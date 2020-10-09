Maquoketa finds no answer for Camanche

Leading 21-7 at intermission and starting off the third quarter with possession, Camanche felt comfortable with the cushion.

Everson made it stick.

On the first play, the senior busted up the middle and raced to the end zone untouched for a 72-yard score that put the Indians up by three touchdowns. Everson finished with four TDs on the ground, the other three from 57, 1 and 9 yards.

He eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in his career after a 16 carry night for 195 yards.

“It’s been a goal for me, it means the world to me,” Everson said. “The defense would load one side or load the other side and we always had the right call. The o-line did a good job pulling.”

Camanche quarterback Mike Delzell connected with his top target Jordan Lawrence for two scores on similar plays from 30 and 39 yards out, both on 3rd and long plays.

Lawrence, who held three game balls prior to kickoff for setting a trifecta of school records as a receiver, was wide open on go routes and had two of his nine catches for 116 yards end up in the end zone.