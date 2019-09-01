083019-qct-spt-bett-pv-fb-007

Bettendorf's Reed Shea tackles Pleasant Valley's Caden Kipper during last Friday's game at Spartan Stadium. 

 John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com

The first Associated Press Iowa high school football rankings of the season are scheduled to come out Tuesday afternoon. 

Here is a look at how Matt Coss of the Quad-City Times voted:

Class 4A

1. Dowling Catholic (1-0, def. Waukee 21-17)

2. Ankeny Centennial (1-0, def. Ankeny 17-14)

3. West Des Moines Valley (1-0, def. Southeast Polk 31-20)

4. Cedar Falls (1-0, def. Ames 39-3)

5. Bettendorf (1-0, def. Pleasant Valley 20-6)

6. Waukee (0-1, lost to Dowling 21-17)

7. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (1-0, def. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 21-10)

8. Johnston (1-0, def. Urbandale 27-6)

9. Ankeny (0-1, lost to Ankeny Centennial 17-14)

10. Fort Dodge (1-0, def. Mason City 65-0)

Next five teams (in order): Cedar Rapids Prairie (1-0); Southeast Polk (0-1); Pleasant Valley (0-1); Davenport Central (1-0); Iowa City West (0-1)

Class 3A

1. Cedar Rapids Xavier (1-0, def. Iowa City Regina 35-0)

2. Western Dubuque (1-0, def. Clinton 42-0)

3. Solon (1-0, def. Mount Vernon 35-7)

4. North Scott (1-0, def. Iowa City West 14-7)

5. Lewis Central (1-0, def. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 35-7)

6. Pella (1-0, def. Dallas Center-Grimes 14-0)

7. Norwalk (1-0, def. Indianola 26-3)

8. Waverly-Shell Rock (1-0, def. North Fayette Valley 18-7)

9. Harlan (1-0, def. Denison-Schleswig 27-22)

10. Washington (1-0, def. Marion 27-6)

Next five teams (in order): Assumption (1-0); Mount Pleasant (1-0); Glenwood (1-0); Sergeant Bluff-Luton (0-1); Iowa City Liberty (1-0)

Class 2A

1. Waukon (1-0, def. Decorah 36-7)

2. Spirit Lake (1-0, def. Spencer 39-21)

3. Algona (1-0, def. Humboldt 61-27)

4. Clear Lake (1-0, def. Osage 56-12)

5. PCM, Monroe (1-0, def. Newton 29-28)

6. Williamsburg (1-0, def. West Marshall 14-7)

7. Greene County (1-0, def. Perry 54-0)

8. Des Moines Christian (1-0, def. West Central Valley 78-0)

9. Benton Community (1-0, def. South Tama 51-7)

10. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (0-1, lost to West Sioux 63-35)

Next five teams (in order): Carroll Kuemper (1-0); Southeast Valley (1-0); Tipton (1-0); Waterloo Columbus (1-0); Mount Vernon (0-1)

Class 1A

1. West Sioux (1-0, def. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 63-35)

2. Dike-New Hartford (1-0, def. Denver 48-0)

3. West Lyon (1-0, def. Central Lyon George-Little Rock 35-0)

4. Van Meter (1-0, def. Earlham 33-12)

5. South Central Calhoun (1-0, def. Lake View East Sac 44-0)

6. West Branch (1-0, def. West Liberty 28-6)

7. Dyersville Beckman (1-0, def. Union La Porte City 42-13)

8. Pella Christian (0-1, lost to Oskaloosa 29-22)

9. Emmetsburg (1-0, def. Algona Garrigan 13-8)

10. Underwood (1-0, def. Avoca AHSTW 55-6)

Next five teams (in order): Treynor (1-0); Western Christian (1-0); Interstate 35 (1-0); Mediapolis (1-0); Sigourney-Keota (1-0)

Class A

1. West Hancock (1-0, def. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 48-26)

2. Saint Ansgar (1-0, def. West Fork 66-14)

3. Wapsie Valley (1-0, def. Clayton Ridge 52-13)

4. Edgewood-Colesburg (1-0, def. Bellevue 28-7)

5. North Tama (1-0, def. North Mahaska 61-0)

6. Sloan Westwood (1-0, def. Akron-Westfield 41-6)

7. Grundy Center (1-0, def. Belle Plaine 29-12)

8. Algona Garrigan (0-1, lost to Emmetsburg 13-8)

9. Durant (1-0, def. Wilton 24-0)

10. Hinton (1-0, def. Woodbury Central 20-0)

Next five teams (in order): Hudson (0-1); Alta-Aurelia (1-0); BGM, Brooklyn (2-0); Belmond-Klemme (1-0); East Buchanan (1-0)

Eight-player

1. Fremont-Mills (1-0, def. Exira-EHK 50-2)

2. Don Bosco (1-0, def. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 44-0)

3. New London (1-0, idle)

4. Remsen St. Mary's (1-0, def. Audubon 26-25)

5. Northwood-Kensett (1-0, def. Sioux City Siouxland 69-8)

6. Montezuma (1-0, idle)

7. Audubon (0-1, lost to Remsen St. Mary's 26-25)

8. Iowa Valley (1-0, idle)

9. Turkey Valley (1-0, def. AGWSR 56-6)

10. Janesville (1-0, def. Central Elkader 62-8)

Next five teams (in order): Boyer Valley (1-0); Woodbine (1-0); Midland (1-0); CAM (1-0); Easton Valley (1-0)

