092019-qct-spt-bett-cf football-12.jpg

Cedar Falls' Ben Sernett (11) gets tackled by Bettendorf's Reed Shea (13) on Friday night at TouVelle Stadium. Cedar Falls remained unbeaten with a 35-32 win over Bettendorf. 

 JESSICA GALLAGHER, jgallagher@qconline.com

The fourth Associated Press Iowa high school football rankings of the season is scheduled to come out Monday afternoon. 

Here is a look at how Matt Coss of the Quad-City Times voted:

Class 4A

1. West Des Moines Valley (4-0, def. Waukee 38-10; LW: 1)

2. Cedar Falls (4-0, def. Bettendorf 35-32; LW: 3)

3. Dowling Catholic (3-1, def. Ankeny Centennial 31-10; LW: 5)

4. Bettendorf (3-1, lost to Cedar Falls 35-32; LW: 4)

5. Fort Dodge (4-0, def. Carroll 36-10; LW: 6)

6. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (3-1, def. Cedar Rapids Prairie 35-28; LW: 7)

7. Ankeny Centennial (3-1, lost to Dowling Catholic 31-10; LW: 2)

8. Southeast Polk (3-1, def. Des Moines East 42-0; LW: 8)

9. Ankeny (2-2, def. Des Moinest Roosevelt 28-14; LW: 10)

10. Johnston (2-2, def. Muscatine 14-0; LW: NR)

Next five teams (in order): Waterloo West (3-1); Waukee (1-3); Dubuque Senior (3-1); Des Moines Roosevelt (3-1); Cedar Rapids Prairie (2-2)

Class 3A

1. Cedar Rapids Xavier (4-0, def. West Delaware 28-12; LW: 1)

2. Western Dubuque (4-0, def. North Scott 21-3; LW: 2)

3. Solon (4-0, def. Assumption 17-13; LW: 3)

4. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (4-0, def. C.B. Thomas Jefferson 60-14; LW: 5)

5. North Scott (3-1, lost to Western Dubuque 21-3; LW: 4)

6. Washington (4-0, def. West Liberty 42-20; LW: 6)

7. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (3-1, def. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 34-14; LW: 7)

8. Dallas Center-Grimes (3-1, def. Glenwood 28-9; LW: 9)

9. Independence (4-0, def. Center Point-Urbana 42-0; LW: NR)

10. Norwalk (3-1, def. Oskaloosa 31-7; LW: 10)

Next five teams (in order): Carlisle (3-1); Assumption (2-2); Winterset (3-1); Glenwood (3-1); Pella (2-2)

Class 2A

1. Waukon (4-0, def. Cascade 42-13; LW: 1)

2. Clear Lake (4-0, def. Mason City 54-19; LW: 4)

3. Algona (4-0, def. Webster City 34-33; LW: 3)

4. Greene County (4-0, def. Gilbert 28-0, LW: 5)

5. Des Moines Christian (4-0, def. Des Moines North 45-8; LW: 6)

6. Benton Community (4-0, def. Wilton 48-14; LW: 7)

7. Waterloo Columbus (4-0, def. Vinton-Shellsburg 30-14; LW: 8)

8. OABCIG (4-0, def. Storm Lake 48-26; LW: 9)

9. Spirit Lake (3-1, lost to Sioux Center 21-15; LW: 2)

10. Monticello (4-0, def. Maquoketa Valley 21-14; LW: NR)

Next five teams (in order): Nevada (3-1); PCM, Monroe (3-1); Sioux Center (2-2); Louisa-Muscatine (3-1); Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (2-2)

Class 1A

1. West Sioux (4-0, def. LeMars Gehlen 75-13; LW: 1)

2. Dike-New Hartford (4-0, def. Union, La Porte City 36-0; LW: 2)

3. West Lyon (4-0, def. MOC-Floyd Valley 54-6; LW: 3)

4. Van Meter (4-0, def. Woodward-Granger 42-0; LW: 4)

5. South Central Calhoun (4-0, def. Southeast Valley 38-7; LW: 5)

6. West Branch (4-0, def. Tipton 24-14; LW: 6)

7. Underwood (4-0, def. C.B. St. Albert 21-7; LW: 7)

8. Treynor (4-0, def. Red Oak 58-0; LW: 8)

9. Western Christian (4-0, def. Central Lyon 42-5; LW: 10)

10. Iowa City Regina (3-1, def. Williamsburg 42-35; LW: NR)

Next five teams (in order): North Linn (4-0); Sigourney-Keota (4-0); Mount Ayr (4-0); Dyersville Beckman (3-1); Guthrie Center/Adair-Casey (4-0)

Class A

1. West Hancock (4-0, def. Forest City 42-7; LW: 1)

2. Saint Ansgar (4-0, def. Postville 72-6; LW: 2)

3. North Tama (4-0, def. Hudson 8-6; LW: 4)

4. Sloan Westwood (4-0, def. Missouri Valley 41-8; LW: 5)

5. Grundy Center (4-0, def. East Buchanan 21-0; LW: 6)

6. Wapsie Valley (3-1, def. GMG Garwin 50-0; LW: 7)

7. BGM, Brooklyn (4-0, def. East Marshall 21-13; LW: 9)

8. Algona Garrigan (3-1, def. Fort Dodge St. Edmond 28-15; LW: 8)

9. MFL MarMac (4-0, def. Sumner-Fredericksburg 39-0; LW: 10)

10. Edgewood-Colesburg (3-1, lost to North Linn 20-16; LW: 3)

Next five teams (in order): South O'Brien (4-0); Earlham (3-1); South Winneshiek (3-1); Lawton-Bronson (3-1); Durant (2-2)

Eight-player

1. Don Bosco (4-0, def. Janesville 62-7; LW: 1)

2. Remsen St. Mary's (4-0, def. River Valley 63-0; LW: 2)

3. Audubon (4-1, def. Woodbine 86-69; LW: 5)

4. Montezuma (4-0, def. WACO 62-57; LW: 4)

5. Turkey Valley (4-0, def. Springville 84-39; LW: 6)

6. Harris-Lake Park (4-0, def. Ar-We-Va 60-6; LW: 7)

7. Easton Valley (4-0, def. Midland 58-8; LW: 10)

8. Lenox (5-0, def. East Union 68-22; LW: NR)

9. New London (3-1, lost to Lone Tree 48-42 OT; LW: 3)

10. Coon Rapids-Bayard (4-0, def. Boyer Valley 56-20; LW: NR)

Next five teams (in order): Janesville (3-1); Anita CAM (4-0); Springville (4-1); Northwood-Kensett (3-1); East Mills (4-1)

Coming Soon: Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Editor

Prep sports editor, with emphasis on covering the Mississippi Athletic Conference and Iowa area high schools. I've been in sports journalism for 17 years, the last five at the Quad-City Times.