The fourth Associated Press Iowa high school football rankings of the season is scheduled to come out Monday afternoon.
Here is a look at how Matt Coss of the Quad-City Times voted:
Class 4A
1. West Des Moines Valley (4-0, def. Waukee 38-10; LW: 1)
2. Cedar Falls (4-0, def. Bettendorf 35-32; LW: 3)
3. Dowling Catholic (3-1, def. Ankeny Centennial 31-10; LW: 5)
4. Bettendorf (3-1, lost to Cedar Falls 35-32; LW: 4)
5. Fort Dodge (4-0, def. Carroll 36-10; LW: 6)
6. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (3-1, def. Cedar Rapids Prairie 35-28; LW: 7)
7. Ankeny Centennial (3-1, lost to Dowling Catholic 31-10; LW: 2)
8. Southeast Polk (3-1, def. Des Moines East 42-0; LW: 8)
9. Ankeny (2-2, def. Des Moinest Roosevelt 28-14; LW: 10)
10. Johnston (2-2, def. Muscatine 14-0; LW: NR)
Next five teams (in order): Waterloo West (3-1); Waukee (1-3); Dubuque Senior (3-1); Des Moines Roosevelt (3-1); Cedar Rapids Prairie (2-2)
Class 3A
1. Cedar Rapids Xavier (4-0, def. West Delaware 28-12; LW: 1)
2. Western Dubuque (4-0, def. North Scott 21-3; LW: 2)
3. Solon (4-0, def. Assumption 17-13; LW: 3)
4. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (4-0, def. C.B. Thomas Jefferson 60-14; LW: 5)
5. North Scott (3-1, lost to Western Dubuque 21-3; LW: 4)
6. Washington (4-0, def. West Liberty 42-20; LW: 6)
7. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (3-1, def. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 34-14; LW: 7)
8. Dallas Center-Grimes (3-1, def. Glenwood 28-9; LW: 9)
9. Independence (4-0, def. Center Point-Urbana 42-0; LW: NR)
10. Norwalk (3-1, def. Oskaloosa 31-7; LW: 10)
Next five teams (in order): Carlisle (3-1); Assumption (2-2); Winterset (3-1); Glenwood (3-1); Pella (2-2)
Class 2A
1. Waukon (4-0, def. Cascade 42-13; LW: 1)
2. Clear Lake (4-0, def. Mason City 54-19; LW: 4)
3. Algona (4-0, def. Webster City 34-33; LW: 3)
4. Greene County (4-0, def. Gilbert 28-0, LW: 5)
5. Des Moines Christian (4-0, def. Des Moines North 45-8; LW: 6)
6. Benton Community (4-0, def. Wilton 48-14; LW: 7)
7. Waterloo Columbus (4-0, def. Vinton-Shellsburg 30-14; LW: 8)
8. OABCIG (4-0, def. Storm Lake 48-26; LW: 9)
9. Spirit Lake (3-1, lost to Sioux Center 21-15; LW: 2)
10. Monticello (4-0, def. Maquoketa Valley 21-14; LW: NR)
Next five teams (in order): Nevada (3-1); PCM, Monroe (3-1); Sioux Center (2-2); Louisa-Muscatine (3-1); Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (2-2)
Class 1A
1. West Sioux (4-0, def. LeMars Gehlen 75-13; LW: 1)
2. Dike-New Hartford (4-0, def. Union, La Porte City 36-0; LW: 2)
3. West Lyon (4-0, def. MOC-Floyd Valley 54-6; LW: 3)
4. Van Meter (4-0, def. Woodward-Granger 42-0; LW: 4)
5. South Central Calhoun (4-0, def. Southeast Valley 38-7; LW: 5)
6. West Branch (4-0, def. Tipton 24-14; LW: 6)
7. Underwood (4-0, def. C.B. St. Albert 21-7; LW: 7)
8. Treynor (4-0, def. Red Oak 58-0; LW: 8)
9. Western Christian (4-0, def. Central Lyon 42-5; LW: 10)
10. Iowa City Regina (3-1, def. Williamsburg 42-35; LW: NR)
Next five teams (in order): North Linn (4-0); Sigourney-Keota (4-0); Mount Ayr (4-0); Dyersville Beckman (3-1); Guthrie Center/Adair-Casey (4-0)
Class A
1. West Hancock (4-0, def. Forest City 42-7; LW: 1)
2. Saint Ansgar (4-0, def. Postville 72-6; LW: 2)
3. North Tama (4-0, def. Hudson 8-6; LW: 4)
4. Sloan Westwood (4-0, def. Missouri Valley 41-8; LW: 5)
5. Grundy Center (4-0, def. East Buchanan 21-0; LW: 6)
6. Wapsie Valley (3-1, def. GMG Garwin 50-0; LW: 7)
7. BGM, Brooklyn (4-0, def. East Marshall 21-13; LW: 9)
8. Algona Garrigan (3-1, def. Fort Dodge St. Edmond 28-15; LW: 8)
9. MFL MarMac (4-0, def. Sumner-Fredericksburg 39-0; LW: 10)
10. Edgewood-Colesburg (3-1, lost to North Linn 20-16; LW: 3)
Next five teams (in order): South O'Brien (4-0); Earlham (3-1); South Winneshiek (3-1); Lawton-Bronson (3-1); Durant (2-2)
Eight-player
1. Don Bosco (4-0, def. Janesville 62-7; LW: 1)
2. Remsen St. Mary's (4-0, def. River Valley 63-0; LW: 2)
3. Audubon (4-1, def. Woodbine 86-69; LW: 5)
4. Montezuma (4-0, def. WACO 62-57; LW: 4)
5. Turkey Valley (4-0, def. Springville 84-39; LW: 6)
6. Harris-Lake Park (4-0, def. Ar-We-Va 60-6; LW: 7)
7. Easton Valley (4-0, def. Midland 58-8; LW: 10)
8. Lenox (5-0, def. East Union 68-22; LW: NR)
9. New London (3-1, lost to Lone Tree 48-42 OT; LW: 3)
10. Coon Rapids-Bayard (4-0, def. Boyer Valley 56-20; LW: NR)
Next five teams (in order): Janesville (3-1); Anita CAM (4-0); Springville (4-1); Northwood-Kensett (3-1); East Mills (4-1)