LTC releases football schedule

Just over a week ago, area prep football teams got a deserved piece of good news when they found out that there would be a season, albeit one delayed until the middle of February.
Now, the members of the Lincoln Trail Conference have a new set of dates to circle on their respective calendars with the recent release of a modified, seven-week regular season schedule, following a meeting of the league's athletic directors this past Monday at Windmont Park in Kewanee.
The first day of practice is Feb. 15, with games set to begin March 5 and wrap up on April 16. As of now, the Illinois High School Association has yet to determine any kind of postseason format.
"It came together pretty quickly," Mercer County A.D./head coach Andrew Hofer said of the recent conference meeting and its results. "There's a lot of variables with scheduling now, but everyone's doing the best they can. We're going to continue to put our best foot forward.
"There are things that are difficult and out of our control, but what we can control happens between now and February."
In addition to putting together a revised football schedule, Hofer and his fellow athletic directors are still working on hammering out reworked schedules for boys and girls golf and co-ed cross country, which will take place this fall as lower-risk sports.
"We'll go forward and evolve as the year progresses," he said. "Things will change, but ultimately, we're trying to do what's best for the kids and give them the best experience they can have."
Under the reworked schedule, each LTC team will play six conference games and will have a non-league matchup with Ottawa Marquette, a former member of the Northeastern Athletic Conference that is competing as an independent for football this coming spring.
The Crusaders will fill the void left when Lincoln Trail member Biggsville West Central went from 11-player to 8-player football for the upcoming season. For the 2021-22 school year, current Prairieland members Abingdon-Avon and Knoxville will join the LTC.
Reigning LTC champion Annawan-Wethersfield, Princeville and United each will play four of their seven games at home.
The Titans (12-1), Class 1A semifinalists last fall, open the season with a rugged stretch that has them traveling to Aledo to face the Golden Eagles (7-4) on opening night. Mercer County scored its first playoff victory in six years last season.
Following a March 12 road trip to Princeville (7-3), which tied the Golden Eagles for second in the league, A-W opens at home in Week 3 against a Ridgewood club that went 6-4 and reached the postseason for the first time since the Cambridge/AlWood gridiron co-op began in 2010.
"I've always said that we play some good football in the LTC," said A-W coach Logan Willits. "Our team is very experienced; we're excited about what we've got coming back. It would have been heartbreaking if the entire season had been lost."
More than anything, everyone involved with LTC football is excited to know that a season is in the making, and it now has a schedule to look forward to and plan for.
"The energy in our weight room is higher than it's ever been, with the success we had last year and motivation to get back after it and do better," said Ridgewood coach Bruce Redding. "Any uncertainty going on puts you on edge, so the fact we get to have a season is a huge relief."
