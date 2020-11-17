Markham's fiery competitiveness rubs off on Lancers

“It took a little bit of adjusting (not playing quarterback), but I enjoy hitting people,” Markham said.

During the offseason, Markham told Tippet he wanted to take the reins of the offense. Still involved with a travel baseball organization in the Chicago area, Markham made time in the summer to get in the playbook and learn the intricacies of North Scott’s offense.

“Our offense can be complicated at times, and I told him if you want to be the man, we need some time,” Tippet said. “He really committed this summer. When we couldn’t get together, he’d get some guys together and throw the ball around.

“The biggest difference is his willingness and drive to be the guy this year.”

There have been growing pains along the way, including missing two games during the regular season for what Tippet called a “team decision.” The team also was slowed by a school-wide COVID-19 outbreak that canceled two games.

“It has been a couple rough years,” Markham said, “but I’ve really learned stuff about myself, stuff I can fix and be better at.

“I got my teammates' trust back and have tried to be the best teammate I can be through all of this."