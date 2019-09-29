The fifth Associated Press Iowa high school football rankings of the season is scheduled to come out Monday afternoon.
Here is a look at how Matt Coss of the Quad-City Times voted:
Class 4A
1. West Des Moines Valley (5-0, def. C.B. Thomas Jefferson 73-0; LW: 1)
2. Cedar Falls (5-0, def. Dubuque Hempstead 21-17; LW: 2)
3. Dowling Catholic (4-1, def. Ankeny 24-14; LW: 3)
4. Bettendorf (4-1, def. C.R. Washington 45-7; LW: 4)
5. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (4-1, def. Davenport West 64-0; LW: 6)
6. Ankeny Centennial (4-1, def. Marshalltown 42-7; LW: 7)
7. Southeast Polk (4-1, def. Fort Dodge 24-21; LW: 8)
8. Fort Dodge (4-1, lost to Southeast Polk 24-21; LW: 5)
9. Johnston (3-2, def. Des Moines East 35-0; LW: 10)
10. Ankeny (2-3, lost to Dowling Catholic 24-14; LW: 9)
Next five teams (in order): Waukee (2-3); Des Moines Roosevelt (4-1); Cedar Rapids Prairie (3-2); Linn-Mar (3-2); Dubuque Senior (3-2)
Class 3A
1. Cedar Rapids Xavier (5-0, def. Maquoketa 52-20; LW: 1)
2. Western Dubuque (5-0, def. Dubuque Wahlert 40-7; LW: 2)
3. Solon (5-0, def. Fort Madison 45-7; LW: 3)
4. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (5-0, def. Creston/O-M 48-8; LW: 4)
5. North Scott (4-1, def. Central DeWitt 42-21; LW: 5)
6. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (4-1, def. Sioux City Heelan 29-16; LW: 7)
7. Independence (5-0, def. West Delaware 33-0, LW: 9)
8. Dallas Center-Grimes (4-1, def. Perry 41-0; LW: 8)
9. Washington (4-1, def. Keokuk 49-6; LW: 6)
10. Norwalk (4-1, def. Carlisle 41-30; LW: 10)
Next five teams (in order): Assumption (3-2); Glenwood (4-1); Pella (3-2); Carlisle (3-2); Bondurant-Farrar (4-1)
Class 2A
1. Waukon (5-0, def. Monticello 52-7; LW: 1)
2. Clear Lake (5-0, def. Hampton-Dumont 42-0; LW: 2)
3. Algona (5-0, def. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 35-7; LW: 3)
4. Greene County (5-0, def. Shenandoah 49-7; LW: 4)
5. Des Moines Christian (4-0, ppd. vs. Centerville to Monday; LW: 5)
6. Benton Community (5-0, def. Union LaPorte City 41-0; LW: 6)
7. Waterloo Columbus (5-0, def. Waterloo Columbus 40-22; LW: 7)
8. OABCIG (5-0, def. Red Oak 64-7; LW: 8)
9. Nevada (4-1, def. Vinton-Shellsburg 28-27; LW: NR)
10. PCM, Monroe (4-1, def. Chariton 38-14; LW: NR)
Next five teams (in order): Sioux Center (3-2); Crestwood (3-2); Louisa-Muscatine (4-1); New Hampton (3-2); Mid-Prairie (3-2)
Class 1A
1. West Sioux (5-0, def. Sibley-Ocheyedan 58-0; LW: 1)
2. Dike-New Hartford (5-0, def. North Linn 62-14; LW: 2)
3. West Lyon (5-0, def. Emmetsburg 43-0; LW: 3)
4. Van Meter (5-0, def. ACGC 42-8; LW: 4)
5. South Central Calhoun (5-0, def. Ogden 61-8; LW: 5)
6. West Branch (5-0, def. Bellevue 52-28; LW: 6)
7. Underwood (5-0, def. MVAOCOU 62-8; LW: 7)
8. Treynor (5-0, def. East Sac County 35-14; LW: 8)
9. Western Christian (5-0, def. Unity Christian 34-6; LW: 9)
10. Sigourney-Keota (5-0, def. Wilton 40-6; LW: NR)
Next five teams (in order): Mount Ayr (5-0); Iowa City Regina (3-2); Dyersville Beckman (4-1); Panorama (5-0); Aplington-Parkersburg (3-2)
Class A
1. West Hancock (5-0, def. Algona Garrigan 54-20; LW: 1)
2. Saint Ansgar (5-0, def. Nashua-Plainfield 59-0; LW: 2)
3. North Tama (5-0, def. East Buchanan 27-6; LW: 3)
4. Grundy Center (5-0, def. GMG Garwin 55-0; LW: 5)
5. Sloan Westwood (5-0, def. Logan-Magnolia 14-10; LW: 4)
6. BGM, Brooklyn (5-0, def. Highland 28-7; LW: 7)
7. MFL MarMac (5-0, def. Clayton Ridge 56-8; LW: 9)
8. South O'Brien (5-0, def. Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 28-7; LW: NR)
9. Edgewood-Colesburg (4-1, def. Maquoketa Valley 14-0; LW: 10)
10. Earlham (4-1, def. Council Bluffs St. Albert 38-3; LW: NR)
Next five teams (in order): South Winneshiek (4-1); Alta-Aurelia (3-2); Wapsie Valley (3-2); Lawton-Bronson (4-1); Woodbury Central (4-1)
Eight-player
1. Don Bosco (5-0, def. Tripoli 56-0; LW: 1)
2. Remsen St. Mary's (5-0, def. Ar-We-Va 59-0; LW: 2)
3. Audubon (5-1, def. Boyer Valley 60-0; LW: 3)
4. Turkey Valley (5-0, def. Central City 48-10; LW: 5)
5. Harris-Lake Park (5-0, def. West Bend-Mallard 58-20; LW: 6)
6. Easton Valley (5-0, def. Springville 68-30; LW: 7)
7. Lenox (6-0, def. Mormon Trail 68-13; LW: 8)
8. Coon Rapids-Bayard (5-0, def. West Harrison 65-13; LW: 10)
9. Anita CAM (5-0, def. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 56-0; LW: NR)
10. East Mills (5-1, def. Stanton-Essex 69-46; LW: NR)
Next five teams (in order): Northwood-Kensett (4-1); Janesville (4-1); Woodbine (3-2); Gladbrook-Reinbeck (3-2); Montezuma (4-1)