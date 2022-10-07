Little leads Quincy to win over Geneseo after big first half

GENESEO — Quincy’s Bradyn Little has arrived.

The Blue Devils’ sophomore quarterback threw for 301 yards and three touchdowns in Quincy’s 35-17 victory over Geneseo on Friday at Bob Reade Field. Little displayed why he is the Western Big 6’s leading passer (1,362 yards), and the Maple Leafs had no answer to stop it.

By halftime Little had 214 yards and three touchdowns. The conference's leading receiver, Gregory Quince, finished the game with 175 yards and a score.

The victory clinched postseason eligibility for Quincy (5-2, 3-2 WB6).

Little orchestrated an 8-play, 72 yard drive to begin the game that ended with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Jack Mettemeyer to put Quincy ahead 7-0. Little had time in the pocket and used it to find Mettemeyer without a defender near him.

Geneseo (4-3, 3-2 WB6) responded with an impressive drive of its own, which included a 25-yard pass to Calvin Pettit, but on third-and-goal the Maple Leafs were stuffed on a Jeron Neal rushing attempt.

The Maple Leafs settled for a 20-yard field goal by Braeden Possin.

Geneseo’s pass rush forced Little into an intentional grounding call on the last play of the first quarter, and began the second quarter with an interception by junior cornerback Jacob Rapps.

Junior quarterback AJ Weller took Geneseo to Quincy’s 17-yard line with a quarterback keeper that went 17 yards, but penalties and a sack pushed the Maple Leafs back to the 36 and forced fourth-and-29.

Geneseo punted, and from there the half belonged to the Blue Devils.

Little found Tykell Hammers three times for 75 total yards on the next possession. Hammers had a 24-yard catch to start things out before a screen that went 22 more to put Quincy inside Geneseo territory.

That’s when Little made his best throw of the night. Hammers took off on a go route down the right sideline, and Little sent a strike that hit Hammers’ hands in stride over the Geneseo defender. Hammers went in untouched from 29 yards out to extend the Blue Devils’ lead to 14-3 with 3:59 before half.

The Quincy defense began making it difficult for Geneseo to run the ball — forcing 14 rushes to end in three yards or less in the first half — and the Maple Leafs were forced to punt again.

Little took advantage with another great throw that dropped down between two Geneseo defenders and into the hands of Quince on the left sideline. Once he caught it, Quince was alone to score untouched from 79 yards out to make it 21-3 at half.

The start of the second half didn’t go any better for Geneseo. The Maple Leafs fumbled the opening kickoff and Quincy scored six plays later on a Brian Douglas 5-yard run to the right side. Little found Hammers for 18 yards on third-and-13 to set up the score.

Quincy forced a punt and scored on the following possession as well after a 26-yard Quince reception set up Jaraius Rice’s 12-yard touchdown run. The score put Quincy ahead 35-3 with 5:06 remaining in the third quarter.

However, Geneseo responded with a strong finish to the game.

The Maple Leafs took the ensuing kickoff into Quincy territory and Jeron Neal found the end zone from seven yards out to make it 35-10.

Quincy drove deep into Maple Leaf territory on the next possession, but Geneseo’s defense toughened up in the red zone and forced a turnover on downs.

Geneseo marched 90 yards down the field in six minutes and Neal scored for the second time on the night, this time from two yards from the goal line, to make it 35-17 with 5:44 remaining.

The Blue Devils ran out the clock following the Maple Leafs’ score.

Quincy’s Douglas finished with 128 yards and a score. Geneseo’s Neal ended the game with 145 yards and quarterback AJ Weller threw for 61 yards and ran for 72 more.

Geneseo will have an opportunity to become eligible for the postseason with a win over Rock Island on the road or Moline at home to end the season.