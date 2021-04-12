Locke rushes for record six TDs in Rockridge blowout over Riverdale

"We're all super proud of him and know how hard he's been working," Bayne said. "We've been working just as hard to give him the space he needs, and now we just need two more wins to stay undefeated."

Locke scored two touchdowns in each of the first, second and third quarters. Mixed in for the Rockets scoring plays were a 8-yard pass from Deem to Nate Henry in the first quarter and a Jensen Whiteman 2-yard touchdown off of a pass from Deem in the second. The Rockets scored six unanswered touchdowns spanning from the start of the second quarter toward the end of the fourth.

Rockridge coach Jeff Henry has been ecstatic all season with how Locke and his offensive line have worked together.

"The line has done a really good job of opening up space for Peyton to be able to do what he does best," Coach Henry said. "He is a very instinctive running back and has a lot of speed, all he needs is a little space.

"I didn't realize until after the game that his six touchdowns was the record, but it's a well-deserved honor for a great kid."