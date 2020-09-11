Maquoketa dominates West Liberty in season opener

WEST LIBERTY — It took a couple weeks longer than expected to get going, literally, but the Maquoketa football team is ready for a season-long fight.
The Cardinals traveled to West Liberty on Friday night for their first game of the season, finally getting started after a positive COVID-19 test sidelined them for the first two weeks. Maquoketa took down the Comets 27-6 with a flurry of first-half offense and a great defensive effort.
Maquoketa got things going in the first quarter on its first possession as the Cardinals drove 81-yards for a quick 6-0 lead. The possession was capped off with a 2-yard touchdown run from senior quarterback Kannon Coakley at the 6:32 mark.
The Cardinals never looked back after that and dominated the fifth-ranked team in the state.
“Coming in at the start, our guys really impressed me” Maquoketa coach Kevin Bowman said. “We had some foolish penalties later in the game, but overall I was pleased with the performance. We took the momentum early and that was key.”
Coakley was fired up at the start of the first quarter and wanted a fast start.
“It was definitely nice to get things started the right away,” Coakley said. “We don’t always get the respect in games that I think we deserve, so we went out and showed what we have.”
Coakley finished with 220 yards on 25 caries and threw just seven passes and completed three for 13 yards. The Cardinals kept their offense centered on the ground game all night, coming away with 338 yards on 55 carries and only had three rushing attempts end with negative yardage.
Both Coakley and Bowman credited the offensive line with the production in the run game.
“Our game plan was to be thicker on offense and defense up front and wear them out,” Bowman said. “We rotated our front three to stay fresh, and ultimately it came down to a lot of kids showing up in their third year of varsity football.”
“The line was very important for us tonight,” Coakley said. “On a night like tonight where the ball is wet, you rely on the run game, and that starts with the offensive line.”
Connor Becker scored a 2-yard touchdown run in the waning seconds of the first quarter to add to the Cardinals' first-half lead. The senior running back finished with 81 yards on 19 rushing attempts.
Coakley added a second touchdown in the second quarter at the 5:41 mark with an 8-yard touchdown run, and converted a two-point conversion pass to Hunter Connolly to put the Cardinals up 20-0.
Defensively Maquoketa almost came away with a shutout, but Jasiah Galvan scored a 24-yard rushing touchdown with 7:25 left in the game to get West Liberty (2-1) on the scoreboard.
Junior Tyson Wilhelm grabbed two picks in the first half to help the Cardinals retain possession of the ball and continue their offensive domination of the Comets. He felt his positioning was good for the first interception, but when the ball slipped from West Liberty quarterback Caleb Wulf’s hands in the second quarter, it was a case of being in the right place at the right time.
“The first one I did a good job with, but I was lucky with the second one,” Wilhelm said. “The ball came straight to me and all I had to do was grab it.”
Maquoketa looks forward to a clash with Monticello next week, but they’ll have to wait one extra day.
“Monticello is similar to us that they had a COVID situation going on, so we’ll be playing Saturday instead,” Bowman said. “A lot of teams after their first win fall into the hype and slack off, but we won’t do that. We have a grounded, good group of core guys, and they are ready to get back to work.”
