Football
1. Moline (3-1, LW: 2)
The Maroons opened the Western Big Six season last Friday with a 64-21 rout of Rock Island Alleman. Harrison Bey-Buie and Aboubacar Barry each topped 100 yards rushing as the defending Big Six champions cranked out 517 yards on the ground and pulled away after the score was tied at 14-14 in the first half.
This week: at United Township (1-3)
2. Bettendorf (3-1, LW: 1)
The Bulldogs passed for 188 yards and ran for 192 against a defense which had allowed only seven points in the first three weeks, but two interceptions and eight penalties resulted in a 29-23 loss at Cedar Falls. Darien Porter returned after missing the game at Dubuque Hempstead. He hauled in five receptions for 51 yards and a touchdown.
This week: vs. Cedar Rapids Washington (2-2)
3. North Scott (3-1, LW: 3)
The Lancers picked off Ole Miss baseball recruit and Western Dubuque quarterback Calvin Harris four times in a 7-6 home victory. Carson Rollinger had two of those interceptions and Cade Akers registered a pick for the second consecutive week. North Scott faces Iowa's 3A leading rusher in Central DeWitt's Easton Necker (980 yards) in the district opener.
This week: at Central DeWitt (3-1)
4. Rock Island (2-2, LW: NR)
Junior Davion Wilson, benefiting from a strong effort by his offensive line, rushed for 282 yards in 23 carries to help the Rocks defeat Galesburg 43-22 in their Western Big Six opener. Wilson now has 786 yards in the first four games and Rocky has won two straight after opening the season with a pair of lopsided losses to powerhouse teams.
This week: at Alleman (2-2)
5. Clinton (3-1, LW: NR)
After losing the season opener by 38 points, Clinton has responded with three consecutive wins — all by 13 points or more. LJ Henderson has been disruptive on defense with eight tackles for loss (four sacks), and quarterback Kalvin Godette has been a dual-threat with 551 passing yards and a team-high 421 rushing yards.
This week: vs. Assumption (1-3)