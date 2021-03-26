Mercer County rallies to top Ridgewood

CAMBRIDGE — After suffering the low of a four-point loss to Princeville in last weekend's Lincoln Trail Conference football opener, Mercer County had to withstand some more blows here Friday night.
Battling to contain a Ridgewood offense that had put up 48 points on Stark County in its opener, the Golden Eagles also had a possible touchdown lost at the end of the second quarter when Tyler Bridgford's 97-yard interception return was nullified by an inadvertent whistle.
However, the Golden Eagles used that as a rallying point for the second half. After tying the game midway through the third quarter, Mercer County took the lead for good with 5:43 remaining and stopped a final Spartan drive to prevail 14-6 at Goff-Stahl Field.
The winning points for the Golden Eagles came on a fourth and goal play when sophomore quarterback Matthew Lucas hit senior end Matthew Gray from 4 yards out, with Gray then running in the two-point conversion.
"Matt was actually not my first choice," said Lucas, who went 7-of-12 for 68 yards and two touchdowns. "I got out there, and he ran his route. It was a last-ditch effort, but he ran his route."
Friday's win gives the Eagles (1-1, 1-1 LTC) a much-needed boost after a 12-8 setback to Princeville in last Saturday's opener.
"This definitely turns our season around," said Gray, who also helped anchor the MerCo defense by posting four tackles for loss that totaled minus-27 yards.
"We had a bit of a shaky start in the first half, but we played our hearts out and we shut them out."
However, the Spartans (1-1, 1-1 LTC) would not go down quietly as senior quarterback Colton Stahl (11 of 19 passing, 108 yards; 17 carries for 61 yards) orchestrated a final drive that took the hosts into the red zone.
On fourth down at the 10-yard line with 23.4 seconds left, Stahl tried to find junior wide receiver Lucas Kessinger (five receptions for 63 yards) in the corner of the end zone. Kessinger made a leaping, one-handed grab of the high pass but was ruled to have landed out of bounds.
"They said he was out of bounds," said Ridgewood coach Bruce Redding, "but from our angle, it looked like he landed in the end zone. We've have to check the film and verify what happened. It was a heckuva catch, one-handed; I thought he was overthrown.
"It's unfortunate that something like that happens, but a few things here and there, a couple more good plays, and we're in the end zone."
Trailing 6-0 after a 10-yard touchdown run by Ridgewood fullback D.J. VanHouten early in the second period, the Eagles looked like they could be facing a two-score deficit at halftime as Stahl drove the Spartans into the red zone.
But in the final seconds, Stahl's pass was deflected into the arms of Bridgford. While the interception counted, the officials blew the play dead, believing Bridgford was already down. He covered the 97 yards to the end zone, but to no avail.
"We were burning for about two or three minutes after that," said Gray. "Then our coaches fired us up, and we used that as motivation."
After tying the game on Lucas' 38-yard scoring strike to Owen Relander with 5:54 left in the third period, the Golden Eagles set themselves up for the go-ahead points early in the fourth after a blocked punt by Breckon Heinrichs gave them the ball at Ridgewood's 19-yard line.
"Ridgewood came out and punched us in the mouth," Lucas said, "but we had a huge second half and showed what we're made of. We were able to get it done."