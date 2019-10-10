With an athletic and elusive quarterback, Davenport Assumption's football team has feasted on the home run play at times this season.
The Knights took a more methodical offensive approach Thursday night.
They pieced together three scoring drives of 11 plays or more en route to a 27-14 victory over Clear Creek Amana in a Class 3A District 5 tilt at Brady Street Stadium.
"We were focused on being patient and taking yards when we could get them this week," senior Seth Adrian said. "We wanted to ground and pound the whole game, and our guys up front were amazing today."
Quarterback Tyler Kulhanek rushed for 134 yards and tailback Nate Schlichting added 96. The Knights accumulated 22 first downs and ran 74 offensive plays to 51 for the Clippers.
It was an improvement from a week ago when Assumption totaled just more than 100 yards in an overtime win over Central DeWitt.
"We needed to establish a running game tonight," Assumption coach Wade King said. "I've felt the last two or three games we didn't keep grinding. Tonight, we had to do that and play a little keep-away."
Assumption (5-2, 3-0) moved a half-game in front of North Scott (5-1, 2-0) for the district lead. The Knights close the regular season at Iowa City Liberty next Friday and at home against North Scott on Oct. 24.
King's team will need at least one win, possibly two, to reach the playoffs after missing out a season ago.
"These next two weeks, we really need to hunker down," Adrian said. "We need to prepare more than we ever have and need to push harder in practice. They are the most important weeks of our season."
The game was moved up to a 5 p.m. start to beat the chance of inclement weather later in the night.
Assumption owned the line of scrimmage.
It accumulated 14 rushes for 5 yards or more in the opening half thanks to a strong push from its offensive line.
"It is a good feeling, but it leaves you wanting more," lineman Tyler Maro said. "We want 6, 7, 8 yards instead of 4 and 5.
"We were a lot better than last week. There are things we need to work on, but we're getting there."
Both first-half touchdowns for the Knights came through the air. Kulhanek hit Grant Simpson on a swing pass for a 10-yard score.
Then on a third and 10 midway through the second quarter, Kulhanek lofted a pass over Adrian's shoulder for a 17-yard touchdown.
Still, the Knights had only a seven-point lead at intermission as the Clippers struck for a 59-yard pass play.
Assumption used a 12-play, 83-yard scoring drive on its first possession of the third quarter to snatch a two-score advantage. Schlichting capped it with a 2-yard run.
The Knights added an 11-play drive early in the fourth. Kulhanek carried it in from 3 yards to make it a 27-7 lead.
CCA (4-3, 1-2) had just 91 yards on the ground, about half of its season average.
"We gave up that one bad pass (59-yard score) and another score late in the game I didn't like, but we were solid," Adrian said. "We've shown all season we can be a solid defensive team."
Kulhanek completed nine passes for 107 yards. Six of those grabs came from Simon Weitz.
Weitz has become the Knights' top receiving target.
"Simon is maturing as a football player on the offensive side of the ball," King said. "He catches the ball extremely well and runs really good routes. We're figuring out ways to get him the ball where he can use his speed.
"He's a track guy, and our track guys have done great for us this year. We're trying to take advantage of that when we got them."