Two-time Western Big Six champion Moline had eight players named to the first team of the league’s all-conference football team.
The Maroons went 8-1 in the regular season, 5-0 in league play, and won a playoff game for only the fourth time in their history before having their season ended Saturday with a 59-32 loss to defending state champion Batavia in the second round of the Class 7A playoffs.
Leading the way for the Maroons was junior running back Harrison Bey-Buie, who finished the season with 1,386 yards and 22 touchdowns.
Other Moline players on the first team were receiver Treyton Lamphier, offensive linemen Ben Duenas and Patrick Pray, defensive lineman Alex Siperly, linebacker Adam Worley and defensive backs Brady Stombaugh and Devontae Taylor.
Big Six runnerup Quincy had seven players on the first team, including running back Jirehl Brock, an Iowa State recruit.
Brock was one of two players to be chosen first team on both offense and defense. Alleman quarterback-defensive back Sam Mattecheck also was picked on both sides of the ball.
All-Western Big Six team
First team
Offense
Backs and receivers -- Sam Mattecheck, Alleman, sr.; Kobe Ramirez, Galesburg, sr.; Harrison Bey-Buie, Moline, jr.; Treyton Lamphier, Moline, sr.; Jirehl Brock, Quincy, sr.; Adonte Crider, Quincy, jr.; Davion Wilson, Rock Island, jr.
Linemen -- Anthony Glancey, Alleman, sr.; Ben Duenas, Moline, jr.; Patrick Pray, Moline, jr.; Blake Poling, Quincy, sr.; AJ Miller, Quincy, jr.; Kobe Rios, Rock Island, sr.
Kicker -- Devin Neally, Quincy, sr.
Defense
Linemen -- Alex Siperly, Moline, sr.; Brendehn Schutte, Quincy, sr.
Linebackers and backs -- Sam Mattecheck, Alleman, sr.; Josh Timm, Alleman, sr.; David Waynerman, Galesburg, jr.; Adam Worley, Moline, jr.; Brady Stombaugh, Moline, sr.; Devontae Taylor, Moline, sr.; Jirehl Brock, Quincy, sr.; Nate Wilson, Quincy, jr.; Brice Trask, Rock Island, sr.; Victor Guzman, Rock Island, jr.
Punter -- James Hayden, Galesburg, sr.
Honorable mention
Offense -- Nate Sheets, Alleman, jr.; Aboubacar Barry, Moline, jr.; Garrett Drew, Quincy, sr.; Drake Tournear, Quincy, jr.; Aaron Voss, Rock Island, sr.; Nate St. Dennis, Moline, jr.; Logan Swartz, Rock Island, sr.; Alex Rios, Moline, sr.
Defense -- Cobie Underwood, Moline, jr.; Jayvin Chandler, United Township, jr.; Cody Thomas, Galesburg, sr.; Nate Sheets, Alleman, jr; Chandler Dilworth, Moline, sr.; Avae Ball, Quincy, sr.; Tyler Berhenke, United Township, jr.; Willie Newsome, United Township, sr.; Devin Neally, Quincy, sr.