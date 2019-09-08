North Scott at Davenport Central football

North Scott quarterback Jake Matthaidess runs with the ball during Friday's game against Davenport Central. The Lancers (2-0) play host to Pleasant Valley this week. 

The second Associated Press Iowa high school football rankings of the season is scheduled to come out Monday afternoon. 

Here is a look at how Matt Coss of the Quad-City Times voted:

Class 4A

1. Ankeny Centennial (2-0, def. Urbandale 41-21; LW: 2)

2. West Des Moines Valley (2-0, def. Dowling Catholic 29-22; LW: 3)

3. Cedar Falls (2-0, def. Iowa City High 52-7; LW: 4)

4. Bettendorf (2-0, def. Iowa City West 42-15; LW: 5)

5. Dowling Catholic (1-1, lost to WDM Valley 29-22; LW: 1)

6. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (2-0, def. Linn-Mar 46-7; LW: 7)

7. Ankeny (1-1, def. Johnston 20-7; LW: 9)

8. Fort Dodge (2-0, def. Ames 42-7; LW: 10)

9. Southeast Polk (1-1, def. Waukee 38-35; LW: NR)

10. Waukee (0-2, lost to Southeast Polk 38-35; LW: 6)

Next five teams (in order): Cedar Rapids Prairie (2-0); Johnston (1-1); Des Moines Roosevelt (2-0); Cedar Rapids Jefferson (1-1); Pleasant Valley (0-2)

Class 3A

1. Cedar Rapids Xavier (2-0, def. Decorah 36-14; LW: 1)

2. Western Dubuque (2-0, def. Williamsburg 48-20; LW: 2)

3. Solon (2-0, def. West Liberty 48-7; LW: 3)

4. North Scott (2-0, def. Davenport Central 35-14; LW: 4)

5. Lewis Central (2-0, def. Carlisle 13-3; LW: 5)

6. Pella (2-0, def. Mount Pleasant 55-20; LW: 6)

7. Washington (2-0, def. Oskaloosa 62-12; LW: 10)

8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1-1, def. Harlan 47-27; LW: NR)

9. Assumption (2-0, def. Dubuque Wahlert 42-7; LW: NR)

10. Glenwood (2-0, def. Sioux City Heelan 17-0; LW: NR)

Next five teams (in order): Iowa City Liberty (2-0); Creston/Orient-Macksburg (2-0); Dallas Center-Grimes (1-1); Norwalk (1-1); Maquoketa (2-0) 

Class 2A

1. Waukon (2-0, def. Crestwood 26-21; LW: 1)

2. Spirit Lake (2-0, def. Forest City 5-46; LW: 2)

3. Clear Lake (2-0, def. Waverly-Shell Rock 35-6; LW: 4)

4. Algona (2-0, def. Hampton-Dumont 50-6; LW: 3)

5. Greene County (2-0, def. Nevada 42-41; LW: 7)

6. Des Moines Christian (2-0, def. Madrid 62-0; LW: 8)

7. Benton Community (2-0, def. Cascade 30-0; LW: 9)

8. Williamsburg (1-1, lost to Western Dubuque 48-20; LW: 6)

9. Waterloo Columbus (2-0, def. Hudson 20-0; LW: NR)

10. OABCIG (2-0, def. East Sac County 57-22; LW: NR)

Next five teams (in order): Southeast Valley (2-0); Monticello (2-0); West Marshall (1-1); Crestwood (1-1); PCM, Monroe (1-1) 

Class 1A

1. West Sioux (2-0, def. Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 43-21; LW: 1)

2. Dike-New Hartford (2-0, def. Aplington-Parkersburg 27-7; LW: 2)

3. West Lyon (2-0, def. Sioux Center 35-0; LW: 3)

4. Van Meter (2-0, def. Pella Christian 40-6; LW: 4)

5. South Central Calhoun (2-0, def. Carroll Kuemper 30-6; LW: 5)

6. West Branch (2-0, def. Wapello 24-7; LW: 6)

7. Underwood (2-0, def. IKM Manning 42-0; LW: 10)

8. Treynor (2-0, def. Council Bluffs St. Albert 42-14; LW: NR)

9. Mediapolis (2-0, def. Central Lee 82-14; LW: NR)

10. Western Christian (2-0, def. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 34-7; LW: NR)

Next five teams (in order): North Linn (2-0); Sigourney-Keota (2-0); Dyersville Beckman (1-1); Iowa City Regina (1-1); Lake Mills (2-0) 

Class A

1. West Hancock (2-0, def. Emmetsburg 41-13; LW: 1)

2. Saint Ansgar (2-0, def. Osage 42-32; LW: 2)

3. Wapsie Valley (2-0, def. Denver 13-6; LW: 3)

4. Edgewood-Colesburg (2-0, def. Starmont 40-0; LW: 4)

5. North Tama (2-0, def. Lisbon 14-0; LW: 5)

6. Sloan Westwood (2-0, def. Oakland Riverside 34-0; LW: 6)

7. Grundy Center (2-0, def. South Hamilton 40-6; LW: 7)

8. Algona Garrigan (1-1, def. Mason City Newman 20-13; LW: 8)

9. BGM, Brooklyn (2-0, idle; LW: NR)

10. MFL MarMac (2-0, def. Postville 49-0; LW: NR)

Next five teams (in order): Belmond-Klemme (2-0); East Buchanan (2-0); Durant (1-1); Highland Riverside (2-0); Hinton (1-1)

Eight-player

1. Don Bosco (2-0, def. Baxter 87-8; LW: 2)

2. New London (2-0, def. Moravia 71-12; LW: 3)

3. Remsen St. Mary's (2-0, def. Boyer Valley 73-14; LW: 4)

4. Montezuma (2-0, def. Colo-NESCO 50-21; LW: 6)

5. Audubon (1-1, def. Fremont-Mills 23-0; LW: 7)

6. Iowa Valley (2-0, def. Southeast Warren 40-21; LW: 8)

7. Turkey Valley (2-0, def. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 48-14; LW: 9)

8. Harris-Lake Park (2-0, def. Northwood-Kensett 35-10; LW: NR)

9. Janesville (2-0, def. WACO 63-56; LW: 10)

10. Fremont-Mills (1-1, lost to Audubon 23-0; LW: 1)

Next five teams (in order): Woodbine (2-0); Lenox (3-0); Springville (3-0); Easton Valley (2-0); Midland (2-0)

