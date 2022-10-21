Mercer County claims LTC title share in impressive fashion

KEWANEE — One of the Mercer County football team's primary goals all season was to finish as Lincoln Trail Conference champions.

With a shot at earning at least a share of the LTC title staring them in the face Friday night, the Golden Eagles were not about to let the opportunity pass them by.

Breaking out with a 28-point second quarter, Mercer County dominated first-place Annawan-Wethersfield to roll to a 43-0 victory at Wethersfield Memorial Stadium.

Friday's win leaves both the Golden Eagles and Class 1A's 10th-ranked Titans at 7-2 and 6-1 in the LTC, sharing the league crown with Knoxville (7-2, 6-1). It is MerCo's first piece of a conference championship since 2013, when it also finished as tri-champs with A-W and Stark County.

"Getting a conference title was one of our goals at the beginning of the year," said Mercer County coach Andrew Hofer. "We talked a lot about it at the beginning of this week. We'd put ourselves in a position to share the title, and we wanted to take advantage of it."

The fact that the Eagles dominated the Titans in such fashion did not come as a complete surprise to Hofer.

"We know how we can play when we play together and execute," he said. "This was one of those nights when we put it together for the majority of the game."

Defensively, MerCo posted its third shutout of the season and its second in a row, having blanked Stark County 28-0 last week.

"Credit to our defense," said Hofer. "They got some big stops and put us in a good position offensively."

Taking advantage of those opportunities were the duo of junior quarterback Colby Cox and senior halfback/wide receiver Owen Relander.

Cox rushed for 66 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries and completed seven of 11 passes for 69 yards, including a scoring strike to Relander. For his part, Relander had 94 yards and two TDs on the ground and finished with 115 total yards and three TDs.

"We found a rhythm on offense, saw what plays were working, and we kept on doing them and kept on pushing," said Cox. "Credit to our line, to Owen and Matt Lucas (50 yards on nine carries). Those guys ran hard, and we played physical with them.

"The defense really stepped up and took care of their thing. When they do that, that gets the offense rolling."

A-W was looking to finish as outright LTC champions for the third time in the last four years and the fifth time in the last seven seasons.

Even with Friday's setback, Titans' coach Tony Gripp is looking at the positives.

"The glass is always half-full in my world," he said. "Finishing 7-2 and getting a share of the LTC, that's a good year. The way it ended is not how we planned or anticipated it, but you take away one quarter, and we were doing okay.

"This can go one of two ways. Either we mope about this loss, or we embrace it and work to get better. We've still got a lot to play for."

Opting to take the opening kickoff, Annawan-Wethersfield looked like the team primed for a big evening as it steadily marched downfield into Mercer County territory.

But on a fourth-and-5 play from the Eagles' 39-yard line, Titan quarterback Dillon Horrie's pass was incomplete, and it did not take long for MerCo to capitalize on that early opportunity.

The first of Cox's three touchdown runs, a 15-yarder, capped a seven-play, 61-yard opening series for the Golden Eagles. Cox then ran in the two-point conversion for an 8-0 MerCo lead with four minutes left in the opening period.

At the start of the second quarter, the Eagles caught a big break when a bobbled snap resulted in a partially blocked punt. Taking over at A-W's 36-yard line, Mercer County faced a fourth-and-8 situation, but Cox hooked up with Relander for a 21-yard score and a 14-0 lead.

"We stopped them (in the first quarter), and that got us motivated," said Relander. "We haven't been a good first-half team all year, but the first half set the tone (Friday)"

Less than 90 seconds later, the Eagles needed just three plays to go 59 yards behind the trio of Cox, Relander and Lucas. Cox scored from 10 yards out and Relander ran in the two-point conversion to make it a 22-0 game.

Mercer County was not finished, however. First, the Eagles denied a promising Titan drive when Relander intercepted a Horrie pass and returned it 56 yards to the hosts' 23-yard line.

Relander then finished the drive with a three-yard TD run to make it a 28-0 game.

"We turned the ball over and made mental mistakes," said Gripp. "This was the result."

MerCo then got the ball with under a minute left before halftime, and again cashed in as Cox scored from 19 yards out with 11.3 seconds on the clock. Lucas' two-point conversion run gave the Golden Eagles a commanding 36-0 halftime lead.

"It's always good to get scores on them fast," Relander said. "We got a lot of momentum on our side."