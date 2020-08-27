Maquoketa football team in 14-day quarantine after COVID-19 test

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The football season has not yet kicked off and already there is a challenge.

Maquoketa High School canceled its varsity and junior varsity games Thursday after a positive COVID-19 test.

The Cardinals were set to open the season against Central DeWitt on Friday at Birney Field in DeWitt, what was supposed to be the 97th meeting since 1919 between the two rivals.

"The district has been informed by public health (officials) of a positive case of COVID-19 that has affected the varsity football team," school district officials announced. "Those people who were deemed to be in close contact have been notified and instructed to isolate for 14 days per public health guidelines."

Maquoketa superintendent Chris Hoover said just one player has tested positive — of which they were made aware Thursday — but as a result, the entire varsity football team will be in quarantine for 14 days by a recommendation of the department of public health.

Maquoketa will not play its first two scheduled games — against Central DeWitt and Independence. The team also is not allowed to practice during that time. Whether or not the Cardinals will play in their scheduled Week 3 district opener against West Liberty on Sept. 11 remains to be seen.