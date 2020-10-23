Markham outduels Johnson as Lancers win in rout

ELDRIDGE — Mount Pleasant quarterback Jack Johnson put on a show Friday night, showing just how dynamic and explosive he can be at times.
But the kid who imitated him in practice all week was even better.
North Scott quarterback Carter Markham rushed for 278 yards, passed for another 150, scored four touchdowns and led the Lancers back from a halftime deficit to register a 58-26 victory over Mount Pleasant in the second round of the Class 3A playoffs at Lancers Field.
The Lancers (5-1), who will learn Saturday who they face in the next round, advanced in a game that occasionally seemed to be a one-on-one duel between a pair of multi-skilled senior QBs, both of whom wore jersey No. 7.
Johnson completed 22 of 33 passes for 375 yards and also rushed for 65 yards, helping his team to a surprising 20-19 halftime lead.
But the Lancers slowed him and his teammates down in the final two quarters, forcing five second-half turnovers while Markham at times simply took over the game.
“I didn’t get to watch (Johnson) play much but ... I was the scout team quarterback all week for our defense, impersonating him, so I knew he was a great player’’ Markham said.
“In practice all week I was him. I just tried to do the best I could.’’
Markham’s best included a pair of second-half runs worthy of anyone’s highlight reel.
With the Lancers clinging to a 29-20 lead in the third quarter, he broke one tackle after another on a 57-yard gallop. Twice along the way, a Mount Pleasant player had both arms wrapped around him only to have him wriggle away. Johnson finally brought him down himself at the 11-yard line and David Nass scored on the next play to make it 37-20.
Markham topped himself early in the fourth quarter when an errant snap sailed over his head and he found himself hemmed in behind the line by four defenders. He somehow found his way out and went 63 yards for his final TD of the night.
“It wasn’t all me …’’ he said. “I just thought ‘I’m not going to fold and go down. I’m going to try to make a play and see what I can do,’ and it turned out good.’’
North Scott coach Kevin Tippet pointed out that once Markham escaped, he benefited from some textbook downfield blocks.
“Our guys believe in him so after he made a few of them miss, a couple of guys came back and picked up some blocks for him,’’ he said.
North Scott seemed to be in complete control early in the contest after Markham led scoring drives of 61 and 42 yards to open a 12-0 lead.
The game spun on a dime, though, after the Lancers had the Panthers backed up at their own 7-yard line following a missed field goal. Johnson faked into the line, then hit Brady Hall, who had gotten about 15 yards behind the North Scott secondary, for a 93-yard touchdown play.
The Lancers quickly countered as Oliver Hughes made a one-handed grab for a 51-yard touchdown but the Panthers' Brevin Wilson also made a one-handed catch and spun away to score on a 54-yard play, chopping the lead to 19-13.
Johnson then completed all eight of his pass attempts on a 13-play, 84-yard march, finding Chase Williamson for 24 yards and a TD that gave the Panthers a 20-19 edge at the half.
Hughes said he thought the Lancers may have underestimated the Panthers (4-4) a bit.
“We came out a little bit like we were going to destroy them,’’ he said. “In the second half, we put the pedal down and we did what we normally do.’’
The Lancers grabbed the lead with a Hughes field goal, then scored touchdowns on their next five possessions, all of them on two- or three-play drives, often after Panther turnovers.
Johnson, after completing his last 11 passes of the first half, was intercepted three times in the second half.
“We just had some busts defensively in the first half, got it fixed at halftime, made better breaks on the ball and got some turnovers, and offensively we stopped shooting ourselves in the foot,’’ Tippet said.
Markham said that in spite of 545 yards of total offense, the Lancers can do better.
“In my option we had too many penalties, too many mistakes, which we need to fix,’’ he said. “When we fix that, we’re going to be a scary team.’’
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!