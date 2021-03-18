Maple Leafs hope experience, maturity pave way to football success

For the last few football seasons, Larry Johnsen has trotted out a bunch of youngsters onto the field and it has led to some mixed results.
Johnsen is hoping some of those growing pains pay off this spring for the Geneseo Maple Leafs.
“Right now, we have some kids coming back that are pretty hungry,” Johnsen said. “We're still going to be kind of young, but not maybe as young as in the past.”
The Leafs feature a dozen returning lettermen — six seniors and six juniors — to their squad of 40 varsity players. Geneseo opens its season on Friday against Galesburg at Bob Reade Field with six sophomores on the varsity roster.
Many of those returners are on a defense that yielded just shy of 20 points per game two falls ago.
Senior defensive lineman Dominic DeBoef was a first-team All-Western Big 6 Conference selection and junior linebacker Jonathan Maxwell was a second-team pick. Senior defensive back Nathan Beneke and juniors Kaden Davison (linebacker) and Connor Shipman (lineman) were honorable mention selections in the fall of 2019.
“We've just felt, if you can build your defense to be a strong unit, then you're always giving yourself a shot and that won't change,” Johnsen said.
Beneke may not see enough time on defense to be a factor there, but he will be at the center of the offense. After lining up at wide receiver in the fall of 2019, he has moved to quarterback for his senior season to run the Wing-T offense that has been a Geneseo staple.
“It's the exact same thing, business as usual," said the 6-foot-2, 190-pound Beneke of the Maple Leafs' attack. “It's Geneseo. It's not soft and we're going to come at you and continue to come at you.”
Geneseo is hoping for a little more offensive punch. In 2019, during a five-game losing streak, the Leafs did not score more than 15 points in any of those losses, but were still in four of those games.
DeBoef and senior Bruce Moore will be in the backfield getting many of the carries. Senior tight end PJ Moser (6-foot-3, 220 pounds) will be an enticing target for Beneke in the passing game, that the QB says he now has a better understanding of after being a wide receiver and tight end last year.
“He brings a competitiveness that I really like,” Johnsen said of Beneke, who was the No. 2 QB as a junior. “Last year, he really made some big strides offensively. He's one of the more vocal leaders that we have. I could see him starting to grow in confidence.”
Johnsen noted that with the experience has come a more focused approach that he feels could help the Leafs break a string of two straight 4-5 seasons. The Leafs won't get a chance to snap another string they would like to have end soon. After making the playoffs for 41 straight years, the Leafs missed the last two seasons. There is no postseason this spring.
“The last couple of years, we had to play a lot of young guys and hopefully that pays off,” he said. “In the skill positions, we're going to be more mature than in the past. I've been really happy with the progress that we've been making.”
Speaking for his senior classmates, Beneke says the chance to have a season was a relief.
“It's such a great feeling,” he said of the chance to play again after the fall season was canceled as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic. “We were worried us seniors wouldn't have a final season. When we got the news, we were all super excited and super pumped up and anxious to get back on the football field.
“It was tough watching (schools in) Iowa get to play while we couldn't in the fall. … In a pandemic any number of games are fine. We'll just take them one game at a time.”
And approach to each one is simple: “like every game is a championship game,” according to Beneke.
Johnsen likes the depth the Maple Leafs will have this season as the number of players in the program has grown back to nearly 100 across all levels.
While the Leafs will not be able to two-platoon, Johnsen said it is imperative — especially this season — to have more kids ready to play in case of health concerns. It also helps to compete with more athletics teams.
“We've tried to play as many people as we could the past couple of years,” he said. “We found that when our kids get tired, the ability goes down so we're trying to develop as many as we can. To be honest, we're not as athletic as everybody else, so we need to play at a high level all the time. If that means playing more kids so we can play longer into a game, so be it.”