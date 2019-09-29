091319-qct-spt-pv-ns football-011

North Scott's Max Solis hauls in a catch during a game against Pleasant Valley earlier this month. The Lancers (4-1) play host to Iowa City Liberty next Friday.

 John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com

The fifth Associated Press Iowa high school football rankings of the season is scheduled to come out Monday afternoon. 

Here is a look at how Matt Coss of the Quad-City Times voted:

Class 4A

1. West Des Moines Valley (5-0, def. C.B. Thomas Jefferson 73-0; LW: 1)

2. Cedar Falls (5-0, def. Dubuque Hempstead 21-17; LW: 2)

3. Dowling Catholic (4-1, def. Ankeny 24-14; LW: 3)

4. Bettendorf (4-1, def. C.R. Washington 45-7; LW: 4)

5. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (4-1, def. Davenport West 64-0; LW: 6)

6. Ankeny Centennial (4-1, def. Marshalltown 42-7; LW: 7)

7. Southeast Polk (4-1, def. Fort Dodge 24-21; LW: 8)

8. Fort Dodge (4-1, lost to Southeast Polk 24-21; LW: 5)

9. Johnston (3-2, def. Des Moines East 35-0; LW: 10)

10. Ankeny (2-3, lost to Dowling Catholic 24-14; LW: 9)

Next five teams (in order): Waukee (2-3); Des Moines Roosevelt (4-1); Cedar Rapids Prairie (3-2); Linn-Mar (3-2); Dubuque Senior (3-2)

Class 3A

1. Cedar Rapids Xavier (5-0, def. Maquoketa 52-20; LW: 1)

2. Western Dubuque (5-0, def. Dubuque Wahlert 40-7; LW: 2)

3. Solon (5-0, def. Fort Madison 45-7; LW: 3)

4. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (5-0, def. Creston/O-M 48-8; LW: 4)

5. North Scott (4-1, def. Central DeWitt 42-21; LW: 5)

6. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (4-1, def. Sioux City Heelan 29-16; LW: 7)

7. Independence (5-0, def. West Delaware 33-0, LW: 9)

8. Dallas Center-Grimes (4-1, def. Perry 41-0; LW: 8)

9. Washington (4-1, def. Keokuk 49-6; LW: 6)

10. Norwalk (4-1, def. Carlisle 41-30; LW: 10)

Next five teams (in order): Assumption (3-2); Glenwood (4-1); Pella (3-2); Carlisle (3-2); Bondurant-Farrar (4-1)

Class 2A

1. Waukon (5-0, def. Monticello 52-7; LW: 1)

2. Clear Lake (5-0, def. Hampton-Dumont 42-0; LW: 2)

3. Algona (5-0, def. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 35-7; LW: 3)

4. Greene County (5-0, def. Shenandoah 49-7; LW: 4)

5. Des Moines Christian (4-0, ppd. vs. Centerville to Monday; LW: 5)

6. Benton Community (5-0, def. Union LaPorte City 41-0; LW: 6)

7. Waterloo Columbus (5-0, def. Waterloo Columbus 40-22; LW: 7)

8. OABCIG (5-0, def. Red Oak 64-7; LW: 8)

9. Nevada (4-1, def. Vinton-Shellsburg 28-27; LW: NR)

10. PCM, Monroe (4-1, def. Chariton 38-14; LW: NR)

Next five teams (in order): Sioux Center (3-2); Crestwood (3-2); Louisa-Muscatine (4-1); New Hampton (3-2); Mid-Prairie (3-2) 

Class 1A

1. West Sioux (5-0, def. Sibley-Ocheyedan 58-0; LW: 1)

2. Dike-New Hartford (5-0, def. North Linn 62-14; LW: 2)

3. West Lyon (5-0, def. Emmetsburg 43-0; LW: 3)

4. Van Meter (5-0, def. ACGC 42-8; LW: 4)

5. South Central Calhoun (5-0, def. Ogden 61-8; LW: 5)

6. West Branch (5-0, def. Bellevue 52-28; LW: 6)

7. Underwood (5-0, def. MVAOCOU 62-8; LW: 7)

8. Treynor (5-0, def. East Sac County 35-14; LW: 8)

9. Western Christian (5-0, def. Unity Christian 34-6; LW: 9)

10. Sigourney-Keota (5-0, def. Wilton 40-6; LW: NR)

Next five teams (in order): Mount Ayr (5-0); Iowa City Regina (3-2); Dyersville Beckman (4-1); Panorama (5-0); Aplington-Parkersburg (3-2)

Class A

1. West Hancock (5-0, def. Algona Garrigan 54-20; LW: 1)

2. Saint Ansgar (5-0, def. Nashua-Plainfield 59-0; LW: 2)

3. North Tama (5-0, def. East Buchanan 27-6; LW: 3)

4. Grundy Center (5-0, def. GMG Garwin 55-0; LW: 5)

5. Sloan Westwood (5-0, def. Logan-Magnolia 14-10; LW: 4)

6. BGM, Brooklyn (5-0, def. Highland 28-7; LW: 7)

7. MFL MarMac (5-0, def. Clayton Ridge 56-8; LW: 9)

8. South O'Brien (5-0, def. Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 28-7; LW: NR)

9. Edgewood-Colesburg (4-1, def. Maquoketa Valley 14-0; LW: 10)

10. Earlham (4-1, def. Council Bluffs St. Albert 38-3; LW: NR)

Next five teams (in order): South Winneshiek (4-1); Alta-Aurelia (3-2); Wapsie Valley (3-2); Lawton-Bronson (4-1); Woodbury Central (4-1)

Eight-player

1. Don Bosco (5-0, def. Tripoli 56-0; LW: 1)

2. Remsen St. Mary's (5-0, def. Ar-We-Va 59-0; LW: 2)

3. Audubon (5-1, def. Boyer Valley 60-0; LW: 3)

4. Turkey Valley (5-0, def. Central City 48-10; LW: 5)

5. Harris-Lake Park (5-0, def. West Bend-Mallard 58-20; LW: 6)

6. Easton Valley (5-0, def. Springville 68-30; LW: 7)

7. Lenox (6-0, def. Mormon Trail 68-13; LW: 8)

8. Coon Rapids-Bayard (5-0, def. West Harrison 65-13; LW: 10)

9. Anita CAM (5-0, def. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 56-0; LW: NR)

10. East Mills (5-1, def. Stanton-Essex 69-46; LW: NR)

Next five teams (in order): Northwood-Kensett (4-1); Janesville (4-1); Woodbine (3-2); Gladbrook-Reinbeck (3-2); Montezuma (4-1)

Coming Soon: Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Editor

Prep sports editor, with emphasis on covering the Mississippi Athletic Conference and Iowa area high schools. I've been in sports journalism for 17 years, the last five at the Quad-City Times.