The eighth Associated Press Iowa high school football rankings of the season is scheduled to come out Monday afternoon.
Here is a look at how Matt Coss of the Quad-City Times voted:
Class 4A
1. West Des Moines Valley (8-0, def. Ames 69-7; LW: 1)
2. Cedar Falls (8-0, def. Dubuque Senior 33-10; LW: 2)
3. Dowling Catholic (7-1, def. Des Moines Hoover 47-12; LW: 3)
4. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (7-1, def. Davenport Central 43-14; LW: 4)
5. Ankeny Centennial (7-1, def. Des Moines Roosevelt 28-7; LW: 5)
6. Bettendorf (6-2, def. Davenport West 61-0; LW: 6)
7. Southeast Polk (6-2, def. Marshalltown 49-21; LW: 7)
8. Ankeny (5-3, def. Sioux City North 90-7; LW: 8)
9. Waukee (5-3, def. Indianola 42-7; LW: 9)
10. Cedar Rapids Prairie (6-2, def. Waterloo West 62-13; LW: NR)
Next five teams (in order): Linn-Mar (6-2); Des Moines Roosevelt (6-2); Dubuque Senior (5-3); Fort Dodge (5-3); Davenport North (5-3)
Class 3A
1. Western Dubuque (8-0, def. Marion 48-13; LW: 1)
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (7-1, def. Center Point-Urbana 28-0; LW: 2)
3. Solon (8-0, def. Keokuk 42-0; LW: 3)
4. North Scott (7-1, def. Clear Creek Amana 35-7; LW: 4)
5. Independence (8-0, def. Waverly-Shell Rock 35-18; LW: 5)
6. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (7-1, def. Glenwood 21-14; LW: 6)
7. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (7-1, def. Denison-Schleswig 41-14; LW: 7)
8. Dallas Center-Grimes (7-1, def. Webster City 41-27; LW: 8)
9. Norwalk (7-1, def. Ballad 28-7; LW: 9)
10. Washington (6-2, def. Fairfield 71-6; LW: NR)
Next five teams (in order): Pella (6-2); Carlisle (6-2); Glenwood (6-2); Harlan (6-2); Iowa City Liberty (6-2)
Class 2A
1. Waukon (8-0, def. Anamosa 66-0; LW: 1)
2. Clear Lake (8-0, def. New Hampton 21-14; LW: 2)
3. Algona (8-0, def. Spirit Lake 34-32; LW: 3)
4. Greene County (8-0, def. Red Oak 60-8; LW: 4)
5. OABCIG (8-0, def. Carroll Kuemper 41-0; LW: 6)
6. Waterloo Columbus (7-1, def. North Fayette Valley 41-15; LW: 7)
7. Nevada (6-2, def. Union, LaPorte City 35-21; LW: NR)
8. Benton Community (7-1, def. West Marshall 28-12; LW: NR)
9. Des Moines Christian (7-1, lost to Chariton 41-13; LW: 5)
10. Tipton (6-2, def. Louisa-Muscatine 28-14; LW: NR)
Next five teams (in order): Spirit Lake (5-3); Williamsburg (5-3); West Marshall (5-3); PCM, Monroe (6-2); Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (5-3)
Class 1A
1. Dike-New Hartford (8-0, def. South Hardin 42-7; LW: 1)
2. Van Meter (8-0, def. Mount Ayr 28-0; LW: 2)
3. Western Christian (8-0, def. Emmetsburg 28-7; LW: 3)
4. West Sioux (7-1, def. Unity Christian 48-6; LW: 4)
5. West Lyon (7-1, def. Sibley-Ocheyedan 54-6; LW: 5)
6. South Central Calhoun (8-0, def. Eagle Grove 69-0; LW: 6)
7. West Branch (8-0, def. Cascade 26-7; LW: 7)
8. Treynor (8-0, def. MVAOCOU 63-0; LW: 8)
9. Sigourney-Keota (8-0, def. Wapello 42-6; LW: 9)
10. Underwood (7-1, def. Cherokee Washington 60-0; LW: 10)
Next five teams (in order): Iowa City Regina (7-1); Panorama (7-1); Mediapolis (7-1); Mount Ayr (6-2); North Linn (6-2)
Class A
1. West Hancock (8-0, def. Graettinger-Terril 47-0; LW: 1)
2. Saint Ansgar (8-0, def. Mason City Newman 57-0; LW: 2)
3. North Tama (8-0, def. Postville 47-0; LW: 3)
4. Grundy Center (7-1, def. Hudson 13-7; LW: 4)
5. MFL MarMac (8-0, def. Edgewood-Colesburg 28-23; LW: 5)
6. Earlham (7-1, def. Oakland Riverside 47-21; LW: 7)
7. Woodbury Central (7-1, def. Lawton-Bronson 24-6; LW: 8)
8. Edgewood-Colesburg (6-2, lost to MFL MarMac 28-23; LW: 6)
9. BGM, Brooklyn (7-1, def. Durant 21-14; LW: 9)
10. South O'Brien (7-1, def. Akron-Westfield 35-0; LW: NR)
Next five teams (in order): South Winneshiek (6-2); Hinton (6-2); Belle Plaine (6-2); Tri-Center (5-3); LeMars Gehlen (5-3)
Eight-player
1. Don Bosco (8-0, def. North Iowa Buffalo Center 69-0; LW: 1)
2. Remsen St. Mary's (8-0, def. Newell-Fonda 50-0; LW: 2)
3. Turkey Valley (8-0, def. Easton Valley 72-62; LW: 4)
4. Audubon (8-1, def. Glidden-Ralston 63-30; LW: 3)
5. Harris-Lake Park (7-1, def. Siouxland Christian; LW: 7)
6. Coon Rapids-Bayard (7-1, def. Anita, CAM 32-26; LW: 8)
7. Easton Valley (7-1, lost to Turkey Valley 72-62; LW: 5)
8. Fremont-Mills (5-1, def. Sidney 52-0; LW: 9)
9. Anita, CAM (7-1, lost to Coon Rapids-Bayard 32-26; LW: 6)
10. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (6-2, def. AGWSR 40-0, LW: 10)
Next five teams (in order): East Mills (6-2); Midland (6-2); Northwood-Kensett (6-2); Southeast Warren (7-2); Lamoni (7-1)