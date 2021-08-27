Maroons close quickly in opening win

BURBANK, Ill. — It took a while for the Moline High School football team to gain some traction, but once it did, the Maroons were solid in Friday’s season opener.
Alec Ponder hit Matthew Bailey for two touchdowns, Riley Fuller ran the ball effectively and broke off a long scoring jaunt and the Moline defense toughened when needed in leading the Maroons to a 28-7 victory over hosting St. Laurence.
After a scoreless first quarter, the hosting Vikings took the lead thanks to a big assist from the Maroons. A muffed Moline punt set up the hosts for a 4-play, 22-yard drive that ended in a 9-yard TD run and a 7-0 lead with 9:10 left in the second quarter.
After that, the remainder of the first half was all Moline’s as the guests went up 14-7 at halftime after two Ponder-to-Bailey scoring strikes.
Moline’s first scoring drive of the season went 80 yards in eight plays — all rushes — in 3:45. The final play covered 11 yards, and Caroline Hazen’s point-after kick tied the score with 5:25 left in the second quarter.
A quick three-and-out for St. Laurence, which had just two first downs in the first half according to information provided by QCSportsNet, set up the Maroons again. This drive was keyed by a long Ponder-to-Bailey connection. The 6-play, 70-yard drive was capped by a 9-yard scoring strike and with 39 seconds left before halftime, Hazen’s PAT boot made it 14-7.
Both first-half scoring drives included big plays, the first a 39-yard Riley Fuller run and the second another long Ponder-to-Bailey pass.
Riley, a junior who picked up valuable experience during this past spring season when he showed flashes, had over 150 yards rushing. Among his yardage was a 49-yard TD jaunt in the third quarter.
The Maroons iced the victory on a warm evening with :52 left in regulation when Cranston Wall returned an interception 56 yards for a score and Hazen added her fourth successful point-after kick.
After giving up just 55 yards in the first half, the Vikings were able to move the ball against the Maroons defense in the second half but could not crack the goal line again. Moline finished with four turnovers — two fumble recoveries and two interceptions.