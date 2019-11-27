Metro defensive captain: Assumption's Seth Adrian

Stats/honors

Seth Adrian was elevated to the varsity team in the late stages of his freshman season. He never looked back.

Adrian, a three-year starter at linebacker, finished his career with 213.5 tackles for Davenport Assumption. He was named the Class 3A District 4 defensive player of the year and second team all-state by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association this season.

The 6-foot and 220-pounder was among the top 10 in 3A in tackles with 84.5 stops. He had 16.5 tackles (10 solo) in the season finale against state-ranked North Scott.

"I told myself the night before the North Scott game, this could be my last game and I've got to leave it all on the field," Adrian recalled. "I went out there and played my butt off on every single play. We didn't get the result we wanted in that game, but I was pleased how I left nothing out there."

Season highlights

After a sub-.500 season in Adrian's junior year, Assumption was 5-4 this past season. Its four losses came to playoff teams -- Cedar Rapids Xavier, Solon, Iowa City Liberty and North Scott -- with a combined record of 36-8.

Led by Adrian, the Knights' defense yielded just 12.3 points per game.