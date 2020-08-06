LTC releases football schedule

Just over a week ago, area prep football teams got a deserved piece of good news when they found out that there would be a season, albeit one delayed until the middle of February.

Now, the members of the Lincoln Trail Conference have a new set of dates to circle on their respective calendars with the recent release of a modified, seven-week regular season schedule, following a meeting of the league's athletic directors this past Monday at Windmont Park in Kewanee.

The first day of practice is Feb. 15, with games set to begin March 5 and wrap up on April 16. As of now, the Illinois High School Association has yet to determine any kind of postseason format.

"It came together pretty quickly," Mercer County A.D./head coach Andrew Hofer said of the recent conference meeting and its results. "There's a lot of variables with scheduling now, but everyone's doing the best they can. We're going to continue to put our best foot forward.

"There are things that are difficult and out of our control, but what we can control happens between now and February."