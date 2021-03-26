Mercer County rallies to top Ridgewood

"We had a bit of a shaky start in the first half, but we played our hearts out and we shut them out."

However, the Spartans (1-1, 1-1 LTC) would not go down quietly as senior quarterback Colton Stahl (11 of 19 passing, 108 yards; 17 carries for 61 yards) orchestrated a final drive that took the hosts into the red zone.

On fourth down at the 10-yard line with 23.4 seconds left, Stahl tried to find junior wide receiver Lucas Kessinger (five receptions for 63 yards) in the corner of the end zone. Kessinger made a leaping, one-handed grab of the high pass but was ruled to have landed out of bounds.

"They said he was out of bounds," said Ridgewood coach Bruce Redding, "but from our angle, it looked like he landed in the end zone. We've have to check the film and verify what happened. It was a heckuva catch, one-handed; I thought he was overthrown.

"It's unfortunate that something like that happens, but a few things here and there, a couple more good plays, and we're in the end zone."

Trailing 6-0 after a 10-yard touchdown run by Ridgewood fullback D.J. VanHouten early in the second period, the Eagles looked like they could be facing a two-score deficit at halftime as Stahl drove the Spartans into the red zone.