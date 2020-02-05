Local Western Big 6 football players make college decisions

Rodriguez was another player looking for the right place to play football, and McKendree was the perfect fit.

"I love that it is like 20 miles outside of St. Louis and that will be nice," Rodriguez said. "I looked at other schools, but it always kept coming back to McKendree."

Rodriguez will be joined in Lebanon by Rock Island defensive lineman Donovan Rogers. Rodriguez is excited to have another Western Big 6 Conference player on the squad.

"I know him but not real well," Rodriguez said. "I didn't even know he was going to McKendree until right around when I committed and I found out Donovan committed the week before. We are going to talk more and get to know each other."

Rodriguez is not certain whether he will play linebacker or safety in college. He's fine with either.

"Either way I will have to put some weight on," he said. "The only difference is they will probably want to feed me a little more if they want me at linebacker."

Moline coach Mike Morrissey is thrilled to have had five players signing and expects more to come.