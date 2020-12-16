Maro, Petersen make it official, sign with Cyclones

Even though the schools are separated by less than 10 miles and they have gone head-to-head each of the past two seasons on the football field, Tyler Maro and Joey Petersen do not know each other very well.
"I've played against him but never really talked to him," Petersen said.
That is about to change.
Maro, a prized offensive line recruit from Davenport Assumption, and Petersen, an all-state defensive end for North Scott, were among 18 players to sign national letters of intent with Iowa State University on Wednesday.
"It was kind of surreal," Maro said. "It is all set in stone now, so it is a great feeling to have everything finalized."
Both, in a sense, are following in their father's footsteps.
Maro's father, Randy, did not play athletics but attended Iowa State and studied engineering, the same field his son wants to pursue.
Petersen is the third member of his family to play football for the Cyclones, joining his father, Troy, and brother, Zach, who is in his junior season.
"Words can't explain it," Troy said. "You always want your kids to do the same things but better than what you did. It worked out for Zach and it will for Joey as well."
The 6-foot-7 and 260-pound Maro chose Iowa State over 37 other Division I offers. He's a three-star prospect and ranked among the top 55 offensive tackles nationally in the 2021 class by Rivals.
Maro is much more than that. He has a 3.99 grade-point average, is president of Assumption's National Honor Society and a three-sport athlete.
"I call Tyler a servant leader," Assumption football coach Wade King said. "He's the guy who helps get equipment out, the first guy to practice, jumps in and helps where needed and the last kid to leave.
"He is a coach pleaser."
After Assumption's season-ending playoff loss to North Scott, teammate John Argo tweeted that despite Maro having tears rolling down his eyes, he was the first player to grab equipment to take back to the locker room.
"It doesn't happen a lot," King said of his top players doing that. "He's certainly going to be a player we're going to hold up as a standard for other kids. Everything he does is about being the best and giving his best."
Maro points to past Assumption players such as Donaven Juarez, Antonio Santillan and Nate Hempel as great examples to follow.
"I definitely looked up to those guys and tried to be the leaders they were," Maro said.
Ultimately, it starts at home.
The oldest of three children, Maro has tried to set an exemplary example for his siblings.
"He was one of those kids that always did what he was told," Randy said. "He never had a problem taking instruction."
It has been important for him to live a championship lifestyle in all facets.
"Tyler has been self-motivated," Randy said. "We don't push, but he sets very high expectations for himself. He's the one to be more disappointed in his performance in a game or a test than we will."
While Maro had aspirations of playing college athletics, he and his family never envisioned his football recruiting would take off like this.
Randy said scheduling all the Zoom calls and conversations with coaches was difficult at the peak of his recruiting process.
"We joked at one point he should use SignUpGenius to get time slots for all the coaches calling because it was hard to avoid them from overlapping," Randy noted. "We never thought this was his destiny."
For Petersen, he has heard about Iowa State football most of his life.
Troy was a nose tackle in the early 1990s when the Cyclones were part of the Big 8 Conference.
Now, Petersen has gotten the opportunity to see his brother flourish at that level and help Iowa State reach unprecedented heights with a chance to play for a Big 12 championship Saturday.
"It is really cool," Petersen said of being the third family member to play in that program. "They weren't so good when my dad was there, but coach (Matt) Campbell has been getting them better every year. They've got a lot of things going for them."
Zach received a considerable amount of recruiting attention late in the process and was able to take official visits.
Iowa State was Petersen's only Division I offer, and he couldn't go on any official visits because of COVID-19.
"Zach is more put your nose to the grindstone and make it happen," Troy said, "while Joey is more of a free spirit. Joey picks things up a little faster than what Zach does."
Petersen, 6-4 and around 205 pounds, is considered a two-star recruit, but his production says otherwise.
He powered the Lancers to their first state football title this fall recording 13 tackles for loss and was second in Class 3A with nine sacks.
Initially, Petersen didn't know if he'd play college football.
"I was kind of debating whether to go to trade school or college," Petersen said, "but once I got the offer I leaned more toward college."
And he'll have his big brother there to help him get acclimated.
Zach has one more football season before graduating next December.
"That will help (Joey) with his comfort zone," Troy said. "It can be hard when you go to college for the first time and never been away from home, but he's got an older brother down the street he can call and ask questions."
Maro and Petersen were among five in-state recruits Campbell's program signed on Wednesday along with Dubuque Senior's Jim Bonifas and Grinnell's Dodge Sauser (both offensive linemen) and Johnston tight end Tyler Moore.
"I think people are starting to realize this side of the state has good talent," Petersen said. "It is more than just (suburban) Des Moines."
