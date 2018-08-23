Bettendorf's Carter Bell
School, year: Bettendorf, senior
Height, weight: 5-10, 170
2017 statistics: Completed 93 of 141 passes (66 percent) for 1,347 yards. He had 17 touchdown passes versus two interceptions. Bell rushed for 742 yards and 14 touchdowns, averaging 6.5 yards per rush. Also the team's punter, Bell averaged more than 34 yards per kick.
Signature game: In a 56-0 road rout over Cedar Rapids Washington in Week 3, Bell carried the ball six times for 114 yards and three scores, including a 71-yard touchdown scamper. He completed 4 of 7 passes for 115 yards and two touchdowns.
College prospects: Bell has offers from a pair of Missouri Valley Football Conference programs in South Dakota and Western Illinois, both to play receiver. He also has eight Division II offers. As of last week, Bell said South Dakota, Western Illinois and Minnesota State-Mankato were his top three.
Greatest asset as a QB: Bell has an innate ability to scramble out of difficult situations. When the pocket collapses, the three-sport athlete finds a way to keep a play alive and often turn it into a big gain. He also has pinpoint accuracy as he didn't throw an interception in Bettendorf's first 11 games last season.
What led to him becoming a QB?: "I played running back in like fourth grade, but from there it has been all quarterback," Bell said. "I always had a good arm for being a little kid, so that's where it all started. They just put the kid with the best arm there."
What quarterback have you tried to emulate or model your game after?: "I would say Aaron Rodgers. He can run, but he also throws the ball on the run so well. I really enjoy watching him."
Head coach Aaron Wiley on Bell: "When he gets the ball in space, he can do things that we haven't had very many guys here at Bettendorf do. (Receiver and former Iowa Hawkeye) Colin Sandeman is probably the last guy I can think of like that. He just makes things happen in the open field."
Rockridge's Riley Fetterer
School, year: Rockridge, senior
Height, weight: 6-0, 160
2017 statistics: 1,026 passing yards and 14 touchdowns; 1,129 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns
Signature game: Fetterer has had a knack for making plays since his sophomore year when he led the Rockets back from a 20-0 deficit. Fetterer was 11-of-20 for 221 yards along with 14 carries for 131 yards and a touchdown in a 27-7 win over Monmouth-Roseville.
College prospects: A three-sport athlete, Fetterer wants to play at the next level, but is unsure where, or really, what sport to choose — football, basketball or baseball. "I honestly haven't decided. It's been a bit of a struggle for me. I haven't decided what I want to do yet or what school I want to go to."
Greatest asset as a QB: Fetterer credits his offensive line but as a true dual-threat quarterback, he has the ability to turn a broken play into a touchdown with his legs. His football intelligence allows him to break down a defense and find a seam or an open receiver.
What led to him becoming a quarterback?: "Ever since I was growing up I was a quarterback, ever since flag football. My dad (Rick) was always our coach when we were younger and playing all three sports I was the more athletic one in the group and I could halfway decently throw a football so I just got put there. Ever since then, I've just been stuck there." After playing quarterback on the freshman team, Fetterer started his sophomore year as a slot receiver before taking over the role after starter Michael Griffin suffered an injury and never looked back. "It's been a blast."
What quarterback have you tried to emulate or model your game after?: Though he's a Chicago Bears fan, Fetterer has enjoyed watching Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. "His athleticism and his respect for the game. I think he's a great quarterback and a great leader for his team."
Head coach Sam Graves on Fetterer: "He's almost like a security blanket. He's been so good, it seems like he does something every game that wows you or shows you how good he is and he works his tail off for it too. ... The things he's been able to flash have just been incredible."
Northeast's Nate Lange
School, year: Northeast, senior
Height, weight: 6-2, 170
2017 statistics: 63.3 percent completion rate, 2,077 yards, 20 touchdowns
Signature game: Locked in a shootout with playoff-bound West Liberty, Lange was 24 of 32, while throwing for 384 yards and six touchdowns with no interceptions. Though the Rebels lost that game 52-50, Lange was well on his way to putting up consecutive 2,000-plus yard passing seasons.
College prospects: Recruited by Wartburg College and a few other Division III schools, Lange is contemplating finishing his playing career this season and going to Northern Iowa to just be a student.
Greatest asset as a QB: Though not really a dual-threat quarterback, Lange has good mobility to extend plays and the vision to find his receivers downfield. He's set to pass former Rebel Will Hasken in the school record books in career touchdowns, passing yards and completions in the first few weeks of the season.
