Maroons have it all -- talent, depth, experience, transfers

The Moline High School football team is in an enviable position heading into the 2021 fall season.

Coach Mike Morrissey returns roughly two dozen players who saw action in the adapted spring season earlier this year.

The Maroons have enough depth and experience to basically play two-platoon football, being able to pick and choose when top players get a breather or need to be on the field on both sides of the ball.

And on top of all that, the Maroons landed two transfers who immediately fit into varsity plans.

Chase Stephens, who was a significant contributor for the Alleman Pioneers this past spring as a freshman, and linebacker Amir Lomas, who was second in Iowa's Class 4A ranking in tackles for loss for Davenport North, will both be key in Moline's success.

Yes, the expectations are high for the Maroons.

“There are a lot of expectations on us because of the talent we have this fall season,” said senior Matthew Bailey, one of Moline’s two-way standouts who caught seven touchdown passes and ran for two more scores last season. “But I think that the pressure isn’t overwhelming. I think we can step up and play how we need to play to exceed expectations.”