Bettendorf's Ryan Cole makes a hit on a Davenport Central ballcarrier during Friday's game at TouVelle Stadium. The Bulldogs (7-2) open the playoffs Friday at Linn-Mar. 

 John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com

The ninth and final Associated Press Iowa high school football rankings of the season is scheduled to come out Monday afternoon. 

Here is a look at how Matt Coss of the Quad-City Times voted:

Class 4A

1. West Des Moines Valley (9-0, def. Des Moines North 92-0; LW: 1)

2. Cedar Falls (9-0, def. Cedar Rapids Prairie 56-43; LW: 2)

3. Dowling Catholic (8-1, def. Sioux City North 77-0; LW: 3)

4. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (8-1, def. Burlington 56-0; LW: 4)

5. Ankeny Centennial (8-1, def. Sioux City West 63-14; LW: 5)

6. Bettendorf (7-2, def. Davenport Central 55-20; LW: 6)

7. Southeast Polk (7-2, def. Des Moines Roosevelt 38-0; LW: 7)

8. Ankeny (6-3, def. Sioux City East 45-7; LW: 8)

9. Waukee (6-3, def. Johnston 40-17; LW: 9)

10. Fort Dodge (6-3, def. Marshalltown 21-17; LW: NR)

Next five teams (in order): Urbandale (6-3); Cedar Rapids Prairie (6-3); Linn-Mar (6-3); Davenport North (6-3); Johnston (5-4) 

Class 3A

1. Western Dubuque (9-0, def. Maquoketa 49-13; LW: 1)

2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (8-1, def. Marion 52-14; LW: 2)

3. Solon (9-0, def. Fairfield 54-6; LW: 3)

4. North Scott (8-1, def. Davenport Assumption 21-0; LW: 4)

5. Independence (9-0, def. Decorah 28-21; LW: 5)

6. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (8-1, def. ADM, Adel 28-7; LW: 6)

7. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (8-1, def. Storm Lake 41-8; LW: 7)

8. Dallas Center-Grimes (8-1, def. Carroll 14-7; LW: 8)

9. Norwalk (8-1, def. Gilbert 38-6; LW: 9)

10. Washington (7-2, def. Mount Pleasant 64-61; LW: 10)

Next five teams (in order): Pella (7-2); Carlisle (7-2); Glenwood (7-2); Harlan (7-2); Iowa City Liberty (7-2)

Class 2A

1. Waukon (9-0, def. North Fayette Valley 56-36; LW: 1)

2. Clear Lake (9-0, def. Iowa Falls/Alden 28-7; LW: 2)

3. Algona (9-0, def. Southeast Valley 43-0; LW: 3)

4. OABCIG (9-0, def. Greene County 35-13; LW: 5)

5. Waterloo Columbus (8-1, def. Monticello 34-21; LW: 6)

6. Nevada (8-1, def. Roland-Story 27-14; LW: 7)

7. Greene County (8-1, lost to OABCIG 35-13; LW: 4)

8. Benton Community (8-1, def. Vinton-Shellsburg 31-28; LW: 8)

9. Des Moines Christian (8-1, def. Saydel 55-0; LW: 9)

10. Spirit Lake (6-3, def. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 34-29; LW: NR)

Next five teams (in order): Williamsburg (6-3): PCM, Monroe (7-2); West Marshall (6-3); West Liberty (6-3); Tipton (6-3)

Class 1A

1. Dike-New Hartford (9-0, def. Iowa City Regina 42-10; LW: 1)

2. Van Meter (9-0, def. Clarinda 49-7; LW: 2)

3. West Sioux (8-1, def. Emmetsburg 41-19; LW: 4)

4. West Lyon (8-1, def. Western Christian 35-0; LW: 5)

5. South Central Calhoun (9-0, def. PAC-LM 34-0; LW: 6)

6. West Branch (9-0, def. Dyersville Beckman 44-20; LW: 7)

7. Treynor (9-0, def. Cherokee 47-0; LW: 8)

8. Western Christian (8-1, lost to West Lyon 35-0; LW: 3)

9. Underwood (8-1, def. Missouri Valley 42-16; LW: 10)

10. Mediapolis (8-1, def. Sigourney-Keota 28-6; LW: NR)

Next five teams (in order): Panorama (8-1); Iowa City Regina (7-2); Sigourney-Keota (8-1); Mount Ayr (7-2); North Linn (7-2)

Class A

1. West Hancock (9-0, def. Belmond-Klemme 55-7; LW: 1)

2. Saint Ansgar (9-0, def. Central Springs 42-0; LW: 2)

3. North Tama (9-0, def. BCLUW 57-12; LW: 3)

4. Grundy Center (8-1, def. Wapsie Valley 17-14; LW: 4)

5. MFL MarMac (9-0, def. Alburnett 49-8; LW: 5)

6. Earlham (8-1, def. Nodaway Valley 55-25; LW: 6)

7. Woodbury Central (8-1, def. West Monona 28-6; LW: 7)

8. Edgewood-Colesburg (7-2, def. Clayton Ridge 33-6; LW: 8)

9. BGM, Brooklyn (8-1, def. Cardinal, Eldon 41-0; LW: 9)

10. South O'Brien (8-1, def. Hinton 22-12; LW: 10)

Next five teams (in order): Belle Plaine (7-2); South Winneshiek (7-2); Hinton (6-3); Tri-Center (6-3); Sloan Westwood (7-2)

Eight-player

1. Don Bosco (9-0, def. Riceville 73-18; LW: 1)

2. Remsen St. Mary's (9-0, won by forfeit over S.C. Siouxland; LW: 2)

3. Turkey Valley (9-0, def. Central Elkader 78-0; LW: 3)

4. Audubon (9-1, def. CAM, Anita 19-16; LW: 4)

5. Harris-Lake Park (8-1, def. Kingsley-Pierson 35-0; LW: 5)

6. Coon Rapids-Bayard (8-1, def. Exira EHK 42-7; LW: 6)

7. Easton Valley (8-1, def. West Central 73-6; LW: 7)

8. Fremont-Mills (6-1, def. Stanton 44-6; LW: 8)

9. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (7-2, def. Colo-NESCO 46-14; LW: 10)

10. Anita, CAM (7-2, lost to Audubon 19-16; LW: 9)

Next five teams (in order): East Mills (7-2); Midland (7-2); Rockford (7-2); New London (7-2); Springville (7-3) 

