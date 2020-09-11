Maquoketa dominates West Liberty in season opener

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WEST LIBERTY — It took a couple weeks longer than expected to get going, literally, but the Maquoketa football team is ready for a season-long fight.

The Cardinals traveled to West Liberty on Friday night for their first game of the season, finally getting started after a positive COVID-19 test sidelined them for the first two weeks. Maquoketa took down the Comets 27-6 with a flurry of first-half offense and a great defensive effort.

Maquoketa got things going in the first quarter on its first possession as the Cardinals drove 81-yards for a quick 6-0 lead. The possession was capped off with a 2-yard touchdown run from senior quarterback Kannon Coakley at the 6:32 mark.

The Cardinals never looked back after that and dominated the fifth-ranked team in the state.

“Coming in at the start, our guys really impressed me” Maquoketa coach Kevin Bowman said. “We had some foolish penalties later in the game, but overall I was pleased with the performance. We took the momentum early and that was key.”

Coakley was fired up at the start of the first quarter and wanted a fast start.