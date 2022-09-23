Mercer County's production earns it a key LTC win

ONEIDA — Both Mercer County and ROWVA-Williamsfield came into Friday night looking to keep pace with the Lincoln Trail Conference's football leaders.

With Knoxville sitting in first place at 4-0, a half-game ahead of second-place Annawan-Wethersfield (4-1, 3-0), the Golden Eagles and the Cougars were both hoping to keep pace at each other's expense.

In Friday's showdown at ROWVA High School's Bill Adams Field, the Cougars struck early, but the Golden Eagles responded with three unanswered touchdowns and never looked back as they posted a 48-21 victory.

"I don't think we're going to let any situations faze us," said Mercer County coach Andrew Hofer. "We've got a lot more experience this season, and this is a group that's going to keep fighting, no matter what the situation."

With Friday's win, the Golden Eagles (4-1) move to 3-1 and into sole possession of third place in the LTC. They trail Knoxville by a full game and A-W by a half-game.

"We knew R-W would be a solid team and that we needed to come out and get things done," said MerCo junior quarterback Colby Cox. "When they scored, that got us mad, and we started running hard and doing the things we needed to execute as well as we did."

Cox completed nine of 14 passes for 142 yards and four touchdowns, hooking up with Owen Relander for two of those scores. Relander added a rushing touchdown and tallied 69 total yards. As a team, Mercer County had 322 total yards.

"Colby does a good job of controlling our offense and helping me to get open," said Relander, "and our front line did a good job of opening up some big gaps."

Taking the opening kickoff, R-W needed just four plays to strike paydirt on its first possession. A 58-yard pass from quarterback Riley Danner to Lewis Sams set up a seven-yard TD toss from Danner to Jack Godsil, with Kole Miller's PAT kick putting the Cougars up 7-0 less than two minutes in.

Danner turned in a strong aerial performance for the Cougars (3-2, 2-1 LTC), completing 15 of 23 passes for 245 yards.

However, MerCo had a quick response to go up 8-7, a lead that the Eagles ultimately would not relinquish.

Cox hit Brecken Heinrichs from seven yards out with 6:05 left in the first period, and Relander ran in the two-point conversion. With 1:30 left in the first, a Bodie Salmon fumble recovery led to Relander's 28-yard TD run. Cox ran in the two-point conversion for a 16-7 MerCo lead.

"It's tough to go down 7-0 early, but we got a nice response from our kids," said Hofer. "ROWVA came out fast, and their passing game was strong all night, but we were able to respond and then score a couple more times, put them in an uncomfortable position."

On the second play of the second quarter, Matthew Lucas (59 yards on 12 carries) scored on a four-yard run, then ran in the two-pointer to widen the Golden Eagles' lead to 24-7.

ROWVA-Williamsfield struck back less than two minutes later, with Spencer Brown crashing over from the one and Miller booting the extra point to close the gap to 24-14. However, Mercer County was not done putting up first-half points.

With 5:17 left in the first half, Cox and Relander hooked up on a 35-yard scoring pass, followed by Cox's two-point run. R-W then drove deep into MerCo territory, but Heinrichs scooped up a loose ball and took it 35 yards to the hosts' 45-yard line.

After Cox hit Javin Dellitt with a 43-yard strike to bring up first and goal, Relander covered the final two yards and Lucas ran in the two-point conversion to give the Eagles a sizable 40-14 halftime lead.

That lead could have been even wider, as on the final play of the first half, Carson Kellett tore the ball out of the hands of Godsil and dragged several Cougars with him before being brought down at the R-W four-yard line as time expired.

"They came out and wanted it more than we did in the first half, unfortunately," said R-W coach Grant Gullstrand. "They were ready to play for the whole game, and we were ready to play for part of it, as it turned out."