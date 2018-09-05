The statistics through the first two games have been fairly modest.
Harrison Bey-Buie has carried the ball 26 times and gained 147 yards. That places Moline’s junior running back sixth in the Western Big Six in rushing.
There’s nothing wrong with averaging 5.7 yards per carry.
But you get the feeling from talking to Moline coach Mike Morrissey that we haven’t seen anything yet. This is only the beginning of something special.
“He is super dynamic …’’ Morrissey said of Bey-Buie. “He’s somebody we’ve got to keep getting the ball to in space and take advantage of some quick hitters because he is a physical runner as well. People don’t understand just how tough he is.’’
Bey-Buie is in his first season playing for Moline after transferring from Thornton High School in Harvey, a tough town in the south suburbs of Chicago.
He was the feature back at Thornton, rushing for 1,100 yards as a sophomore, but he co-stars in the Moline backfield with fellow junior Aboubacar Barry, who rushed for 804 yards last season.
Despite that, Bey-Buie said he has fallen in love with Moline.
“The people are nice,’’ he said. “It’s a nice environment to play in.’’
He said it’s “way different’’ from Thornton. In a good way.
“We have all these fans here,’’ he said, looking around at the departing crowd following a loss to Lisle Benet Academy last week. “This is the most people I’ve ever played in front of in my whole life playing football.’’
Bey-Buie’s father was transferred to the Rock Island Arsenal last year but before even moving here, the family began checking out high schools in the Quad-Cities.
They attended two Moline games last fall: A regular-season victory over Rock Island and a lopsided playoff loss to Mount Carmel.
“I watched those games and thought if I was here, maybe they could do better,’’ Bey-Buie said.
When he decided to become a Maroon, the players in the program immediately confirmed that he had made the right choice.
“They welcomed me like part of the family,’’ he said. “Before I even came here, they were texting me and saying they were excited to have me here.’’
Bey-Buie became eligible to compete for the Moline basketball team at the very end of last season and in his very first game, he came off the bench to score 15 points and help the Maroons defeat Normal Community in their regional opener.
It didn’t take him long this fall to find out what sort of discipline and expectations Morrissey has for the football program.
“He missed our very first practice on August 6 because he was out in Philadelphia visiting his grandparents,’’ Morrissey said. “We talked to him and his parents about what our policy is. If you miss a practice, you miss a quarter. So he didn’t play the whole first quarter (of the season opener against Geneseo). But once he got in there, he made a big difference.’’
Bey-Buie rushed for 56 yards on only eight carries in that victory over Geneseo.
In the second game, against Benet Academy, he had only 33 yards at halftime but added 58 more in the second half against what figures to be one of the best Class 7A defenses in the state this season.
He scored the first Moline touchdown on a 12-yard run and on the second series of the second half he caught a pass for 11 yards on a fourth-and-10 play to set up a Barry TD. He clicked off a 23-yard run on the series after that.
He clearly is getting more comfortable with each down and his statistical numbers figure to reflect that as the season progresses.
Bey-Buie is being used in many different ways than he was at Thornton. He is running inside, running outside and even occasionally flanks out as a receiver.
“I just want to do whatever I can to help the team win,’’ he said. “If I’ve got to get 20 yards, I’ll just go get 20 yards.
“I’ll play any spot,’’ he added. “Any spot they want to put me at, I’m going to do it.’’
Morrissey said he has been impressed not only with Bey-Buie’s elusiveness but with the way the 5-foot-9, 180-pounder fights for yardage when running between the tackles.
“He’s a tough kid,’’ Morrissey said. “We need to do a better job as a coach of switching Barry and Bey-Buie back and forth just to give a different look every now and then and prepare for different things. We’ll get there. I believe it.’’