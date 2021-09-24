Maroons roll past Alleman to stay tied atop the Big 6

The first two years of Alec Ponder's prep football career were spent in an Alleman uniform before moving over to Moline High School.
The Maroons' senior quarterback got his second look at several of his old teammates Friday night at Augustana's Lindberg Stadium, and it was a much better view.
After a six-point loss in the teams' matchup this past spring, Ponder was determined to deliver a winning effort, and did just that as Moline rolled to a 56-0 Western Big 6 victory over the Pioneers.
"There were a lot of emotions," he said. "It was great to see all the people I used to play with, and it was a fun experience. It really felt great to get the win."
A 20-14 setback to Alleman in an abbreviated spring football schedule gave not only Ponder, but his Maroon teammates plenty of added incentive.
"Losing last year, all of us knew we were not going to let that happen again," said Ponder, who completed three of six passes for 88 yards and two touchdowns and scored the game's first TD on a one-yard sneak.
"We put the work in this past week, and all of us were pretty intense and locked in."
Friday's win was the third in a row for Moline (4-1), all coming in Big 6 play as it remained tied for the league lead with Sterling, a 31-0 winner at Geneseo.
"We all came together after week two," said Ponder, referring to the Maroons' 23-21 home-opener loss to Lisle Benet Academy. "We came together as a family, and ever since then, we've been clicking."
Already averaging 40 points per game coming into Friday night's matchup, the Maroon offense continued a recent trend of high-octane production.
Combining for 111 points in their conference victories over Quincy and Rock Island, the Maroons churned out 16 first downs and 340 total yards against the Pioneers (0-5, 0-3 WB6).
It took Moline just over three minutes to strike first on Ponder's one-yard run, set up by an errant snap on an Alleman punt that gave the Maroons the ball right on the goal line.
"That first TD set the tone right away, both for our offense and defense," Ponder said. "Every game, we've got to come out and bring it."
Before the first quarter was over, Ponder connected on a 36-yard touchdown strike to Grant Sibley, with a 21-yard Gavin Grace TD run and Matthew Bailey's 53-yard punt return to pay dirt putting Moline up 29-0.
Ponder then hit Colin Shults with a shovel pass that turned into a 39-yard scoring play nearly three minutes into the second period. Subsequent touchdown runs by Cranston Wall and Pablo Perez put the Maroons in control with a 50-0 halftime lead.
"Hats off to Alleman; we have nothing but respect for them," said Moline coach Mike Morrissey, who got 73 yards on eight carries from Perez. "We were excited to get all of our kids in the game, so it was a fun night."
For the Pioneers, junior running back Andrew Torres led the way with 62 yards on 23 carries.
"I can't say enough about our effort," said Alleman coach Fritz Dieudonne. "We're still going through some growing pains, but the boys keep showing up and working hard every day."