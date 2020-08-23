Maquoketa primed for breakout season

Coakley took his knocks as a sophomore quarterback for the Cardinals, throwing 16 interceptions to eight touchdowns. Last year, he cut the turnover margin in half, throwing seven picks to nine touchdowns and he's eager to continue to improve his decision making as he gets more adept at reading defenses.

Coakley also has put on some size in the offseason, making him more dangerous as a runner after rushing for 605 yards and seven scores a season ago.

"I've gotten a lot stronger, not just me, but the whole team," said Coakley, who has thrown for 2,465 yards and rushed for 1,035 over the past two seasons. "I'm definitely reading the defenses too, knowing what they're throwing at us. My sophomore year, I didn't really know how to read any of the defenses and then last year, we worked on that a little bit. Now, I'm able to read them better and see what my options are before the play happens."

Leading the rushing game, Becker has rushed for 878 yards and eight touchdowns over the past two years. After taking some lumps the past two seasons, he's ready for success although he never dreamed of calling it quits.