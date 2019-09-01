The first Associated Press Iowa high school football rankings of the season are scheduled to come out Tuesday afternoon.
Here is a look at how Matt Coss of the Quad-City Times voted:
Class 4A
1. Dowling Catholic (1-0, def. Waukee 21-17)
2. Ankeny Centennial (1-0, def. Ankeny 17-14)
3. West Des Moines Valley (1-0, def. Southeast Polk 31-20)
4. Cedar Falls (1-0, def. Ames 39-3)
5. Bettendorf (1-0, def. Pleasant Valley 20-6)
6. Waukee (0-1, lost to Dowling 21-17)
7. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (1-0, def. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 21-10)
8. Johnston (1-0, def. Urbandale 27-6)
9. Ankeny (0-1, lost to Ankeny Centennial 17-14)
10. Fort Dodge (1-0, def. Mason City 65-0)
Next five teams (in order): Cedar Rapids Prairie (1-0); Southeast Polk (0-1); Pleasant Valley (0-1); Davenport Central (1-0); Iowa City West (0-1)
Class 3A
1. Cedar Rapids Xavier (1-0, def. Iowa City Regina 35-0)
2. Western Dubuque (1-0, def. Clinton 42-0)
3. Solon (1-0, def. Mount Vernon 35-7)
4. North Scott (1-0, def. Iowa City West 14-7)
5. Lewis Central (1-0, def. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 35-7)
6. Pella (1-0, def. Dallas Center-Grimes 14-0)
7. Norwalk (1-0, def. Indianola 26-3)
8. Waverly-Shell Rock (1-0, def. North Fayette Valley 18-7)
9. Harlan (1-0, def. Denison-Schleswig 27-22)
10. Washington (1-0, def. Marion 27-6)
Next five teams (in order): Assumption (1-0); Mount Pleasant (1-0); Glenwood (1-0); Sergeant Bluff-Luton (0-1); Iowa City Liberty (1-0)
Class 2A
1. Waukon (1-0, def. Decorah 36-7)
2. Spirit Lake (1-0, def. Spencer 39-21)
3. Algona (1-0, def. Humboldt 61-27)
4. Clear Lake (1-0, def. Osage 56-12)
5. PCM, Monroe (1-0, def. Newton 29-28)
6. Williamsburg (1-0, def. West Marshall 14-7)
7. Greene County (1-0, def. Perry 54-0)
8. Des Moines Christian (1-0, def. West Central Valley 78-0)
9. Benton Community (1-0, def. South Tama 51-7)
10. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (0-1, lost to West Sioux 63-35)
Next five teams (in order): Carroll Kuemper (1-0); Southeast Valley (1-0); Tipton (1-0); Waterloo Columbus (1-0); Mount Vernon (0-1)
Class 1A
1. West Sioux (1-0, def. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 63-35)
2. Dike-New Hartford (1-0, def. Denver 48-0)
3. West Lyon (1-0, def. Central Lyon George-Little Rock 35-0)
4. Van Meter (1-0, def. Earlham 33-12)
5. South Central Calhoun (1-0, def. Lake View East Sac 44-0)
6. West Branch (1-0, def. West Liberty 28-6)
7. Dyersville Beckman (1-0, def. Union La Porte City 42-13)
8. Pella Christian (0-1, lost to Oskaloosa 29-22)
9. Emmetsburg (1-0, def. Algona Garrigan 13-8)
10. Underwood (1-0, def. Avoca AHSTW 55-6)
Next five teams (in order): Treynor (1-0); Western Christian (1-0); Interstate 35 (1-0); Mediapolis (1-0); Sigourney-Keota (1-0)
Class A
1. West Hancock (1-0, def. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 48-26)
2. Saint Ansgar (1-0, def. West Fork 66-14)
3. Wapsie Valley (1-0, def. Clayton Ridge 52-13)
4. Edgewood-Colesburg (1-0, def. Bellevue 28-7)
5. North Tama (1-0, def. North Mahaska 61-0)
6. Sloan Westwood (1-0, def. Akron-Westfield 41-6)
7. Grundy Center (1-0, def. Belle Plaine 29-12)
8. Algona Garrigan (0-1, lost to Emmetsburg 13-8)
9. Durant (1-0, def. Wilton 24-0)
10. Hinton (1-0, def. Woodbury Central 20-0)
Next five teams (in order): Hudson (0-1); Alta-Aurelia (1-0); BGM, Brooklyn (2-0); Belmond-Klemme (1-0); East Buchanan (1-0)
Eight-player
1. Fremont-Mills (1-0, def. Exira-EHK 50-2)
2. Don Bosco (1-0, def. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 44-0)
3. New London (1-0, idle)
4. Remsen St. Mary's (1-0, def. Audubon 26-25)
5. Northwood-Kensett (1-0, def. Sioux City Siouxland 69-8)
6. Montezuma (1-0, idle)
7. Audubon (0-1, lost to Remsen St. Mary's 26-25)
8. Iowa Valley (1-0, idle)
9. Turkey Valley (1-0, def. AGWSR 56-6)
10. Janesville (1-0, def. Central Elkader 62-8)
Next five teams (in order): Boyer Valley (1-0); Woodbine (1-0); Midland (1-0); CAM (1-0); Easton Valley (1-0)