What led to him becoming a quarterback?: "When we started playing tackle football at the rec center, my brother (Ben) always played wide receiver. He was two years older than me so it was me throwing him the ball in the front yard. I kind of liked throwing the ball and he was there to catch it and it worked out perfect. When it came time to choose positions, I knew I wanted to be throwing the ball and not catching it.
What quarterback did you enjoy watching most growing up?: "I liked Drew Brees back when I was younger. I don't watch a whole lot of pro football now, I watch a lot of college but I always liked Drew Brees growing up. I just liked his leadership. He's not the biggest guy ... he seemed to be the leader on the field. You could always see him between plays and in the huddle, he always looked like he was in control."
Head coach Jerad Block on Lange: "He's used to keeping the play alive to give receivers a little chance to make a play. ... Nate just puts the ball in a good spot where most receivers can go up and make a play."
Alleman’s Sam Mattecheck
School, year: Alleman, senior
Height, weight: 6-0, 170
2017 statistics: Rushed for 845 yards and 10 touchdowns, passed for 342 yards and 4 TDs. On defense, he recorded two interceptions and 16 pass break-ups.
Signature game: He rushed for 190 yards and two touchdowns and passed for another 24 yards in a 29-13 victory over Quincy Notre Dame. “The Quincy Notre Dame game was really special for me because it propelled us to a 2-0 start, which was big. I think it gave us a lot of momentum.’’
College prospects: He would like to play college football and is being recruited by several Division III schools, some as a quarterback and some as a defensive back. He also is an outstanding baseball prospect and might consider playing both sports in college.
Greatest asset as a QB: His running skills and decision-making ability. “In the offense we run, I’m really more of an extra running back,’’ he said. Alleman also uses a system in which the quarterback is required to make several reads and can alter the play call at the line of scrimmage. Offensive lineman Anthony Glancey said Mattecheck “can read the defense like a book.’’
What led to him becoming a quarterback?: He has played the position ever since he began playing football. "I used to be a running back as well, but I developed into a quarterback because in this system there’s always so many different reads and different possibilities within the offense. I’ve always enjoyed that aspect of it.’’
What quarterback did you enjoy watching most growing up?: Former Navy quarterback Keenan Reynolds, who rushed for more yards from 2012-15 (4,559) than any quarterback in NCAA history and set a Division I record with 88 career rushing touchdowns. “I always enjoyed watching him because we run pretty much the same offense.’’
Head coach Todd Depoorter on Mattecheck: "He’s a great student, he’s a great kid and he’s extremely coachable. Like we did last season, we’ll have a call system at the line of scrimmage and Sam’s very adept at that. He’s a smart kid and he makes everybody else around him better.’’
North Scott's Nile McLaughlin
School, year: North Scott, senior
Height, weight: 6-3, 205
2017 statistics: McLaughlin completed 127 of 214 passes (59.3 percent) for 1,589 yards and 10 touchdowns. He was just as effective in the rushing game, compiling 786 yards and 22 scores. McLaughlin, who averaged 6.6 yards per carry, also was among the state's top punters with a 41.3 average.
Signature game: In a game that secured the district title for the Lancers in Week 8 at Dubuque Senior, McLaughlin accounted for 363 total yards. He completed 14 of 18 throws for 208 yards and two touchdowns. On the ground, he had 15 carries for 155 yards and four scores, including a 69-yard keeper for six points.
College prospects: McLaughlin has received Division II offers from Wayne State (Nebraska), St. Cloud State and Southwest Minnesota State, all in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. He plans to make a decision after the season. "You want to go to the highest level, but I'd be happy to play football about anywhere," he said.
Greatest asset as a QB: McLaughlin has added 10 pounds to his frame since last season. Besides the durability to carry the ball 15 to 20 times per game, he has a strong arm. McLaughlin has the capability to throw an accurate deep ball 50 to 60 yards on the run. "I'm just throwing the ball a lot harder this year," he said. "I have more torque in me."
What led to him becoming a QB?: "I wanted to be a receiver when I was young, but eventually I felt bored of it," he said. "My dad played quarterback in high school so I went to that position. I've been playing there since I was in fourth or fifth grade."
What quarterback have you tried to emulate or model your game after?: "I like Tom Brady in how he can spread the ball wherever he needs, takes check downs to get free yards every time. He's not really a runner, but I enjoy how he changes the game."
Head coach Kevin Tippet on McLaughlin: "Nile has put a ton of work in, and he's come back a year better, not just a year older. He's more confident, and he's now thinking about the second and third steps in our reads instead of just the first one."