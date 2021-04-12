Locke rushes for record six TDs in Rockridge blowout over Riverdale

EDGINGTON — A strange spring football season got even stranger with a Monday night game at Rockridge, but that didn't stop the Rockets from putting on a show.
Standout running back Peyton Locke rushed for a school record six touchdowns as he totaled 177 yards on 14 carries to help the Rockets dismantle the visiting Riverdale Rams 60-25.
Locke started the offense early for Rockridge with a 25-yard touchdown run just 54 seconds into the first quarter. Quarterback Brayden Deem found Peyton Dye for the two-point conversion, and the Rockets led 8-0 with 11:06 left in the first quarter, jumping to al ead they never lost.
The sophomore running back is proud to have the school record for a program with a storied history, but knows that he couldn't have done it on his own.
"It feels amazing to get this accomplishment and I hope that this pushes me to be better," said Locke, whose longest TD run of the game came from 26 yards out. "I couldn't have done it without my linemen; they're the most important players on the field and barely ever get the recognition they deserve. Play after play they do their jobs and it helps the rest of us focus on ours."
Senior lineman Matthew Bayne is proud of what the sophomore has been able to accomplish and hopes that the Rockets (4-0, 3-0 Three Rivers Rock) can continue to dominate on the field.
"We're all super proud of him and know how hard he's been working," Bayne said. "We've been working just as hard to give him the space he needs, and now we just need two more wins to stay undefeated."
Locke scored two touchdowns in each of the first, second and third quarters. Mixed in for the Rockets scoring plays were a 8-yard pass from Deem to Nate Henry in the first quarter and a Jensen Whiteman 2-yard touchdown off of a pass from Deem in the second. The Rockets scored six unanswered touchdowns spanning from the start of the second quarter toward the end of the fourth.
Rockridge coach Jeff Henry has been ecstatic all season with how Locke and his offensive line have worked together.
"The line has done a really good job of opening up space for Peyton to be able to do what he does best," Coach Henry said. "He is a very instinctive running back and has a lot of speed, all he needs is a little space.
"I didn't realize until after the game that his six touchdowns was the record, but it's a well-deserved honor for a great kid."
While the defense allowed Riverdale to roll out for some bigger plays, Coach Henry was happy with how the offense, defense and special teams all played on Monday night and hopes they can continue that solid play for the final two games of the season against Spring Valley Hall and Monmouth-Roseville.
"That's been our trademark all season is solid play from every facet of the team," the coach said. "The defense was a bit sluggish at times out there tonight, but credit to Riverdale for battling hard and getting some bigger plays."
Late in the fourth quarter, Riverdale (0-4, 0-3 Three Rivers Rock) scored on a 65-yard touchdown run from Trent Doty and an Eli Hinde 31-yard touchdown run to close out the game.
With only three practices between Monday night's game and their Friday night meeting at Spring Valley Hall, the Rockets will have to work really hard and have trust in each other to overcome the toughest test of their season so far.
"It's a really tough turnaround to prepare for a good program like Hall," Coach Henry said. "It's our biggest challenge of the season, but all of these kids are bought in and ready to go. We coach them hard and hold them accountable and they are very accepting of criticism and trust us. All they need to do is go out and execute."