Little Hawks' ground assault overwhelms shorthanded Central

IOWA CITY — Iowa City High will need to wait until at least Week 2 of this high school football season to work on its punting game.
For that matter, the Little Hawks didn’t overwork their passing attack Friday night either.
They hammered Davenport Central all night with a deep and relentless ground attack and rolled to a 35-14 victory over the Blue Devils in the season opener at Bates Field.
The Little Hawks used seven running backs and a punishing 225-pound quarterback to pile up 304 yards rushing and 25 first downs. They basically had the shorthanded Blue Devils gasping for air in 90-degree conditions by the second period.
“After the first quarter we started getting tired,’’ Central coach Ben Sacco admitted. “We were down four starters on defense. We had one break his hand, one break his wrist, another had a concussion and the other has an abdominal strain. So we knew coming in we were going to be shorthanded.
“And then you only have four weeks of work to begin with … and when you’re playing a football team that’s going to pound the ball and run right at you, it’s going to be a tough situation.’’
The Blue Devils managed to stay in the game until the third quarter, thanks to a spirited effort by senior running back Bryan Mitchell and a superb defensive play by Dane Howard.
Mitchell finished with 153 yards in 24 carries and added another 29 yards receiving, and seemed to be one of the few players on both teams who wasn't exhausted at the finish.
“I just kept pushing because I wanted to win bad,’’ Mitchell said. “It was all gas, no brakes.’’
The Blue Devils hung with the Little Hawks for the first quarter of a game that was played without fans due to a spike in COVD-19 cases in Johnson County.
It was 7-7 before Iowa City got that ground attack rolling in the second quarter and grabbed control with a pair of TD runs by Jamari Newson in the final three minutes of the half. His 8-yard run capped a 10-play, 82-yard march and he added a 4-yard scoring burst to finish a 66-yard drive that lasted less than a minute-and-a-half.
“We played extremely hard, extremely sound defense for a quarter, then they made some adjustments and we started to get a little tired,’’ Sacco said.
The Little Hawks seemed to be about to put the game away when they drove to the 7-yard line in the middle of the third quarter but quarterback Raph Hamilton’s pass to the left was intercepted by Howard about a yard deep in the end zone.
Howard sprinted up the right sideline but began cramping up, limping badly and was taken down after a 60-yard return.
“If it wasn’t for that, I think I would have taken it all the way to the other end,’’ Howard said.
Mitchell had an apparent 24-yard touchdown run wiped out by a penalty but the Blue Devils still managed to punch it in with Mitchell going over from 4 yards out to make it 21-14.
However, the Little Hawks quickly resumed their domination, driving 66 yards to score on Hamilton’s 5-yard run. They added another touchdown after Central turned the ball over on downs early in the fourth quarter.
Jamari Newson led the balanced Iowa City ground attack with 91 yards and Hamilton added 80 yards rushing in addition to 111 yards passing, all in the first half. Howard’s interception was the only pass he attempted after halftime.
Sacco was satisfied with his team’s effort despite the outcome.
“It is what it is,’’ he said. “We’ve had a limited amount of time to work with our guys. Our guys played extremely hard, assignment sound football … We battled the whole time.’’
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!