Markham outduels Johnson as Lancers win in rout

The game spun on a dime, though, after the Lancers had the Panthers backed up at their own 7-yard line following a missed field goal. Johnson faked into the line, then hit Brady Hall, who had gotten about 15 yards behind the North Scott secondary, for a 93-yard touchdown play.

The Lancers quickly countered as Oliver Hughes made a one-handed grab for a 51-yard touchdown but the Panthers' Brevin Wilson also made a one-handed catch and spun away to score on a 54-yard play, chopping the lead to 19-13.

Johnson then completed all eight of his pass attempts on a 13-play, 84-yard march, finding Chase Williamson for 24 yards and a TD that gave the Panthers a 20-19 edge at the half.

Hughes said he thought the Lancers may have underestimated the Panthers (4-4) a bit.

“We came out a little bit like we were going to destroy them,’’ he said. “In the second half, we put the pedal down and we did what we normally do.’’

The Lancers grabbed the lead with a Hughes field goal, then scored touchdowns on their next five possessions, all of them on two- or three-play drives, often after Panther turnovers.

Johnson, after completing his last 11 passes of the first half, was intercepted three times in the second half.