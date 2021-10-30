Mercer County comeback falls short against Newman

ALEDO — Facing the daunting task of trying to overcome a 25-point deficit with one quarter in which to do so, Mercer County did not blink.
Following a 63-yard fumble return for a touchdown by junior end Brecken Heinrichs 14 seconds into the fourth, the Golden Eagles got within single digits on a Matthew Lucas one-yard TD sneak with 4:29 remaining.
It was not until Sterling Newman senior linebacker Ethan Van Landuit's interception with 2:17 left to play that the Eagles saw their bid to advance in the IHSA Class 2A football playoffs dashed as they fell 33-24.
"We kept fighting," said Mercer County coach Andrew Hofer, whose 6-4, eighth-seeded club had a five-game winning streak end along with its season late Saturday afternoon at George Pratt Memorial Field.
"I knew we were not going to give up; that's the type of group we have. However, the situation forced us into doing things we weren't quite comfortable with."
Saturday's first-round tilt got off to a promising start for the Eagles when Owen Relander took the ball from Trenton Coulter on an opening-kickoff reverse and returned it 77 yards to the Comets' 10-yard line.
Newman nearly held, forcing MerCo into a fourth and goal situation, but Lucas hit Ryan Rillie with a five-yard touchdown pass. David Meece's two-point conversion run had the hosts up 8-0 just over two minutes in.
"They had a big special teams play that set them up," said Newman coach Brandon Kreczmer. "After that, we kind of settled in."
Indeed, the ninth-seeded Comets (7-3) struck back on their first series, capped when Marcus Williams scored on a 10-yard run to close the gap to 8-6.
"Anytime the other team strikes first, to respond like that is definitely huge," said Williams, who tallied 125 yards and two TDs on nine carries. "Obviously, our line blocked well and I was able to get free. That gave everyone on our team a big boost."
Once the second quarter began, Newman used that big boost to score twice and open up a 19-8 halftime lead.
Both times it was Van Landuit who found the end zone. After catching a three-yard scoring toss from quarterback Cody Donna, he scored on a four-yard run that followed an Owen McBride punt block.
"We came out strong, but field position was a big factor all day," said Lucas, who completed 12 of 20 passes for 109 yards. "We gave them the ball in four-down territory frequently, and we kept getting pinned back. That didn't help."
Mercer County did have a chance to cut into the Comets' lead with 4:30 left before halftime, marching to the Newman 18-yard line.
However, an errant snap resulted in a 12-yard loss, then Lucas's fourth-down pass was deflected and fell incomplete.
After halftime, Newman compounded Mercer County's near-miss when touchdown runs of 58 yards by Williams and five yards by Van Landuit (56 yards on 18 carries) enabled the Comets to take a 33-8 lead into the final 12 minutes.
"We got up big, but hats off to Coach Hofer," said Kreczmer. "We knew Mercer County was not going to go away, especially playing at home. We knew they'd never quit."
Indeed, the Golden Eagles sought to end the game as they began it. After closing the gap to nine, Lucas connected with Trenton Coulter for 13 yards, William Fredrickson for seven yards and then to Owen Relander for 12 more yards to get MerCo into Newman territory.
On the next play, Van Landuit's interception sealed Mercer County's fate, and enabled the Comets to breathe easily as they advance to the second round.
"We lose quite a few pieces, but I think we can fill those gaps," said Lucas, whose efforts were augmented by Relander's six receptions for 70 yards and Meece's 61 yards on 17 carries; all three will be key returners next fall.
"Coming back the way we did toward the end of the game, it showed our ability to fight. I think that'll put a lot of hope in our juniors, sophomores and freshmen for next year."