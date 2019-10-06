The sixth Associated Press Iowa high school football rankings of the season is scheduled to come out Monday afternoon.
Here is a look at how Matt Coss of the Quad-City Times voted:
Class 4A
1. West Des Moines Valley (6-0, def. Urbandale 52-13; LW: 1)
2. Cedar Falls (6-0, def. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 28-0; LW: 2)
3. Dowling Catholic (5-1, def. Des Moines Lincoln 61-7; LW: 3)
4. Bettendorf (5-1, def. Burlington 48-13; LW: 4)
5. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (5-1, def. C.R. Washington 42-14; LW: 5)
6. Ankeny Centennial (5-1, def. Southeast Polk 20-17; LW: 6)
7. Johnston (4-2, def. Ottumwa 45-7; LW: 9)
8. Southeast Polk (4-2, lost to Ankeny Centennial 20-17; LW: 7)
9. Ankeny (3-3, def. Des Moines Hoover 63-0; LW: 10)
10. Waukee (3-3, def. Des Moinest East 46-7; LW: NR)
Next five teams (in order): Des Moines Roosevelt (5-1); Fort Dodge (4-2); Cedar Rapids Prairie (4-2); Linn-Mar (4-2); Dubuque Senior (4-2)
Class 3A
1. Cedar Rapids Xavier (6-0, def. Dubuque Wahlert 42-0; LW: 1)
2. Western Dubuque (6-0, def. Center Point-Urbana 41-7; LW: 2)
3. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (6-0, def. Winterset 28-0; LW: 4)
4. Solon (6-0, def. Washington 35-20; LW: 3)
5. North Scott (5-1, def. Iowa City Liberty 24-10; LW: 5)
6. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (5-1, def. LeMars 38-18; LW: 6)
7. Independence (6-0, def. Waterloo East 35-14; LW: 7)
8. Dallas Center-Grimes (5-1, def. Humboldt 17-12; LW: 8)
9. Norwalk (5-1, def. North Polk 45-7; LW: 10)
10. Glenwood (5-1, def. Harlan 28-21; LW: NR)
Next five teams (in order): Washington (4-2); Assumption (4-2); Pella (4-2); Carlisle (4-2); Iowa City Liberty (4-2)
Class 2A
1. Waukon (6-0, def. Oelwein 55-14; LW: 1)
2. Clear Lake (6-0, def. Crestwood 35-0; LW: 2)
3. Algona (6-0, def. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 41-8; LW: 3)
4. Greene County (6-0, def. Carroll Kuemper 45-22; LW: 4)
5. Des Moines Christian (6-0, def. Clarke 56-0; LW: 5)
6. Waterloo Columbus (6-0, def. Anamosa 42-0; LW: 7)
7. OABCIG (6-0, def. Atlantic 28-7; LW: 8)
8. Nevada (5-1, def. Benton Community 47-7; LW: 9)
9. PCM, Monroe (5-1, def. Saydel 53-7; LW: 10)
10. Sioux Center (4-2, def. Sheldon 54-14; LW: NR)
Next five teams (in order): Benton Community (5-1); Williamsburg (3-3); Spirit Lake (4-2); Tipton (4-2); West Marshall (4-2)
Class 1A
1. Dike-New Hartford (6-0, def. East Marshall 49-0; LW: 2)
2. West Lyon (6-0, def. Unity Christian 62-14; LW: 3)
3. Van Meter (6-0, def. West Central Valley 48-7; LW: 4)
4. Western Christian (6-0, def. West Sioux 25-21; LW: 9)
5. West Sioux (5-1, lost to Western Christian 25-21; LW: 1)
6. South Central Calhoun (6-0, def. South Hamilton 21-6; LW: 5)
7. West Branch (6-0, def. North Cedar 42-21; LW: 6)
8. Treynor (6-0, def. Underwood 24-20; LW: 8)
9. Sigourney-Keota (6-0, def. Van Buren 60-0; LW: 10)
10. Underwood (5-1, lost to Treynor 24-20; LW: 7)
Next five teams (in order): Iowa City Regina (5-1); Panorama (6-0); Mount Ayr (5-1); Guthrie Center-Adair-Casey (5-1); Mediapolis (5-1)
Class A
1. West Hancock (6-0, def. North Union 62-8; LW: 1)
2. Saint Ansgar (6-0, def. Hudson 56-6; LW: 2)
3. North Tama (6-0, def. Grundy Center 14-13; LW: 3)
4. South O'Brien (6-0, def. MMCRU 46-0; LW: 8)
5. Grundy Center (5-1, lost to North Tama 14-13; LW: 4)
6. MFL MarMac (6-0, def. Maquoketa Valley 31-16; LW: 7)
7. Edgewood-Colesburg (5-1, def. Lisbon 44-26; LW: 9)
8. Earlham (5-1, def. AHWSTW 47-10; LW: 10)
9. Woodbury Central (5-1, def. Sloan Westwood 36-16; LW: NR)
10. South Winneshiek (5-1, def. Nashua-Plainfield 42-6; LW: NR)
Next five teams (in order): Wapsie Valley (4-2); Alta-Aurelia (4-2); Lawton-Bronson (5-1); Sloan Westwood (5-1); BGM, Brooklyn (5-1)
Eight-player
1. Don Bosco (6-0, def. Northwood-Kensett 56-6; LW: 1)
2. Remsen St. Mary's (6-0, def. Harris-Lake Park 54-34; LW: 2)
3. Audubon (6-1, def. Coon Rapids-Bayard 37-12; LW: 3)
4. Turkey Valley (6-0, def. Kee High 60-0; LW: 4)
5. Easton Valley (6-0, def. Central City 52-6; LW: 6)
6. Anita CAM (6-0, def. Woodbine 52-12; LW: 9)
7. Harris-Lake Park (5-1, lost to Remsen St. Mary's 54-34; LW: 5)
8. East Mills (6-1, def. Sidney 63-22; LW: 10)
9. Coon Rapids-Bayard (5-1, lost to Audubon 37-12; LW: 8)
10. Springville (5-2, def. Central Elkader 48-14; LW: NR)
Next five teams (in order): Gladbrook-Reinbeck (4-2); HLV Victor (5-1); Southeast Warren (5-2); Lenox (6-1); Iowa Valley (4-2)