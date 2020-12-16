Maro, Petersen make it official, sign with Cyclones

It has been important for him to live a championship lifestyle in all facets.

"Tyler has been self-motivated," Randy said. "We don't push, but he sets very high expectations for himself. He's the one to be more disappointed in his performance in a game or a test than we will."

While Maro had aspirations of playing college athletics, he and his family never envisioned his football recruiting would take off like this.

Randy said scheduling all the Zoom calls and conversations with coaches was difficult at the peak of his recruiting process.

"We joked at one point he should use SignUpGenius to get time slots for all the coaches calling because it was hard to avoid them from overlapping," Randy noted. "We never thought this was his destiny."

For Petersen, he has heard about Iowa State football most of his life.

Troy was a nose tackle in the early 1990s when the Cyclones were part of the Big 8 Conference.

Now, Petersen has gotten the opportunity to see his brother flourish at that level and help Iowa State reach unprecedented heights with a chance to play for a Big 12 championship Saturday.