Maquoketa primed for breakout season

MAQUOKETA, Iowa — It feels like Maquoketa has been building to this over the past few years.
Despite four straight losing seasons — 4-5 last year — the Cardinals appear primed for a breakout campaign, but with the threat of COVID-19 ever-present, they're doing their best to not look too far ahead.
"We talk about how this might be our last practice of the season, you never know, so we're going to enjoy today, enjoy one another; the social and emotional needs of our kids are so important," head coach Kevin Bowman said. "But if you're looking at the big picture, what it's supposed to look like, I'm going to say we feel like we have a chance to go in and win every game."
Provided the season goes off without a hitch, there's plenty of reasons this could be Maquoketa's year, starting with the three-headed monster of Caiden Atienza, Connor Becker and Kannon Coakley.
That trio is entering their third season as starters and have grown over the years into leaders for the program.
"They're bright kids, they're student-athletes, they're great role models for our younger kids and they've set the tone," Bowman said. "It's been fun watching them grow ... that's the beautiful part to me is we want them to peak their senior year. You see a lot of kids, when you pull them up early, they may have had their best year when they were younger and they don't continue to grow, but these guys have."
Coakley took his knocks as a sophomore quarterback for the Cardinals, throwing 16 interceptions to eight touchdowns. Last year, he cut the turnover margin in half, throwing seven picks to nine touchdowns and he's eager to continue to improve his decision making as he gets more adept at reading defenses.
Coakley also has put on some size in the offseason, making him more dangerous as a runner after rushing for 605 yards and seven scores a season ago.
"I've gotten a lot stronger, not just me, but the whole team," said Coakley, who has thrown for 2,465 yards and rushed for 1,035 over the past two seasons. "I'm definitely reading the defenses too, knowing what they're throwing at us. My sophomore year, I didn't really know how to read any of the defenses and then last year, we worked on that a little bit. Now, I'm able to read them better and see what my options are before the play happens."
Leading the rushing game, Becker has rushed for 878 yards and eight touchdowns over the past two years. After taking some lumps the past two seasons, he's ready for success although he never dreamed of calling it quits.
"The last couple years, we've been building up to this. Where we are now, we can never be satisfied so we've got to keep going, make those runs late in the season and not get it cut short," Becker said. "There was a light at the end of the tunnel and it's always the 'BOC,' the Brotherhood of Cardinals. Even if we would go 0-and-whatever again, it's just fun to be out there with them and be able to share this experience with them.
"At the end of the day, it's about more than football, it's about relationships."
Atienza, a wide receiver who has offers from Division II Minnesota-Duluth and Minnesota State-Mankato as well as interest from Northern Iowa, Northern Illinois and Iowa State, enters his senior year with 58 career catches for 904 yards — an average of 15.6 yards per catch — to go along with eight touchdowns.
While he could be focused on using this season to continue to bolster his recruiting stock, he's more focused on getting one last year to play with the Cardinals.
"I just want to have a successful season with my team this year and we'll see what that brings in the future," Atienza said. "Right now, I'm just trying to leave a mark on my high school. It's a lot more fun to have the expectations but that brings responsibility too."
Up front, the Cardinals have plenty of size, with four of their five linemen averaging 6-foot-3 and 270 pounds, and they're also adding some players from a sophomore team that went 9-0 last year, including defensive backs Max Keller and Tai Streets.
The Cardinals are also dropping down to Class 2A but that doesn't necessarily mean wins will come easy. Maquoketa will play district games against the likes of Camanche, Monticello, Tipton and West Liberty, which all finished with winning records last year.
And though they're focused on the present, the Cardinals are also trying to build towards the future, and lasting success.
"It's about the building blocks. We're not going to go from an 0-9 season to undefeated state champs but we've been trying to pave the way to success and I think we're doing everything right right now and hopefully keep it that way," Atienza said. "We faced a lot of challenges, and I think that's what makes us special is being bonded together through the hard times. These are the guys that stuck through it during the hard times and you know everyone is out here to work hard for each other."
