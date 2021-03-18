Maple Leafs hope experience, maturity pave way to football success

“The last couple of years, we had to play a lot of young guys and hopefully that pays off,” he said. “In the skill positions, we're going to be more mature than in the past. I've been really happy with the progress that we've been making.”

Speaking for his senior classmates, Beneke says the chance to have a season was a relief.

“It's such a great feeling,” he said of the chance to play again after the fall season was canceled as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic. “We were worried us seniors wouldn't have a final season. When we got the news, we were all super excited and super pumped up and anxious to get back on the football field.

“It was tough watching (schools in) Iowa get to play while we couldn't in the fall. … In a pandemic any number of games are fine. We'll just take them one game at a time.”

And approach to each one is simple: “like every game is a championship game,” according to Beneke.

Johnsen likes the depth the Maple Leafs will have this season as the number of players in the program has grown back to nearly 100 across all levels.