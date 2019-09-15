091319-qct-spt-pv-ns football-012

North Scott quarterback Jake Matthaidess hands off to running back Quentin Allison during Friday's game in Eldridge. The Lancers are off to a 3-0 start following a 20-0 win over Pleasant Valley. 

 John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com

The third Associated Press Iowa high school football rankings of the season is scheduled to come out Tuesday afternoon. 

Here is a look at how Matt Coss of the Quad-City Times voted:

Class 4A

1. West Des Moines Valley (3-0, def. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 28-14; LW: 2)

2. Ankeny Centennial (3-0, def. Waterloo West 21-13; LW: 1)

3. Cedar Falls (3-0, def. Ankeny 28-27; LW: 3)

4. Bettendorf (3-0, def. Dubuque Hempstead 49-7; LW: 4)

5. Dowling Catholic (2-1, def. Johnston 17-7; LW: 5)

6. Fort Dodge (3-0, def. Indianola 28-21 OT; LW: 8)

7. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (2-1, lost to WDM Valley 28-14; LW: 6)

8. Southeast Polk (2-1, def. Iowa City West 23-21; LW: 9)

9. Waukee (1-2, def. Cedar Rapids Prairie 43-7; LW: 10)

10. Ankeny (1-2, lost to Cedar Falls 28-27; LW: 7)

Next five teams (in order): Des Moines Roosevelt (3-0); Johnston (1-2); Cedar Rapids Prairie (2-1); Waterloo West (2-1); Linn-Mar (2-1)

Class 3A

1. Cedar Rapids Xavier (3-0, def. Assumption 17-0; LW: 1)

2. Western Dubuque (3-0, def. Decorah 23-2; LW: 2)

3. Solon (3-0, def. Marion 44-9; LW: 3)

4. North Scott (3-0, def. Pleasant Valley 20-0; LW: 4)

5. Lewis Central (3-0, def. Council Bluffs Abe Lincoln 70-7; LW: 5)

6. Washington (3-0, def. Iowa City Liberty 38-31; LW: 7)

7. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2-1, def. Sioux City East 41-0; LW: 8)

8. Glenwood (3-0, def. Carroll Kuemper 48-6; LW: 10)

9. Dallas Center-Grimes (2-1, def. Ballard 7-0; LW: NR)

10. Norwalk (2-1, def. Pella 27-9; LW: NR)

Next five teams (in order): Pella (2-1); Assumption (2-1); Independence (3-0); Carlisle (2-1); Iowa City Liberty (2-1)

Class 2A

1. Waukon (3-0, def. New Hampton 38-6; LW: 1)

2. Spirit Lake (3-0, def. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 42-14; LW: 2)

3. Algona (3-0, def. Emmetsburg 34-14; LW: 4)

4. Clear Lake (3-0, def. Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 28-27; LW: 3)

5. Greene County (3-0, def. Saydel 48-7; LW: 5)

6. Des Moines Christian (3-0, def. Ogden 50-14; LW: 6)

7. Benton Community (3-0, def. Center Point-Urbana 33-21; LW: 7)

8. Waterloo Columbus (3-0, def. East Marshall 48-0; LW: 9)

9. OABCIG (3-0, def. Cherokee 64-19; LW: 10)

10. Southeast Valley (3-0, def. Belmond-Klemme 34-18; LW: NR)

Next five teams (in order): Crestwood (2-1); Monticello (3-0); West Marshall (2-1); Williamsburg (1-2); PCM, Monroe (2-1)

Class 1A

1. West Sioux (3-0, def. Sioux Center 24-6; LW: 1)

2. Dike-New Hartford (3-0, def. North Butler 69-0; LW: 2)

3. West Lyon (3-0, def. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 52-28; LW: 3)

4. Van Meter (3-0, def. Madrid 42-0; LW: 4)

5. South Central Calhoun (3-0, def. IKM-Manning 31-0; LW: 5)

6. West Branch (3-0, def. Williamsburg 39-33; LW: 6)

7. Underwood (3-0, def. Tri-Center 49-33; LW: 7)

8. Treynor (3-0, def. Shenandoah 49-20; LW: 8)

9. Mediapolis (3-0, def. Pekin 27-21; LW: 9)

10. Western Christian (3-0, def. Sioux City Heelan 10-0; LW: 10)

Next five teams (in order): North Linn (3-0); Sigourney-Keota (3-0); Dyersville Beckman (2-1); Iowa City Regina (2-1); Mount Ayr (3-0)

Class A

1. West Hancock (3-0, def. Osage 56-18; LW: 1)

2. Saint Ansgar (3-0, def. Starmont 60-0; LW: 2)

3. Edgewood-Colesburg (3-0, def. East Buchanan 41-8; LW: 4)

4. North Tama (3-0, def. Wapsie Valley 13-7; LW: 5)

5. Sloan Westwood (3-0, def. AHSTW Avoca 21-7; LW: 6)

6. Grundy Center (3-0, def. BCLUW 33-0; LW: 7)

7. Wapsie Valley (2-1, lost to North Tama 13-7; LW: 3)

8. Algona Garrigan (2-1, def. Lake Mills 22-6; LW: 8)

9. BGM, Brooklyn (3-0, def. North Mahaska 61-6; LW: 9)

10. MFL MarMac (3-0, def. Jesup 35-6; LW: 10)

Next five teams (in order): South O'Brien (3-0); Highland Riverside (3-0); South Winneshiek (2-1); Tri-Center (2-1); Earlham (2-1)

Eight-player

1. Don Bosco (3-0, def. Rockford 64-14; LW: 1)

2. Remsen St. Mary's (3-0, def. Kingsley-Pierson 61-2; LW: 3)

3. New London (3-0, def. WACO 56-50 OT; LW: 2)

4. Montezuma (3-0, def. Winfield-Mount Union 76-48; LW: 4)

5. Audubon (3-1, def. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 48-6; LW: 5)

6. Turkey Valley (3-0, def. Midland 52-6; LW: 7)

7. Harris-Lake Park (3-0, def. River Valley 49-6; LW: 8)

8. Janesville (3-0, def. Riceville 40-34, LW: 9)

9. Springville (4-0, def. Kee High 36-14, LW: NR)

10. Easton Valley (3-0, def. Central Elkader 85-0; LW: NR)

Next five teams (in order): Lenox (4-0); Fremont-Mills (1-1); Anita CAM (3-0); Coon Rapids-Bayard (3-0); Northwood-Kensett (2-1)

