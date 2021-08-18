Maroons have it all -- talent, depth, experience, transfers

The Moline High School football team is in an enviable position heading into the 2021 fall season.
Coach Mike Morrissey returns roughly two dozen players who saw action in the adapted spring season earlier this year.
The Maroons have enough depth and experience to basically play two-platoon football, being able to pick and choose when top players get a breather or need to be on the field on both sides of the ball.
And on top of all that, the Maroons landed two transfers who immediately fit into varsity plans.
Chase Stephens, who was a significant contributor for the Alleman Pioneers this past spring as a freshman, and linebacker Amir Lomas, who was second in Iowa's Class 4A ranking in tackles for loss for Davenport North, will both be key in Moline's success.
Yes, the expectations are high for the Maroons.
“There are a lot of expectations on us because of the talent we have this fall season,” said senior Matthew Bailey, one of Moline’s two-way standouts who caught seven touchdown passes and ran for two more scores last season. “But I think that the pressure isn’t overwhelming. I think we can step up and play how we need to play to exceed expectations.”
Morrissey admits that there is talk about this team being able to do something the Maroons haven’t done on a regular basis — play more than one playoff game. Morrissey’s 2018 team played into the IHSA second round, adding to a string of four straight playoff trips that began in the fall of 2017.
Prior to 2018, the last second-round playoff game for the Maroons was back in 2007.
Even last spring’s 2-4 campaign has helped set the table for this fall’s optimism. Lessons were learned in a tough season as the coaches dealt with numerous issues and tried to complete the puzzle, putting players where they can be successful.
“We have a really good group of kids coming back and I think the experience of the spring is starting to pay off,” Morrissey said. “… As frustrating as the spring was for us at times, then benefit now is that we bring all those guys back.
“We started 12 sophomores at one point. Now all these guys are juniors with multiple, multiple game experiences.”
This year’s seniors also benefited from lots of playing time last spring when numerous personnel combinations were experimented with. When then junior Alec Ponder (105-172, 18 TDs and 5 interceptions) took over at quarterback, the Maroons found some increased offensive flow even behind a line that was mostly sophomores. With those guys back, the offense should be explosive. The defense could be stout with standouts returning on all three levels.
“Our senior class is really, really tough,” said Morrissey, pointing to his 19 seniors who are all capable of contributing. “We have some really good athletes and skill kids in that group and they are anxious to make their mark on Moline football.”
A pair of juniors also see another significance of this senior group.
“Chemistry,” said Jasper Ogburn, a major defensive contributor last season as a sophomore. “The older guys, seniors, work a lot closer with us younger players.”
Junior Riley Fuller, who led Moline with 346 yards rushing this past spring, felt the change was obviously evident.
“I feel team chemistry this year is a lot better,” Fuller said.
Of course, the Maroons had plenty to deal with off the field as well because of a viral video that was shot in the locker room.
“As we come into this season, everybody is a lot closer than we were last year,” Fuller said. “We had to accept that that happened and then move on as a team. We all had to be there for each other.”
And when the word “all” is thrown around the Moline football program, that includes a lot of people. The Maroons have a varsity roster of 51 that includes 19 seniors, 26 juniors and five sophomores.
“Definitely, we can go into the playoffs,” Bailey said. “It really depends on how hard we want to work. If we want to be great, I think we can achieve it with our talent. It’s all about our mindset.”