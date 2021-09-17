McDermott bounces back to lead PV to victory over Muscatine

MUSCATINE — Pleasant Valley's Caden McDermott found redemption Friday night.

"(Last week) was one of my worst games of football. But the coaches kept believing in me," the junior said of his performance in last week's 18-7 loss to Linn-Mar.

But McDermott came off the bench and handled most of the snaps as PV's signal-caller Friday night and went for more than 120 yards rushing and two touchdowns plus a passing score to lead the Spartans to a 42-10 victory over Muscatine.

PV finished with just north of 300 rushing yards as team.

McDermott was key in the first half, but Pleasant Valley found its groove coming out of halftime as a 21-point third quarter not only gave the Spartans a 35-3 lead heading into the fourth, but left them again at the Muskies' doorstep. Kael Amerine scored from a yard out on the first play of the final frame.

"It feels good to bounce back after the last game I had," said McDermott, whose first touchdown capped off a four-play scoring march that was all him. He had carries of 27, 8 and 16 before reaching the end zone from two yards out.

Pleasant Valley junior Rusty VanWetzinga started the night's scoring with a three-yard rushing touchdown.