The seventh Associated Press Iowa high school football rankings of the season is scheduled to come out Monday afternoon. 

Here is a look at how Matt Coss of the Quad-City Times voted:

Class 4A

1. West Des Moines Valley (7-0, def. C.B. Abe Lincoln 49-6; LW: 1)

2. Cedar Falls (7-0, def. Waterloo West 48-17; LW: 2)

3. Dowling Catholic (6-1, def. Sioux City East 61-7; LW: 3)

4. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (6-1, def. Bettendorf 28-18; LW: 5)

5. Ankeny Centennial (6-1, def. Fort Dodge 56-29; LW: 6)

6. Bettendorf (5-2, lost to Cedar Rapids Kennedy 28-18; LW: 4)

7. Southeast Polk (5-2, def. Sioux City West 75-0; LW: 8)

8. Ankeny (4-3, def. Des Moines Lincoln 42-0; LW: 9)

9. Waukee (4-3, def. Ottumwa 74-12; LW: 10)

10. Des Moines Roosevelt (6-1, def. Marshalltown 31-15; LW: NR) 

Next five teams (in order): Cedar Rapids Prairie (5-2); Linn-Mar (5-2); Dubuque Senior (5-2); Indianola (5-2); Fort Dodge (4-3)

Class 3A

1. Western Dubuque (7-0, def. Cedar Rapids Xavier 20-14; LW: 2)

2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (6-1, lost to Western Dubuque 20-14; LW: 1)

3. Solon (7-0, def. Mount Pleasant 35-14; LW: 4)

4. North Scott (6-1, def. Clinton 45-0, LW: 5)

5. Independence (7-0, def. Charles City 30-7; LW: 7)

6. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (6-1, lost to Harlan 14-6; LW: 3)

7. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (6-1, def. Spencer 35-13; LW: 6)

8. Dallas Center-Grimes (6-1, def. Boone 30-6; LW: 8)

9. Norwalk (6-1, def. Bondurant-Farrar 24-3; LW: 9)

10. Glenwood (6-1, def. ADM Adel 54-18; LW: 10)

Next five teams (in order): Washington (5-2); Assumption (5-2); Pella (5-2); Harlan (5-2); Carlisle (5-2)

Class 2A

1. Waukon (7-0, def. Waterloo Columbus 20-7; LW: 1)

2. Clear Lake (7-0, def. Forest City 35-0; LW: 2)

3. Algona (7-0, def. Estherville-Lincoln Central 48-7; LW: 3)

4. Greene County (7-0, def. Atlantic 26-0; LW: 4)

5. Des Moines Christian (7-0, def. PCM, Monroe 38-13; LW: 5)

6. OABCIG (7-0, def. Shenandoah 54-7; LW: 7)

7. Waterloo Columbus (6-1, lost to Waukon 20-7; LW: 6)

8. Sioux Center (5-2, def. MOC-Floyd Valley 21-8; LW: 10)

9. Spirit Lake (5-2, def. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 57-8; LW: NR)

10. West Marshall (5-2, def. Nevada 28-7; LW: NR)

Next five teams (in order): Nevada (5-2); Benton Community (6-1); Tipton (5-2); Williamsburg (4-3); PCM, Monroe (5-2)

Class 1A

1. Dike-New Hartford (7-0, def. Jesup 50-16; LW: 1)

2. Van Meter (7-0, def. Panorama 20-0; LW: 3)

3. Western Christian (7-0, def. Sibley-Ocheyedan 21-0; LW: 4)

4. West Sioux (6-1, def. West Lyon 35-28; LW: 5)

5. West Lyon (6-1, lost to West Sioux 35-28; LW: 2)

6. South Central Calhoun (7-0, def. Madrid 39-7; LW: 6)

7. West Branch (7-0, def. Northeast 42-0; LW: 7)

8. Treynor (7-0, def. Missouri Valley 36-6; LW: 8)

9. Sigourney-Keota (7-0, def. Columbus Community 59-6; LW: 9)

10. Underwood (6-1, def. East Sac County 20-0; LW: 10)

Next five teams (in order): Iowa City Regina (6-1); Mount Ayr (6-1); Panorama (6-1); Adair Casey-Guthrie Center (6-1); Mediapolis (6-1)

Class A

1. West Hancock (7-0, def. West Fork 62-0; LW: 1)

2. Saint Ansgar (7-0, def. South Winneshiek 49-14; LW: 2)

3. North Tama (7-0, won by forfeit over GMG, Garwin; LW: 3)

4. Grundy Center (6-1, def. Mason City Newman 42-0; LW: 5)

5. MFL MarMac (7-0, def. Lisbon 25-16; LW: 6)

6. Edgewood-Colesburg (6-1, def. Alburnett 39-0; LW: 7)

7. Earlham (6-1, def. Southwest Valley 42-6; LW: 8)

8. Woodbury Central (6-1, def. Logan-Magnolia 27-0; LW: 9)

9. BGM, Brooklyn (6-1, def. Pekin 27-14; LW: NR)

10. LeMars Gehlen (5-2, def. South O'Brien 14-7, LW: NR)

Next five teams (in order): South O'Brien (6-1); Sloan Westwood (6-1); South Winneshiek (5-2); Hinton (5-2); Belle Plaine (5-2)

Eight-player

1. Don Bosco (7-0, def. Dunkerton 57-7; LW: 1)

2. Remsen St. Mary's (7-0, def. West Bend-Mallard 57-0; LW: 2)

3. Audubon (7-1, def. West Harrison 55-14; LW: 3)

4. Turkey Valley (7-0, def. West Central 68-0; LW: 4)

5. Easton Valley (7-0, def. Kee High 67-14; LW: 5)

6. Anita, CAM (7-0, def. Boyer Valley 68-14; LW: 6)

7. Harris-Lake Park (6-1, def. Newell-Fonda 33-0; LW: 7)

8. Coon Rapids-Bayard (6-1, def. Glidden-Ralston 33-14; LW: 9)

9. Fremont-Mills (4-1, def. East Mills 58-21; LW: NR)

10. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (5-2, def. Twin Cedars 62-0; LW: NR)

Next five teams (in order): Iowa Valley (5-2); East Mills (6-2); Midland (5-2); Southeast Warren (6-2); Lenox (7-1)

