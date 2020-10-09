Maquoketa finds no answer for Camanche

CAMANCHE, Iowa — It can beat with you speed at tailback and wide receiver. It has a quarterback with pinpoint accuracy. It has a defense that swarms to the ball.
Over the last six weeks of the regular season, no team has found a glaring hole in Class 2A No. 6 Camanche.
Ignited by six touchdowns over the second and third quarters to pair with 470 yards of total offense, the Indians pummeled Maquoketa 42-7 at Camanche High School to finish with a record of 6-1 and 5-0 in District 5.
Camanche out-gained the Cardinals 202-100 in the second stanza and 199-98 in the third.
“Most teams only are run-heavy or pass-heavy, and we have both,” running back Cade Everson said. “I don’t think we have any weaknesses.”
Camanche will likely have a first round bye and host a pod through to the Round of 16. Its head coach Dustin Coit believes the body of work over the seven-game season warrants his team to host until the quarterfinals.
Since a Week 1 loss to Mount Vernon, the Indians have allowed 9.5 points per game and scored over 40 points four times.
“I think top to bottom, our district is pretty solid. We’ve beat some really good teams,” Coit said. “We stay healthy and keep the mindset the last six weeks, we’re able to go (far).”
Leading 21-7 at intermission and starting off the third quarter with possession, Camanche felt comfortable with the cushion.
Everson made it stick.
On the first play, the senior busted up the middle and raced to the end zone untouched for a 72-yard score that put the Indians up by three touchdowns. Everson finished with four TDs on the ground, the other three from 57, 1 and 9 yards.
He eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in his career after a 16 carry night for 195 yards.
“It’s been a goal for me, it means the world to me,” Everson said. “The defense would load one side or load the other side and we always had the right call. The o-line did a good job pulling.”
Camanche quarterback Mike Delzell connected with his top target Jordan Lawrence for two scores on similar plays from 30 and 39 yards out, both on 3rd and long plays.
Lawrence, who held three game balls prior to kickoff for setting a trifecta of school records as a receiver, was wide open on go routes and had two of his nine catches for 116 yards end up in the end zone.
“They were wide open between the right safety and cornerback, so I ran out and closed the gap between me and the corner, jabbed outside,” Lawrence said.
Maquoketa (2-3, 2-3) coach Kevin Bowman said there was supposed to be help over the top when Lawrence was on the field.
“The help never arrived,” Bowman said. “Just a matter of not being disciplined at all defensively.”
Delzell finished with a 75% completion rate for 247 yards. Tucker Dickherber added 101 receiving yards on five catches.
The Cardinals got their first possession inside their opponent’s 25-yard line, but a turnover on downs ended that march. From there, quarterback Kannon Coakley was limited to 38 rushing yards and was forced to throw 38 times, completing just 16 of them for 183 yards with two interceptions.
“We found out even more which guys we had to key on,” Lawrence said. “Our guys did a great job tonight, really contained him well.”
The only scoring drive for Maquoketa came at the end of the first half, driving 85 yards in nine plays that was capped by Caiden Atienza catching a 15-yard score.
Camanche believes this is its best shot to get to the UNI-Dome after posting its second straight winning season following eight consecutive years of being under .500.
“They’re great kids off the field, they work their butts off in the weight room,” Coit said. “That’s paid off a lot over the years.”
