the first quarter of a game that was played without fans due to a spike in COVD-19 cases in Johnson County.

It was 7-7 before Iowa City got that ground attack rolling in the second quarter and grabbed control with a pair of TD runs by Jamari Newson in the final three minutes of the half. His 8-yard run capped a 10-play, 82-yard march and he added a 4-yard scoring burst to finish a 66-yard drive that lasted less than a minute-and-a-half.

“We played extremely hard, extremely sound defense for a quarter, then they made some adjustments and we started to get a little tired,’’ Sacco said.

The Little Hawks seemed to be about to put the game away when they drove to the 7-yard line in the middle of the third quarter but quarterback Raph Hamilton’s pass to the left was intercepted by Howard about a yard deep in the end zone.