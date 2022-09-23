McDermott's big night propels PV football past North

Pleasant Valley quarterback Caden McDermott admits he struggled throwing the football last season.

As a junior, McDermott competed just 40% of his passes, throwing three touchdowns and four interceptions.

But the senior signal caller connected on six of his seven passes for a career-high 146 yards and two scores as the top-ranked Spartans rolled to a 49-12 win over Davenport North on Friday night at Brady Street Stadium.

“I couldn’t pass myself,” McDermott said of last season. I worked on it in the off-season, and now we can do both aspects of the game.”

McDermott threw for two scores and ran for two more as Pleasant Valley (5-0) scored on its first seven possessions in Friday’s contest.

“We wanted to start fast. We wanted to get on them quickly,” PV head coach Rusty VanWetzinga said. “I thought we did that.”

After PV’s defense forced North to go three-and-out on its first possession, McDermott scored on a 51-yard keeper. And after another Wildcat punt, McDermott found Colin LeMoine for a 34-yard touchdown pass on the first offensive play.

Tyge Lyon, who rushed for 98 yards on just seven carries, ran for a 45-yard touchdown, and David Gorsline’s 1-yard touchdown gave the Spartans a 28-0 lead at the end of one quarter.

McDermott ran for a 1-yard touchdown and then threw a screen pass to Lyon, who scampered down the sideline for a 30-yard score just before halftime. The Spartans scored on all six of their first-half possessions, averaging 13 yards per play.

“I thought our offense executed really well,” VanWetzinga said. “We were able to connect on some big passes.”

Backup quarterback Coy Kipper ran for an 8-yard touchdown early in the third quarter. The Spartans totaled 509 yards of offense in the victory.

“They were humming,” North head coach Adam Hite said of the PV offense. “We were joking during the game that those kids come out of the womb running that offense. They just do it at every level. You just know exactly what you’re going to get. They’re going to be a tough, physical team. They’re going to run block low and violent, and they’re going to cut block hard. They do a good job.”

Quarterback Nolan Mosier threw a pair of touchdown passes for North (0-5). He found a wide-open Koen Fleming for a 73-yard touchdown pass on the second play of the second quarter, and he threw a 62-yard score to Denison Franklin in the third quarter. Mosier threw for 183 yards in the contest.

“We just have to continue to get better,” VanWetzinga said. “You can’t have a breakdown here or there when you’re in a tight ballgame. That’s easy to do sometimes when you get up and you get on somebody like we did tonight. You can kind of have a lull a little bit.”

Besides the defensive breakdowns, the Spartans were penalized 10 times for 80 yards in the contest.

“We had a lot of penalties. You can’t do that,” McDermott said. “When we’re up by a lot and it gets chippy, we can’t talk. We’ve given up way too many penalty yards. That’s been our biggest problem all year. We just need to clean that up.”