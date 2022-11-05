Locke helps walk Rockridge into state quarterfinals

BLOOMINGTON — After finding the edge and outrunning the secondary, Peyton Locke pointed to the sky on the way to the end zone on his 60-yard touchdown run.

He knew he had just sent Rockridge football to the Class 2A quarterfinals.

“When I broke free, I knew that no one was going to catch me,” Locke said. “I knew I was walking into the quarterfinals. I was so happy about that.”

Locke scored three times, twice in the second half, and ran for 230 yards to aid Rockridge in a 27-18 comeback victory over Bloomington Central Catholic in the second round of the IHSA playoffs on Saturday.

The win sent Rockridge (10-1) to the quarterfinal round for the first time since 2015. The Rockets will host Maroa-Forsyth (11-0) next weekend.

“We knew we were going to host no matter what if we could pull this off, and that was a big motivational factor for us coming in,” Rockridge coach Sam Graves said. “Today was tough, but we know it only gets tougher. Forsyth is a force in the state in 2A.”

Locke has 406 total yards and seven touchdowns in the Rockets’ two playoff victories. His two fourth-quarter scores put the game away.

“(Locke) is a dynamic player,” Graves said. “He’s literally lightning with the ball in his hands. He’s one of those guys that at the end of the game, we look at stats and say, 'He needed to touch the ball more.’ We tried to find ways to get him the ball and we moved him around a bit, but the wind today limited his receiver reps. It was nasty.”

Wind gusts over 30 miles per hour were consistent Saturday, and a soaked grassy field turned mostly to mud by the second quarter.

Conditions forced Rockridge to rely heavily on the ground game, and the Rockets finished with 40 run plays compared to just two passing.

Locke was heavily involved in the wildcat formation, which he scored from on a 42-yard touchdown run to put the Rockets ahead 21-18 with 9:55 remaining in the game.

“The offensive line did a terrific job,” Graves said. “In this footing, we have smaller and quicker guys, so we thought it was going to hurt us because (Central Catholic) was definitely bigger than us. But we were able to fight through that and we (the coaches) were talking through the headset about how we were getting movement. It was good to see.”

The game was won in the fourth quarter.

Rockridge built a 14-0 lead in a hurry, but Central Catholic stormed back to take a 18-14 lead at the end of the third quarter.

Saints quarterback Colin Hayes found Nick Mardis wide-open in the end zone twice, and Hayes also rushed for 198 yards on 30 carries — including a 33-yard touchdown run.

That’s when Graves said he learned what his team was made of.

“We talked about when stuff like that happens, you either have it or you don’t,” Graves said. “That grit, determination and toughness isn’t something you can ask a player to have. They either have it or they don’t, and our guys showed they had it today. They were able to use that and finish out the game.”

After Central Catholic took the lead, Rockridge responded with two touchdowns drive that were capped off by Locke. The defense also forced two turnovers on downs to end the game.

“We slowed down after the second quarter,” Locke said. “We really need to learn to stay on top of it. I think we got too full of ourselves, but when they started coming back we got angry. We took it up another notch and brought it to them.”

Rockridge jumped out to an early lead because of Alex Zarlatanes. The junior broke through the line and dashed 66 yards to the 1-yard line on the first play of the game. He punched it in on the next play to put Rockridge ahead 7-0 less than 40 seconds into the game.

The Rockets’ Landon Bull intercepted Hayes on the following possession, and Locke put Rockridge ahead 14-0 with an 18-yard touchdown out of the wildcat.

“When it comes down to it, this is the toughest team in the state,” Locke said. “We aren’t the biggest, and we aren’t the fastest, but we are the meanest team out there. Our D-line, linebackers and just everyone on the team is just so dominant.”