Maple Leafs dominant again on opening night

GENESEO — For the second straight season, the Geneseo High School football team made an impressive opening-night statement.

Hosting Chicago Noble/Comer, a club the Maple Leafs dominated a year ago, Geneseo once again asserted control literally from the opening kickoff and never looked back as it rolled to a 52-6 victory Friday night at Bob Reade Field.

"Everyone was on the same page," said Geneseo senior running back Jaden Weinzierl, who had 66 yards and two touchdowns on six carries along with four receptions for 105 yards and a score.

"The line blocked good, the receivers did a good job. ... everyone played a great game."

Last season, the Leafs handled the Catamounts 49-0 here. That win was part of a 2-0 start for Geneseo, but things quickly went downhill after that as the Leafs dropped six of their last seven games in 2021 to miss the IHSA playoffs for the third straight year.

This time, Geneseo hopes that Friday's impressive opening-night win is an effort that can be sustained long-term.

"Our whole thing this year is, be tough," Weinzierl stated. "There's been a rumor spreading around that Geneseo isn't tough anymore, so we've got a big chip on our shoulder about that."

The night got off to quick start for the hosts when the opening kickoff was allowed to drop, and senior linebacker Andrew Nelson pounced on the loose football at the Noble/Comer 30-yard line.

"I don't think we were planning that," said Nelson. "I was just going down there planning on making a tackle."

After a 20-yard gain by Conner Helke, Weinzierl scored the first of his touchdowns from 10 yards out to give Geneseo a quick 6-0 lead.

The process repeated itself when the Catamounts fumbled the ensuing kickoff and Nelson recovered at the N/C 37-yard line. Two plays later, Weinzierl scored on a 20-yard run and Braeden Possin booted the extra point for a 13-0 Leaf lead.

"That shocked them," Nelson said, "and that set the tone early for us. It started to snowball from there."

The third of Noble/Comer's five first-half turnovers, an interception by junior defensive back Kade VanOpdorp, set up a three-play, 78-yard Geneseo drive of which 60 yards were covered by junior quarterback A.J. Weller's 60-yard scoring toss to Weinzierl.

Before the first quarter was over, Weller scored on a 15-yard run to put the Maple Leafs up 27-0 after the first 12 minutes.

Late in the second period, the Catamounts looked primed to get on the board when quarterback Kenneth Barrett hit Jeremy Reeves for a 52-yard gain to the Geneseo one. But on the next play, VanOpdorp scooped up a loose ball and returned it 91 yards to paydirt, giving the Leafs a 33-0 halftime lead.

"We were just trying to stop them and not let them score," said VanOpdorp. "The ball popped out, and I scored. I was just running and hoping no one could catch me."

Geneseo then tallied a pair of third quarter touchdowns to force a running clock, with Helke (95 yards on eight carries) scoring on a 13-yard run and Jeron Neal (65 yards, five carries) scoring from nine yards out.

Logan Palmer added a one-yard TD run in the fourth period before the Catamounts scored on the final play of the game to deny Geneseo's shutout bid. However, the Leafs will gladly take the win.

"We just want to try and capitalize on this and keep going as the weeks go on," said VanOpdorp. "We hope to keep on winning."